Sept. 3, 1930 - Sept. 11, 2022 Graveside funeral services for Sarah Joan Templeton Delaney, 92, of Vidalia, La., were held at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia, La. She was born to Thomas Benjamin and Albertine McManus Templeton on Sept. 3, 1930, in Franklin County’s Bude community, and passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Natchez. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Billy Derwood Dalaney; and her brothers, Ted and Jack Templeton. Survivors include her daughters, Pattye D. Wallace of Vidalia, La., and Karen D. Fuselier and her husband, Carl, of Little Rock, Ark.; her son, Kevin Delaney of Vidalia, La.; her six grandsons, Jeremy Wallace and his wife, Mia, of Vidalia, La., Joshua Wallace and his wife, Lindsey, of Brookhaven, Eric Fuselier and his wife, Angela, of Garfield, Ark., Blake Fuselier and his wife, Jessica, of Los Angeles, Calif., Adam Delaney and his wife, Brittany, of Natchez, and Brian Delaney of New York, N.Y.; her seven great-grandchildren, Mallory, Gabe, Ella and Cole Wallace, Colt Delaney, Arrow Fuselier and Silas Hacker; her sister, Sue Weeks of Clayton, La.; her special niece, Susan Stafford; and a host of nieces, nephews and family members. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.youngfh.com. Young’s Funeral Home of Vidalia, La., was in charge of arrangements.