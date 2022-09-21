Read full article on original website
Related
warm1069.com
WB I-90 Closure Thursday Through Monday AM
PLAN Ahead if you use WB 1-90. If you need to travel through Mercer Island this weekend, you will notice additional delays from the east side to the west. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) contractor crews will close all westbound lanes of I-90 to replace the original expansion joint on the east end of the westbound I-90 Homer M. Hadley Memorial Bridge that connects Mercer Island to Seattle.
KOMO News
Digging begins to investigate January landslide that destroyed Bellevue home
BELLEVUE, Wash. — On Thursday, digging began in Bellevue at the site of the January landslide that destroyed a house in Somerset. The goal is to access a broken water main and figure out what went wrong and if that was the cause of the landslide. On Thursday, KOMO...
'Stay Indoors': Air Quality Plummets In Seattle Area During Huge Wildfire
Officials say air quality reached unhealthy levels in downtown and nearby cities and towns.
Warmest summer on record for Seattle since 1890s, driest since 1930
The heat felt relentless at times for western Washington over the summer, as Seattle experienced 13 days with temperatures that were 90 degrees or hotter. KIRO 7 Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer said that was the most on record. Palmer said it was the warmest summer on record overall as high...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enumclaw community opposes possible new commercial airport in Southeast King County
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — As Sea-Tac International Airport recently experienced long lines of travelers waiting to get through security screening, state lawmakers are worried the facility is nearing its limit. Sea-Tac is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050, which is what's prompting state lawmakers to look for a...
KOMO News
The city of Olympia begins cleanup efforts at RV encampment off Ensign Road
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The city of Olympia has started tackling a large RV encampment outside a local hospital, but there's still a long way to go. As of Wednesday night, more than two dozen RVs remain on Ensign Road, creating public safety problems for drivers rushing to the emergency room.
Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Old Seattle Refinery
Authorities suspect no foul play in the woman's death.
1 Person Hospitalized After A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
The officials reported that two cars collided on southbound Interstate 5. The crash happened at the 130th Street exit in north Seattle at around 6:23 a.m. The fire department confirmed on their social media handle that one person was taken to the hospital for medical assistance. No additional information regarding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUOW
Bolt Creek Fire is 95% contained. Smoke continues to drift into Western Washington
The Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County is now 95% contained after charring more than 10,000 acres this month. But it's still burning and pumping out lots of smoke. Part of Highway 2 closed to through traffic between Index and Skykomish. Meanwhile, the smaller Goat Rocks Fire continues to burn...
Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality
Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
KOMO News
Report: Washington drivers rank No. 9 for worst road rage nationwide
If you drive often, it's likely you've encountered a persistent tailgater or found yourself on the receiving end of an offensive gesture on the road. The latest statistics from experts show you're not alone. A new study looked at the most confrontational drivers on the road and found Washington drivers...
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State
Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
travelawaits.com
Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You
Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
KOMO News
US 2 to remain closed through Monday as crews continue to battle Bolt Creek fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it is hoping to reopen a portion of US 2 next week following a weeks-long closure due to the Bolt Creek fire. US 2 is currently closed between Sunset Falls (milepost 36) and Skykomish (milepost 49). WSDOT said on...
Summer 2022 is one for the record books in Seattle
SEATTLE — After a slow start to summer, the summer season kicked into full gear bringing dry conditions and prolonged high temperatures. Now that summer's officially ending – the fall equinox is Thursday at 6:03 p.m. – let's take a look back at summer 2022, which is one that will go down in the record books in Seattle.
q13fox.com
Renton residents concerned over escalation of rock-thrower at SR 900
Residents say they are being threatened by a man they dubbed the Rock Thrower on a daily basis. Some have even changed their driving routes to avoid him.
Tri-City Herald
Can I make a left turn at a red light onto a one-way street? Here’s what WA law says
Many downtown areas in urban areas in Seattle and Tacoma are full of one-way streets, causing confusion about what rules apply, or the differences from two-way streets. But what about turning left onto a one-way street during a red light?. Although a steady red light while turning left usually means...
KOMO News
Weather: Wildfire smoke fills the air as summer countdown dwindles
The season finale of summer will be sun-filled and seasonably warm, but it may be tough to enjoy with the smoke-filled air caused by the Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish. Paine Field in Everett has reported smoke in the air for the past 48 hours. Again overnight, a subtle offshore breeze continues to carry smoke into parts of the Puget Sound lowlands.
KOMO News
Rollover car crash on SB I-5 in north Seattle causing heavy traffic during morning commute
SEATTLE — One driver was taken to the hospital after a two-car, rollover collision on southbound I-5 in Seattle on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at the 130th Street exit in north Seattle. Seattle fire tweeted at 6:23 a.m. that crews were responding to the incident. About 30 minutes...
Comments / 0