Bobby Reeves Weiss
Bobby Reeves Weiss, 94, of Roanoke Rapids, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022. A native of Halifax County, he was the son of the late Annie Jordan Weiss and Cole Reeves Weiss. Bobby was preceded in death by his wife Lucille. Bobby was a lifetime member of Rosemary United...
Daughtry takes District 1 council seat
Tommy Daughtry Jr. was installed as the newest member of Roanoke Rapids City Council Tuesday night. Daughtry is filling the unexpired term of Suetta Scarbrough, who resigned from her District 1 seat for health reasons. Daughtry was appointed to the seat earlier this month. “I feel honored to have been...
Lady Jackets runners finished 1st at meet
Wednesday, the Roanoke Rapids High School Yellow Jackets Cross COuntry teams traveled to Owens Park in Louisburg for a meet. The boys , lead by Camden Gray with a time of 22:41, finished 6th overall. The girls team finished first with a total of 43 points. Savannah Medlin led the...
Interest shown in theater as city plans second bidding round
Before Roanoke Rapids City Council voted Tuesday to conduct a second round of sealed bids for the theater, the panel heard from two parties interested in buying the venue during a public comment section of the meeting. On a 3-2 vote council agreed to begin the sealed bid process again...
HCS students complete Clean Energy apprenticeship program
Ten Halifax County Schools students completed the Clean Energy Youth Apprenticeship. This is the second year of the Youth Solar Energy Apprenticeship. Halifax County Schools had the opportunity to pilot the program in 2021, which expanded to other surrounding districts this year. The NC Clean Energy Youth Apprenticeship program for...
RRPD roundup: Shoplifting; stolen vehicle
The Roanoke Rapids Police reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Monday around 11:30 a.m. officers K. Williams and D. Norfleet responded to Tractor Supply on a call of shoplifters leaving the store with merchandise. In the gallery: Bullock, left, and Flagg. Norfleet located the suspect vehicle and the...
Fire department receives FEMA grant for new engine
The Roanoke Rapids Fire Department has been awarded a $476,000 Assistance to Firefighters grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, City Manager Kelly Traynham told the council Tuesday night. Earlier this year the city council approved part of its American Rescue Plan funds to purchase a fire engine for the...
RRPD roundup: Social media scam; information sought
There was never an attempt to sell a child ⏤ only an attempt to get some quick money, said Roanoke Rapids police Captain Jamie Hardy. The police department received information about a Facebook post regarding the attempted sale of a child posted to a free dogs and cats page on the social media platform.
Additional COVID-related death reported in county
The Halifax County Health Department Wednesday reported an additional death related to COVID-19. There have now been 194 deaths related to the virus reported in Halifax County. The health department has resumed weekly reports due to an increase in positive cases. Halifax County remains in the orange category, which represents...
