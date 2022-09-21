Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Governor Pritzker calls on two state senators to resign
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Governor Pritzker is calling on two democratic state senators to resign. Pritzker said Senators Emil Jones III and Michael Hastings need to step down from their positions after criminal allegations surfaced. This comes just a day after senator Emil Jones III announced his resignation from...
foxillinois.com
Pritzker calls on senators to resign over misconduct allegations
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is calling for the resignation of two senators. Senators Emil Jones III was indicted this week on bribery charges while Senator Michael Hastings was accused last week of domestic violence. According to WBEZ, the state of Illinois settled a lawsuit brought by...
foxillinois.com
Judge Robert Adrian 'not recommended' to be retained in ISBA Judicial Advisory Poll
QUINCY, Il. (KHQA) — Adams County Judge Robert Adrian came under fire after he found an 18-year-old Quincy man guilty of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old Quincy girl following a bench trial in October 2021, but he later threw out the conviction. On January 3, 2022, when Judge Adrian vacated...
foxillinois.com
Illinois AG calls for FCC crackdown on robocalls
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is joining dozens of other attorneys generals to push for more restrictions on robocalls. On Monday, Raoul joined the coalition of 51 other attorneys general calling on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to require telephone providers that route calls across the United States telephone network to implement more rigorous measures to prevent illegal and fraudulent robocalls.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxillinois.com
ISP awarding $1 million to 32 law enforcement agencies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is in the process of awarding $1 million in grants to 32 local law agencies across Illinois to conduct firearm enforcement. ISP says it is trying to keep firearms out of individuals who pose a significant threat to themselves or...
foxillinois.com
19th ISP squad car hit in Scott's Law violation
An Illinois State Police (ISP) squad car was hit on Tuesday night. The crash happened on Interstate 90 southbound at Addison Street in Cook County. The driver was Jessica Allen, a 32-year-old female from Chicago, IL was cited for a violation of Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle, No Insurance, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
foxillinois.com
Apply for local quality of life projects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that the application period for the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program remains open until September 30. The Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program provides communities with resources to carry out local quality of life projects. There will be $125 million available...
foxillinois.com
Special Report: Why are so many pharmacies closing?
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Since the beginning of the pandemic, the central Illinois area has seen several pharmacies reduce their hours to only a few days a week or close their doors completely. The main reason for this issue? A shortage of pharmacists and technicians across the U.S. Fox...
RELATED PEOPLE
foxillinois.com
2 people killed in wrong-way crash with 18-wheeler in Texas
SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — Two people were killed in a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler on a highway in Texas early Friday morning, according to authorities. Police said the driver of a white four-door car was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes off Highway 90 when the driver slammed into the big just before 3 a.m. EDT.
Comments / 0