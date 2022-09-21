Read full article on original website
foodgressing.com
Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022: Culinary & Arts Highlights
While fall foliage might look a little different in the Sonoran Desert, there is no better place to celebrate the change of seasons. This post covers some highlights of upcoming Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022. As temperatures drop in Scottsdale Arizona, the destination invites visitors and locals to celebrate...
East Valley Tribune
$80M farm sale heralds new epicenter of growth
The Arizona Dairy Co. earlier this month sold its last 270 acres in Mesa on the southwest corner of Sossaman and Elliot roads for $80 million, paving the way for a mammoth manufacturing campus projected by the new owner. Shopoff Realty Investments said in a news release after the sale...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 23-25
PHOENIX —Phoenix police found about one million fentanyl pills at a West Valley home in a record bust, Scottsdale tells HOAs they can’t require overseeding and these three metro Phoenix restaurants were named in the New York Times Restaurant List 2022. Here are some of the biggest stories...
scottsdale.org
City pulled into neighborhood spat over house
A legal battle among neighbors over the construction of a two-story house in the Peaceful Valley neighborhood has drawn the City of Scottsdale into the middle of the fight in Maricopa County Superior Court. Local attorney Rylan Stewart wants to build a two-story home and even got the building permits...
AZFamily
2 people on board crash-landed helicopter in desert area on Salt River-Pima Indian Community
SALT RIVER PIMA-MARICOPA INDIAN COMMUNITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple agencies are responding to an apparent helicopter crash in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community in the East Valley early Monday morning. The crash was first reported north of the Loop 202 Red Mountain freeway along Power Road in east...
KTAR.com
Paradise Valley’s McCune Mansion listed on market for $16 million
PHOENIX — McCune Mansion in Paradise Valley, one of the largest homes in Arizona, was recently listed on the market for $16 million. The 52,000-square-foot house was built in 1967 for the heir of Pennzoil, Walker McCune, and was at one point the No. 13 largest house in the country, according to Forbes.
East Valley Tribune
Town OKs Olive Mill expansion, possibly with a hotel
Town Council last week cleared the way for a 32-acre expansion of the Queen Creek Olive Mill at the northeast corner of Meridian and Combs Roads that could end up including a hotel and homes. Originally zoned for “neighborhoods,” the re-zoning of this particular 32-acre plot of land is broken...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix mobile home community residents being told to leave the property
PHOENIX - Residents of a mobile home community in Phoenix are being told to leave, and they say the deadline to figure out what's next is just too soon. Families are still shocked by a letter sent to them. The letter is a Notice of Termination of Tenancy, due to a change in land use. Residents have 180 days to move out, and eviction follows if they fail to leave by April 1, 2023.
These 3 metro Phoenix restaurants lauded by New York Times on 2022 list
PHOENIX – A diverse serving of four Arizona restaurants, including three in the Valley, had dining experts from The New York Times licking their chops this year. Bacanora and Kabob Grill N’ Go in Phoenix, Thaily’s in Chandler and Tito & Pep in Tucson landed on The Restaurant List 2022, which was published Monday.
Green District to Open Second Location in Gilbert
The Kentucky-based salad restaurant is preparing for its next moves in Arizona.
SignalsAZ
Celebrate Fall Rail Festival at the Arizona Railway Museum
Train lovers, history buffs and people of all ages are invited to climb aboard and explore the glory days of local and long-distance travel on America’s railways during the Fall Rail Festival in Chandler. The celebration is on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Arizona Railway Museum, 330 E. Ryan Road. The free public event is hosted each year by volunteers of the museum, which is located on the southwest corner of Tumbleweed Park in Chandler.
AZFamily
Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
East Valley Tribune
Developers not lovin’ Mesa’s drive-thru proposals
The commercial development community is not lovin’ Mesa Planning Divison’s proposed changes to the zoning rules for drive-thru restaurants, and they’d rather have them their way. Roughly 60 people logged in for an online community meeting on Sept. 21 to discuss the proposed new rules, which are...
fox10phoenix.com
Glendale family sounds off as street racing takes a toll on their home
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Street racing, or instances when hot rods take over valley streets and do dangerous stunts, shows no signs of slowing. One homeowner in Glendale knows the dangers associated with street racing better than others, as his backyard was the scene of several crashes in recent months. "I...
Drought conditions prompt Scottsdale to stop HOAs from forcing residents to overseed lawns
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale City Council has approved a code amendment that prohibits homeowner associations from requiring its residents to over-seed their lawns. In response to water shortages on the Colorado River, the council has offered an option for residents in HOAs to forgo over-seeding their properties during the fall season and potentially save some water.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
New Tenants to Join Gilbert’s Mix-Use Community Epicenter at Agritopia
Gilbert’s new, high-end residential and retail destination Epicenter is welcoming more local establishments to its existing line-up of best-in-class retail and dining tenants. Located in the heart of Agritopia, the vertically integrated mixed-use community features a 320-unit elevated apartment complex plus a diverse selection of retailers, artisan shops, health...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Money woes ringing EV sports park’s bell
Bell Bank Park in Mesa needs a grand slam this fall. After opening in February to much fanfare, revenue for the destination 320-acre sports complex’s first six months of operation fell short of projections. The complex failed to generate profits in its opening months, and in August, Legacy Cares,...
azbigmedia.com
Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?
Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
citysuntimes.com
Chompie’s celebrates Rosh Hashanah holiday dinner to-go specials Valleywide Sept. 25-26
In celebration of Rosh Hashanah, beginning the evening of Sunday, Sept. 25 and continuing through the evening of Monday Sept. 26, Chompie’s locations around the Valley are offering special holiday menus for dine-in and take out. Rosh Hashanah To Go platters are available for curbside service at all Chompie’s...
