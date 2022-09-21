ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Japan PM calls for UN reforms to address Russian aggression

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oyP90_0i3ZnQtZ00
1 of 2

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed disappointment Tuesday over the failure of the United Nations Security Council to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine because of Russia’s right of veto, calling for reforms that would allow the U.N. to better defend global peace and order.

The United Nations used to play a central role in maintaining world peace, but “the foundation of the international order is violently shaken right now,” Kishida said in a speech at the U.N.’s annual assembly of world leaders.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine tramples the philosophy and principles of the U.N. Charter and the notion that all nations should follow the rule of law, he said. Russia is a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, and has rejected criticism of its actions in Ukraine.

“We must face the reality that the integrity of the United Nations is at risk because of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which is a U.N. Security Council member,” Kishida said. Reforms have been discussed for nearly 30 years, he said. “What we need is action toward reforms, not just talk.”

Japan has long sought to reform the U.N. Security Council, saying it was designed by the victors of World War II and does not reflect the reality of international society. Japan has promoted a reform plan with Germany, India and Brazil as the Group of Four since 2004. Achieving changes, however, would require a hard-to-pull-off U.N. Charter change.

Kishida said Japan is committed to providing greater support for the United Nations to help it play a greater role in keeping global peace and security.

Japan is to serve as one of the non-permanent members of the Security Council beginning in January. Kishida pledged that Japan will “sincerely listen to the small voices, not only the big voices, in order to strengthen the rule of law in international society.”

Kishida, who is from Hiroshima, the first city to be attacked by an atomic weapon, said he is committed to creating a world without nuclear weapons. He expressed disappointment over the failure of negotiators last month to reach an agreement on the U.N.’s Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty — considered the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament — because of Russia’s rejection.

Kishida said he has not given up hope. He said he is also open to holding talks without preconditions with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on that country’s nuclear weapons ambitions as well as the abduction of Japanese citizens to the North.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
Person
Kim Jong Un
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.

It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia's Neighbors Threaten Jail for Those Who Fight in Ukraine

Russia's neighbors Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have all threatened their citizens with jail sentences if they join the Ukraine war, hours after Moscow announced it was opening a military recruitment center for foreign fighters. The Kyrgyzstan embassy in Russia warned in a statement on Wednesday that its citizens living there...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear War#Un#Russian#Japanese#The U N Security Council
BBC

Turkey's Erdogan: Russia's Putin willing to end war

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he believes Russia's leader is seeking an end to the war he began in Ukraine, and that a "significant step" will be made. He said his impression from recent talks with Vladimir Putin was that he wanted to "end this as soon as possible".
POLITICS
The US Sun

Ukraine makes massive gains as tanks seize key river from retreating Russian troops in latest humiliation for Putin

UKRAINIAN troops have continued consolidating their positions across the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region in the latest humiliating blow to Vladimir Putin. Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai confirmed Ukraine was now in control of the east bank of the River Oskil, key position on the frontline, adding that the army's next target would be neighbouring Luhansk.
POLITICS
Fox News

Evening Edition: Putin Announces Russian Military Mobilization, Threatens West With Nukes

In an unusual national address, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of the population in order to refill their depleted military. Putin also threatened the West with his nuclear arsenal while thousands across the country protested against the mobilization. FOX’s John Saucier speaks with John Hardie, Deputy Director of the Foundation for the Defense Democracies’ Russia Program, about the latest threat made by Putin and what this mobilization means.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Putin Drafting 'Sons of Russian Mothers' Will Be His End: Slovakia

A top official from Slovakia has predicted that Russian President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization that will call up to 300,000 soldiers to join the war in Ukraine will result in him being ousted from office. Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said Putin's draft "reveals the wretchedness with which he acts." "It...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Putin blasts US attempts to preserve global domination

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday blasted what he described as U.S. efforts to preserve its global domination and ordered officials to boost weapons production amid the fighting in Ukraine. Speaking while receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors to Moscow, Putin said “the objective development toward a...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reaction to Russia mobilising more troops for Ukraine

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and warned that Moscow would defend itself with the might of all its vast arsenal if faced with a nuclear threat from the West. read more.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia Emptying Crucial Air Defense Base to Resupply War: Report

Russia is allegedly emptying a crucial air defense base to resupply forces in Ukraine amid mounting losses, according to satellite images reported by Finnish news agency Yleisradio Oy on Sunday. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine on February 24, hoping for a quick victory against his Eastern...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy