July 5, 1955 - Sept. 8, 2022 Funeral services for Ricky Lugene Woodard, 67, of Bude, were held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at the Lighthouse Center in Meadville with the Rev. Dr. Rickey O’Quinn Sr., officiating. Interment was in Franklin County’s New Fork Cemetery. Visitation was held from 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, and from 10 a.m., until the time of service on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Lighthouse Center. Mr. Woodard was born to Joseph and Mae Dell Harris Woodard on July 5, 1955, in Lincoln County, and passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Alvin Woodard. Survivors include his three sisters, Pamela Davis, Brenda Carradine and Patricia Watkins; his brother, Ronnie Woodard and his wife, Cassandra; his aunt, Emma Jean Harris; his cousin who was more like a brother, Robert Barnes Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.marshallfuneralhomesms.com. Marshall Funeral Homes of Bude, Natchez and Brookhaven was in charge of arrangements.