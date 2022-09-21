ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, MS

FCMS football falls to Alexander Junior High, 28-0

By Sean Dunlap
The Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
 2 days ago

Alexander Junior High School of Brookhaven scored three first-half touchdowns on Monday afternoon en route to a 28-0 win over Franklin County Middle School’s eighth grade football team. The Bulldogs could not find a rhythm offensively in the contest — rushing 13 times for -16 yards and going 1-2-0 on the arm of quarterback Charlie Herring for four yards. On the ground, Herring, Elvia Brown and David Smith had three rushes each for -4, -1 and -11 yards, respectively. Jakory Brown carried the football twice for the Bulldogs for -6 yards. FCMS had no first downs and went 0-for-5 on third down conversion attempts. The visiting Panthers had eight first downs thanks to 11 carries for 235 yards while going 2-2-0 for 42 yards. Alexander scored on all three of its offensive possessions in the first half — on only five offensive plays. They also scored on a three-play, 70-yard drive to start the second half. Defensively for FCMS, Smith led with three tackles while Elvia Brown and Michael Collins had two apiece. Single tackles were recorded by Herring, Jakory Brown, Jayden Watson, Eric Thompson, Daquarrius Humphrey, T.K. Martin, Charles Day, Khyren Pernell and Raydin Banks. Jaden Parker was credited with a defensive fumble recovery for FCMS late in the fourth quarter. The middle school Bulldogs will return to action on Monday, Sept. 26 with a road contest at South Pike beginning at 5:30 p.m. FCMS will play its last two games of the season at home — on Monday, Oct. 3 against Wesson and on Tuesday, Oct. 11 against Tylertown with kickoff for both games set for 5:30 p.m.

