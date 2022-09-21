4-H Shooting Sports sign-up opens Oct. 3, instructors also being sought

Franklin County’s 4-H Shooting Sports Club will be registering participants for its 2023 season beginning Monday, Oct. 3 and continuing through Friday, Oct. 21. The goal of the program — open to youth between the ages of 8 and 18 — is youth development through participation in firearm safety training and shooting sports activities that focus on life skills such as responsibility, sportsmanship and self-discipline. Participants must be at least 8 years old prior to Jan. 1, 2023, to be eligible to take part. Disciplines available through the outreach include archery (tentative), air rifle, air pistol (tentative), BB, .22 rifle, .22 pistol and shotgun. Entry forms will be available through and should be returned to the Franklin County Extension Service office at 20 Walnut Street in Meadville. In addition, qualified instructors are needed in several Shooting Sports disciplines — specifically in archery and pistol. Background checks are required for registered 4-H volunteers and instructors must complete a training course to qualify to teach each discipline. Contact Extension Agent Keith Whitehead at 601-384-2349 for details of how to become a registered volunteer and a qualified 4-H Shooting Sports instructor or for more information on youth participation.