kezi.com
Oregon Department of Education assessment results show lack of proficiency after pandemic
SALEM, Ore. -- After two years of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Department of Education has released results from their spring 2022 assessments, and the data shows proficiency in English language arts, mathematics and science is down in grades three to eight compared to before the pandemic.
kezi.com
Oregon to receive over $20 million in FEMA reimbursement for COVID, 2020 wildfire response
SALEM, Ore. -- The state of Oregon will receive just over $20 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as reimbursement for costs related to the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 Labor Day fires, senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced. FEMA is reimbursing the...
kezi.com
Oregon emergency workers warn of workforce shortage
SALEM, Ore. -- Critical workforce shortages of Emergency Medical Services employees will soon have a negative impact on timely care and public health, medical providers from the Oregon State Ambulance Association and Oregon Fire Chiefs Association said Thursday. EMS officials say their agencies have faced numerous challenges since 2020. These...
kezi.com
Behavioral health investments in Oregon increase, OHA says
SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Health Authority says they have spent $845 million of the $1.35 billion the Oregon Legislature designated during the 2021-2023 biennium, according to the behavioral health investment report. “We’ve reached a true milestone. Measure 110 funds are in the hands of local communities. Now is the...
kezi.com
ODOT enters design phase of new bridge over Willamette River near Green Acres Road
EUGENE, Ore. --- The Oregon Department of Transportation has officially entered the design phase for a new bridge that runs over the Willamette River. Earlier this year, organizers ran into issues raising money to get the project started. Despite the fact they are still working to find the money to begin construction, they now have enough to dive deeper into the design phase.
