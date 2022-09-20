Read full article on original website
Related
Gianno Caldwell rips new Illinois law: 'This is not criminal justice reform, it's justice for criminals'
Fox News contributor Gianno Caldwell delivered scathing criticism Wednesday on "Fox & Friends" of Illinois Democrats pushing harmful criminal justice reform policies, such as ending cash bail. Caldwell, whose teenage brother was shot and killed in Chicago, discussed the SAFE-T Act's passage with a former prosecutor and state Republican leader.
U.S. Senate Republicans pan Democrats on crime, say they’ll introduce their own bill
WASHINGTON — A small group of U.S. Senate Republicans sought to draw attention to U.S. crime rates Wednesday, saying they plan to introduce a bill that would direct more resources to state and local police departments as well as require the Government Accountability Office to study the amount of time it takes crime labs to […] The post U.S. Senate Republicans pan Democrats on crime, say they’ll introduce their own bill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
U.S. Senate Democrats could link same-sex marriage, gov't funding bills -source
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Democratic leadership in the U.S. Senate could add language protecting gay marriage rights to a stopgap measure to keep the federal government funded and running, in a bill that will need Republican support for passage, a Democratic source said on Tuesday.
House passes public safety and policing legislation amid internal Democratic conflict
House Democrats passed a package of policing and public safety bills on Thursday -- following tense internal maneuvering and debate that exposed divisions between moderates and progressives.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Senators, Republican Susan Collins and Democrat Tammy Baldwin, Pen Op-Ed to Support Marriage Equality
“Individuals in same-sex and interracial marriages need, and should have, the confidence that their marriages are legal,” they write for The Washington Post in support of the Respect for Marriage Act Two U.S. senators, Republican Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, teamed up to write an op-ed in support of the Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) for The Washington Post. "Millions of American families have come to rely on the promise of marriage equality and the freedoms, rights and responsibilities that come with making...
thecentersquare.com
Despite Biden saying ‘pandemic is over,’ Pritzker reissues executive orders
(The Center Square) – While the President of the United States says the pandemic is over, Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues his COVID-19 executive orders, though they continue to unwind. President Joe Biden was recently asked by 60 Minutes if the COVID-19 pandemic is over, given the first Detroit Auto...
A Top Lawyer for the Oath Keepers Has Been Arrested in Connection with the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol
"The lawyer, Kellye SoRelle, was charged with obstructing the certification of the 2020 election and tampering with evidence in the Justice Department’s investigation of the Capitol riot." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger.
Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats
WASHINGTON – The energy permitting proposal centrist Democrat U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III made a condition of his support for a major Senate Democratic measure would impose timelines on federal agencies responsible for approving energy projects, according to text of the measure released late Wednesday. Congressional Democrats are deeply divided over the Manchin permitting bill, with […] The post Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats appeared first on Michigan Advance.
RELATED PEOPLE
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in power
Robert Pape directs the Chicago Project on Security & Threats (CPOST).(Robert Pape/Commons.Wikimedia) University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape said about 13 million Americans – or five percent of the total population – agreed with the use of violence to put Donald Trump back in the White House. The political science professor said his research showed that about 15 million Americans supported the use of violence to protect Trump from being prosecuted for mishandling classified documents.
House passes bill to overhaul Electoral Count Act in response to Jan. 6
The House bill, which is similar to bipartisan legislation moving through the Senate, would overhaul an arcane 1800s-era statute known as the Electoral Count Act.
Republicans Filibuster Bill Requiring Disclosure Of Dark Money
Special interest groups have spent billions of dollars trying to influence elections. Much of it has been fueled by anonymous donors.
House tees up first vote on Jan. 6 reform legislation
The House on Wednesday plans to vote on a bill led by a bipartisan duo on the Jan. 6 panel that would reform the Electoral Count Act, moving swiftly on legislation designed to prevent interference in elections. The vote comes just two days after the bill from the panel’s vice...
IN THIS ARTICLE
House Dems trying to overcome differences on policing bills
House Democrats struggled on Thursday to pass a long-sought policing and public safety package as internal party differences threatened to derail legislation they had hoped to make central to their election-year pitch.A procedural vote to start debate barely succeeded, 216-215, after Democratic leaders spent hours wrangling with progressives who were threatening to block the package. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California asked Democrats to hold the vote open, saying another GOP lawmaker was on the way, but Democrats gaveled it to a close. Final votes were expected Thursday afternoon. Passage would send the bills to the Senate, where...
House Democrats pass police reform package
House Democrats Thursday passed a package of new bills that would fund recruitment and training for police departments across the country, and includes new language for police accountability.
Poll: Senate's election reform bill more popular than House version
A poll finds more Americans prefer the Senate version of a bill that would reform how Congress counts electoral vote.
Cook County finance committee to vote on $31 million settlement for female employees at county jail
The Cook County Finance Committee will vote later today on a pricey settlement with hundreds of female workers of the county jail. At the beginning of the month, the number of women involved in the lawsuit against the Cook County jail was over 560.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Capitol rioter who testified at Jan 6 Committee sentenced to 2 years probation
A Capitol riot defendant who testified before the January 6 Committee has been sentenced to 24 months of probation and 100 hours of community service on Thursday. Stephen Ayres participated in the riot and was later arrested. He pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building during a hearing earlier this summer. Ayres became emotional during a virtual sentencing hearing on Thursday, apologising to the "court and the American people." “I went down there that day not with the intention to cause any violence or anything like that,” Ayres said. “But I did...
U.S. House Republicans unveil agenda ahead of Nov. 8 elections
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives rolled out an agenda on Friday aimed at tackling a range of priorities from inflation and crime to election accountability, which they hope will give them the upper hand against Democrats in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Cook County in desperate need of poll workers for November election
Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough said 4,000 poll workers have committed to working on Election Day. She added that 3,000 more workers are needed. Yarbrough is calling on military veterans to consider signing up for a shift.
Comments / 4