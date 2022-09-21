ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WB I-90 Closure Thursday Through Monday AM

PLAN Ahead if you use WB 1-90. If you need to travel through Mercer Island this weekend, you will notice additional delays from the east side to the west. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) contractor crews will close all westbound lanes of I-90 to replace the original expansion joint on the east end of the westbound I-90 Homer M. Hadley Memorial Bridge that connects Mercer Island to Seattle.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
