Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

What’s next for Albuquerque police after DOJ ‘loosens grip’?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal court recently allowed the Albuquerque Police Department to get out from some expensive, independent oversight. To be clear, an independent monitor will continue to assess some aspects of APD’s progress. But many aspects will now be under APD’s own oversight, essentially loosening the grip the U.S. Department of Justice has had […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD equipped with new device to stop fleeing vehicles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Law enforcement’s new device used across the country to stop a fleeing vehicle has landed in the Albuquerque Police Department. The Grappler is a police bumper tool that attaches to a suspect’s vehicle, stopping it in its tracks. The technology is just three weeks old in APD, but the department says it’s come […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Police investigating death at home in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department say they tried to serve a search warrant at a home in northeast Albuquerque and instead found a person who had died inside. Officers found the person around 4:30 Thursday afternoon at Vienna Dr. near Montgomery. It’s not clear if the person who had died was the subject […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico law enforcement agencies gather for special training

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Law Enforcement agencies from across New Mexico gathered at the University of New Mexico Tuesday for a missing or murdered indigenous persons training session. The two-day class is part of the FBI’s initiative to do more to solve these cases. Tuesday’s focus was on collection data and sharing that data using the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe seeing an increase in property crime

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is no secret crime is a problem in the state, and Santa Fe is no exception. Police say violent crime has stayed steady but property crime is on the rise. Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin with the Santa Fe Police Department, said, “In 2019, our burglaries in August, our motor vehicles […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police involved in overnight SWAT situation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a domestic dispute in the area of William St. and Pacific Ave. Wednesday night. The incident elevated to a SWAT situation when a man inside the residence refused to come out. Early Thursday morning and APD spokesperson said the man surrendered peacefully and was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
News Break
Politics
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Fire Rescue mural repainted after vandalism

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The area around Fire Station 1 in Albuquerque is looking a lot brighter. The mural on the side of the station has been repainted. Albuquerque Fire Rescue says they reached out to the artist who created it after someone vandalized one of the faces and asked him if he could fix it. Instead, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Special agents up efforts stop car theft at Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re planning on visiting the 50th Balloon Fiesta, you’ve probably planned out tickets and your visit schedule. But, have you thought about where you’ll park your car and how to make sure its still there once you’re done with the balloons? Here’s what you need to know according to the state’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque stabbing suspect will stay in jail until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Leroy Lopez, the man accused of four stabbings in downtown Albuquerque, will stay locked up until trial. Lopez was in court Thursday afternoon for a detention hearing. Albuquerque Police Department detectives say he is accused of stabbing four people in less than two hours in downtown Albuquerque Sunday afternoon. They say he […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Retired K-9 officer with APD passes away

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are mourning the death of a retired K-9 officer. Sjef had a stellar career with APD, helping arrest several high-profile suspects, including Davon Lymon, the man who shot and killed Officer Daniel Webster in 2015. Lymon was hiding in the backyard of a home, several blocks away when Sjef found […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigate suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found near 94th and Central Tuesday. APD says officers responded to the area and found the dead individual on the side of the road. They say this incident is being investigated as a suspicious death. No other information is available at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

