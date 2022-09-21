Oct. 3, 1932 - Sept. 17, 2022 Funeral services for Stanton Rollins Jr., 89, of Meadville, were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Meadville Baptist Church with the Rev. Tony Mullins officiating. Interment was in Franklin County’s Midway Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Franklin Funeral Home in Meadville. He was born to Stanton Rollins Sr. and Docie Rollins on Oct. 3, 1932, in Meadville, and passed way on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruby Nell Rollins; an infant child, Linda Gail Rollins; his son, David Rollins; his sisters, Irene Carlock, Helen Halford, Eunice Norris, Jeffie Mae Norris and Bessie Mullins; his brothers, Bob Rollins, Lucien Rollins, Stanton Rollins and James Rollins; and his grandson, Morgan Allen. Survivors include his daughters, Diane Bradford and her husband, Walter, of Deridder, La., Brenda Allen of Roxie and Gloria Bass and her husband, Gary, of Meadville; his sons, Keith Rollins of Roxie and Kenneth Rollins of Roxie; nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.franklinfh.com. Franklin Funeral Home of Meadville was in charge of arrangements.