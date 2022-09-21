ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Gloria Joye
2d ago

Only nine students chosen to sit at the round table with Kamala! How many attend the University? Small number to be representative, don't you think? Maybe 9 is all she could handle! There she goes again picking & choosing her assignments!

University of South Carolina increases minimum wage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina is raising its minimum wage for employees to $14 an hour. The United Campus Workers of South Carolina says it has been a long time effort to see this change. Bobbie Keitte is a part of the union and has worked for USC for 30 years. Even though Keitee makes more than $15 an hour, she has been fighting on behalf of her co-workers who are struggling to make ends meet.
Education
Government
State
South Carolina State
U.S. News Ranks South Carolina 42nd Best State

The latest U.S. News state rankings have been released and South Carolina is ranked 42nd in the nation. This is the same ranking as 2021. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
How voters can help South Carolina prepare for a rainy day

As we approach Election Day 2022, you probably know that South Carolina voters will make critical choices for governor and the U.S. Senate this fall. Our state will also play an important role in deciding which political party controls Congress next year. Interest in this year’s elections, based on more than 80,000 new voter registrations this year, is high.
Kamala Harris
THIS DAY IN HISTORY: 33 years ago Hurricane Hugo devastated South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
South Carolina Shellfish Harvesting Season Opening October 1

Are you a fan of shellfish? Shellfish is broken down into two groups: crustaceans and mollusks/bivalves. Within these groups are a variety of foods including (but not limited to) shrimp, prawns, oysters, crab, lobster, mussels, and more. Yeah, just listing those made me hungry. The shellfish harvest season is gearing up to begin in South Carolina on October 1, 2022.
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13th

Columbia, South Carolina - The lights and sounds of the South Carolina State Fair will be a little lower from 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, when the S.C. State Fair hosts it’s first-ever Sensory-Friendly Morning. During Sensory-Friendly Morning, the S.C. State Fair will create an environment designed with children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders in mind. The goal for the morning is to enable families who have a member, whether child or adult, with special needs to visit, explore and enjoy the fair.
South Carolina suburb ranked among the best in the nation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people want to escape the hustle and bustle of a large city and settle their family down in a nice suburb. But with sprawling metropolitan areas, it's sometimes hard to choose which one will be best. A recent SmartAsset study revealed the best suburbs to...
SC special education classrooms shorted $400M

FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler sat down with some of the cast of "Ain't Misbehavin'". Quick Tailgate Foods with Chef Patrick from the Culinary Institute of the Carolinas. Habitat for Humanity celebrating 400 homes in Upstate. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Body found during...
Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
SC End of Course test results reveal students failing multiple subjects

Student test scores with staggering results have been common since the pandemic. The South Carolina Department of Education has released its End of Course test scores evaluating high schoolers. While some subjects improved, others saw a drastic decline. Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester District 2 school districts saw a significant increase...
