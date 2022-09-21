ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon emergency workers warn of workforce shortage

SALEM, Ore. -- Critical workforce shortages of Emergency Medical Services employees will soon have a negative impact on timely care and public health, medical providers from the Oregon State Ambulance Association and Oregon Fire Chiefs Association said Thursday. EMS officials say their agencies have faced numerous challenges since 2020. These...
Behavioral health investments in Oregon increase, OHA says

SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Health Authority says they have spent $845 million of the $1.35 billion the Oregon Legislature designated during the 2021-2023 biennium, according to the behavioral health investment report. “We’ve reached a true milestone. Measure 110 funds are in the hands of local communities. Now is the...
ODOT enters design phase of new bridge over Willamette River near Green Acres Road

EUGENE, Ore. --- The Oregon Department of Transportation has officially entered the design phase for a new bridge that runs over the Willamette River. Earlier this year, organizers ran into issues raising money to get the project started. Despite the fact they are still working to find the money to begin construction, they now have enough to dive deeper into the design phase.
