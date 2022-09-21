ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise Valley, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foodgressing.com

Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022: Culinary & Arts Highlights

While fall foliage might look a little different in the Sonoran Desert, there is no better place to celebrate the change of seasons. This post covers some highlights of upcoming Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022. As temperatures drop in Scottsdale Arizona, the destination invites visitors and locals to celebrate...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

$80M farm sale heralds new epicenter of growth

The Arizona Dairy Co. earlier this month sold its last 270 acres in Mesa on the southwest corner of Sossaman and Elliot roads for $80 million, paving the way for a mammoth manufacturing campus projected by the new owner. Shopoff Realty Investments said in a news release after the sale...
MESA, AZ
scottsdale.org

City pulled into neighborhood spat over house

A legal battle among neighbors over the construction of a two-story house in the Peaceful Valley neighborhood has drawn the City of Scottsdale into the middle of the fight in Maricopa County Superior Court. Local attorney Rylan Stewart wants to build a two-story home and even got the building permits...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paradise Valley, AZ
Business
Paradise Valley, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
City
Paradise Valley, AZ
KTAR.com

Paradise Valley’s McCune Mansion listed on market for $16 million

PHOENIX — McCune Mansion in Paradise Valley, one of the largest homes in Arizona, was recently listed on the market for $16 million. The 52,000-square-foot house was built in 1967 for the heir of Pennzoil, Walker McCune, and was at one point the No. 13 largest house in the country, according to Forbes.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Town OKs Olive Mill expansion, possibly with a hotel

Town Council last week cleared the way for a 32-acre expansion of the Queen Creek Olive Mill at the northeast corner of Meridian and Combs Roads that could end up including a hotel and homes. Originally zoned for “neighborhoods,” the re-zoning of this particular 32-acre plot of land is broken...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix mobile home community residents being told to leave the property

PHOENIX - Residents of a mobile home community in Phoenix are being told to leave, and they say the deadline to figure out what's next is just too soon. Families are still shocked by a letter sent to them. The letter is a Notice of Termination of Tenancy, due to a change in land use. Residents have 180 days to move out, and eviction follows if they fail to leave by April 1, 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Commercial Real Estate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Housing List#The Dial Corporation
SignalsAZ

Celebrate Fall Rail Festival at the Arizona Railway Museum

Train lovers, history buffs and people of all ages are invited to climb aboard and explore the glory days of local and long-distance travel on America’s railways during the Fall Rail Festival in Chandler. The celebration is on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Arizona Railway Museum, 330 E. Ryan Road. The free public event is hosted each year by volunteers of the museum, which is located on the southwest corner of Tumbleweed Park in Chandler.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
GILBERT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Youtube
East Valley Tribune

Developers not lovin’ Mesa’s drive-thru proposals

The commercial development community is not lovin’ Mesa Planning Divison’s proposed changes to the zoning rules for drive-thru restaurants, and they’d rather have them their way. Roughly 60 people logged in for an online community meeting on Sept. 21 to discuss the proposed new rules, which are...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Glendale family sounds off as street racing takes a toll on their home

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Street racing, or instances when hot rods take over valley streets and do dangerous stunts, shows no signs of slowing. One homeowner in Glendale knows the dangers associated with street racing better than others, as his backyard was the scene of several crashes in recent months. "I...
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

Drought conditions prompt Scottsdale to stop HOAs from forcing residents to overseed lawns

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale City Council has approved a code amendment that prohibits homeowner associations from requiring its residents to over-seed their lawns. In response to water shortages on the Colorado River, the council has offered an option for residents in HOAs to forgo over-seeding their properties during the fall season and potentially save some water.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

New Tenants to Join Gilbert’s Mix-Use Community Epicenter at Agritopia

Gilbert’s new, high-end residential and retail destination Epicenter is welcoming more local establishments to its existing line-up of best-in-class retail and dining tenants. Located in the heart of Agritopia, the vertically integrated mixed-use community features a 320-unit elevated apartment complex plus a diverse selection of retailers, artisan shops, health...
GILBERT, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Money woes ringing EV sports park’s bell

Bell Bank Park in Mesa needs a grand slam this fall. After opening in February to much fanfare, revenue for the destination 320-acre sports complex’s first six months of operation fell short of projections. The complex failed to generate profits in its opening months, and in August, Legacy Cares,...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?

Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy