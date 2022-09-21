Read full article on original website
Seattle committee considers proposal for a new Third Avenue vision
SEATTLE — A city council committee considered a new vision for Seattle’s Third Avenue on Wednesday. There is a proposal to make the major transit corridor more pedestrian-friendly, but council members stressed that any plans would need to be equitable and inclusive. Third Avenue is a road of...
Seattle, Washington
Mayor Bruce Harrell seeks members for the Pike Place Market Historical Commission
Mayor Bruce Harrell seeks four new members to serve on the Pike Place Market Historical Commission. The open positions are: 1) One architect, 2) One merchant of the Market, and 3+4) Two residents of the Historical District. The Pike Place Market Historical Commission is a quasi-governmental body established by Seattle...
KOMO News
Seattle mayor signs $6.5 million in Green New Deal budget investments into law
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell signed into law $6.5 million in Green New Deal budget investments aimed to “reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build community resilience.”. The mayor also previewed proposed Green New Deal investments in the 2023 budget from a press conference in Seattle on...
shorelineareanews.com
Seattle / King County free clinic offering vision care and glasses October 20-23 at Seattle Center
FREE vision care clinic (including prescription glasses!) October 20-23, 2022 at Seattle Center. In past years the Clinic has offered dental and medical services. They will not be providing dental or medical services this year, but will still offer social work and health insurance navigation. All are welcome; no documentation...
Yes, the Washington program where incarcerated people pick up litter was paused
SEATTLE — Parts of western Washington have a bad litter problem and the state said it has only gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic because litter pickup operations were impacted. It’s a noticeable problem for residents. So much so that viewer Pat, who lives in Seattle, emailed our Verify...
KUOW
'It's kept me alive': Kent residents rely on free farmers market in Walnut Park
For the past seven months on Friday afternoons, residents of Kent’s Walnut Park neighborhood have been able to pick up fresh produce and dry goods from an outdoor market. And it’s all free. The Walnut Park market is one of four free mobile markets in South King County...
Enumclaw community opposes possible new commercial airport in Southeast King County
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — As Sea-Tac International Airport recently experienced long lines of travelers waiting to get through security screening, state lawmakers are worried the facility is nearing its limit. Sea-Tac is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050, which is what's prompting state lawmakers to look for a...
ncwlife.com
Seattle’s Chinatown protests against expanded homeless shelter
(The Center Square) – Merchants and residents of Seattle's Chinatown-International District are making city and county officials aware they are not happy about the expansion of an enhanced homeless shelter in the neighboring South Downtown area. Back in March, King County announced a $66.5 million plan to expand the...
The Stranger
Animal Rights Activists Oppose Seattle’s Proposed Shark Jail
On Tuesday afternoon, two animal rights advocates in inflatable shark costumes stood shoulder to shoulder in a small “tank” made of what appeared to be clear shower curtains tacked to a wooden frame outside of City Hall. This scenario, the advocates feared, could represent the fate of whichever sharks the Seattle aquarium decides to put in its new shark tank exhibit, the 325,000-gallon jewel of the new Ocean Pavilion between Pike Place Market and Piers 59 and 60.
KOMO News
Chinatown-International District community members protest shelter expansion
SEATTLE — Dozens of residents from the Chinatown-International District marched to Seattle’s City Hall Tuesday to protest the proposed expansion of a homeless shelter. The more than $66 million project from King County is called the ‘SODO Services Hub.’. Bordering the CID, the hub will be an...
2 Washington Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
travelawaits.com
Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You
Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
Tri-City Herald
The best city for coffee lovers? It’s not Seattle, new report shows
It appears the coffee capital of the country is changing, according to a new report. San Francisco — not Seattle — was named the best city in the U.S. for coffee lovers, according to WalletHub’s Sept. 21 study of 2022’s Best Coffee Cities in America. Seattle...
KUOW
Seattle hikes electricity rates
Seattle City Light customers will have to pay more on their energy bills next year. The City Council approved a 6% rate hike for residential customers, and a 5.6% hike for businesses. The average renter or homeowner will see their bill go up by about $5 each month, according to...
KUOW
Seattle housing market is 'cooling' fast
A new report from Redfin says Seattle's housing market is "cooling" down faster than anywhere else in the country. It says rising mortgage rates, inflation, and a slowing stock market between February and August of this year are fueling the decline. Tacoma wasn't too far behind Seattle and came in...
Warmest summer on record for Seattle since 1890s, driest since 1930
The heat felt relentless at times for western Washington over the summer, as Seattle experienced 13 days with temperatures that were 90 degrees or hotter. KIRO 7 Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer said that was the most on record. Palmer said it was the warmest summer on record overall as high...
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
KOMO News
City officials comment on trend of assaults against Seattle firefighters
SEATTLE, Wash. — Assaults, threats and slurs are just some of the problems firefighters are facing when they show up to help on the streets around the city. The number of reported incidents have shot way up this year and it's got first responders pleading for solutions from city leaders.
secretseattle.co
Seattle’s Last 7 p.m. Sunset Of The Year Will Take Place This Weekend
Prepare to say goodbye to Seattle’s late summer sunsets this weekend. One thing that makes Seattle’s gray, wet winter months bearable is the long days of sunshine that we get in the summer. Summer never lasts forever, alas, and shorter days are upon us once again. The Seattle sunset is about to cut our bright evenings short.
Medical transportation company set to leave Washington
FIFE, Wash. — Falck Northwest is closing its doors in Washington, which means a key role in medical response in the state will be impacted. The medical service company announced that it’ll be shutting down its Fife and Mountlake Terrace locations due to economic strains. Falck NW provides...
