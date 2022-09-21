ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-H Shooting Sports sign-up opens Oct. 3, instructors also being sought

By Staff Report
Franklin County’s 4-H Shooting Sports Club will be registering participants for its 2023 season beginning Monday, Oct. 3 and continuing through Friday, Oct. 21. The goal of the program — open to youth between the ages of 8 and 18 — is youth development through participation in firearm safety training and shooting sports activities that focus on life skills such as responsibility, sportsmanship and self-discipline. Participants must be at least 8 years old prior to Jan. 1, 2023, to be eligible to take part. Disciplines available through the outreach include archery (tentative), air rifle, air pistol (tentative), BB, .22 rifle, .22 pistol and shotgun. Entry forms will be available through and should be returned to the Franklin County Extension Service office at 20 Walnut Street in Meadville. In addition, qualified instructors are needed in several Shooting Sports disciplines — specifically in archery and pistol. Background checks are required for registered 4-H volunteers and instructors must complete a training course to qualify to teach each discipline. Contact Extension Agent Keith Whitehead at 601-384-2349 for details of how to become a registered volunteer and a qualified 4-H Shooting Sports instructor or for more information on youth participation.

vicksburgnews.com

New Vicksburg restaurant, Miller’s, opening soon

Are you hungry Vicksburg? A new restaurant will soon be opening its doors at the old KFC location at 3144 Indiana Avenue. Owner Miller Rials announced on Tuesday the new restaurant, Miller’s, is aiming to bring a new location to enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant is set to open at the end of October and is in need of staff.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Gofundme campaign established for Jeremiah Howard, Jr.

A gofundme campaign has been set up by the family of 15-year-old Jeremiah “Scooby” Howard, Jr. to help cover funeral expenses. “The family is struggling to find the resources to cover his funeral expenses. Therefore, we’re appealing to you for any contribution you can make. No amount is too small. Thanks in advance for your prayers, love, and support as we prepare to lay Scooby to rest.”
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
