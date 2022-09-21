Read full article on original website
Related
Buccaneers Reportedly Made "New Decision" With Tom Brady Today
Tom Brady was supposed to have Wednesdays off until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers changed their mind. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brady was back practicing on Wednesday after he was originally supposed to be off. It's a new decision that Brady is comfortable with since he felt good enough to practice.
NFL
NFL sends warning letter to Buccaneers exec Bruce Arians for actions on sideline during game vs. Saints
The NFL has sent a message to Tampa Bay Buccaneers former head coach Bruce Arians for his role in Sunday's skirmish with the New Orleans Saints that led to Mike Evans' one-game suspension. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday on NFL NOW that the league sent Arians, now serving...
NFL warns Bucs’ Bruce Arians about sideline outburts
TAMPA — Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has received a “strongly written letter” from the NFL warning him about his sideline behavior. Arians, who serves as the Bucs’ senior assistant to general manager Jason Licht, argued with officials from the sideline during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Saints.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Mike Evans' suspension upheld by NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will be suspended for Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Evans' appeal of his one-game suspension was denied on Wednesday, and he has now been officially ruled out of Week 3's clash with the Packers. Evans will return for Week 4's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. With Evans unavailable and Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) both dealing with injuries, Tampa Bay's three-wide sets on Sunday might consist of Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman, and Scotty Miller.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Julian Edelman 'didn't get a call' to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay before the Buccaneers signed Cole Beasley
The phone did not ring for Julian Edelman. Earlier this offseason, the ex-receiver hinted at the possibility of coming out of retirement to either rejoin the Patriots or possibly even be the latest New England legend to take his talents down to Tampa to join Tom Brady as a member of the Buccaneers. However, that doesn't seem to be in the cards as the 2022 campaign rolls around, despite the Bucs currently being in the market for some help at receiver.
Comments / 0