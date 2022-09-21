ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg, SC
Education
Orangeburg, SC
Government
City
Orangeburg, SC
State
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

$5M grant from Google.org to help underserved SC children

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A $5 million grant from Google.org to the National 4-H Council will go in part to helping underserved children in South Carolina with access to technology. 4-H is an education and development program facilitated by more than 100 public universities and 3,000 local extension offices...
CHARITIES
WIS-TV

SC State marching band to perform during Colts-Chiefs game

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Marching 101 Band will perform during halftime of the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs game. The game is scheduled for Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Person
Kamala Harris
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake hits South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.
ELGIN, SC
News19 WLTX

What's new to eat at the South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Of course you love the Fiske fries and foot-long corn dogs, fried cookie dough and donut burgers or even a big Greek salad at the South Carolina State Fair. But what to sink your teeth into this year. Each year new bits of deliciousness are unveiled...
RESTAURANTS
WIS-TV

Richland Co extends deadline for groups to apply for COVID-19 relief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County is extending the deadline for organizations to apply for emergency funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The county is making $16 million in funding available to help small businesses, nonprofits, and other organizations impacted by the pandemic. The new deadline is Friday,...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
#South Carolina College#Claflin University#Student Debt#Linus College#Student Loan Debt
krcgtv.com

How student debt forgiveness would affect taxes

JEFFERSON CITY — With student debt forgiveness applications officially being opened next month, questions still remain about the implications student debt cancellation will have on taxes. According to Karen Thompson with Liberty Tax & Loans, taxpayer money will go towards paying off student debt to some degree. However, Thompson...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
krcgtv.com

Tennessee governor calls for probe into university's youth trans clinic after viral video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TND) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Pediatric Transgender Clinic after video surfaced of a doctor from the university's transgender clinic calling gender reassignment surgeries "huge moneymakers." Numerous videos were obtained by The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh, including...
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
kiss951.com

5 of the Scariest Haunted Houses to Visit in South Carolina

Listen, if it is one thing I enjoy it’s the fall season and being scared! Spooky Season is slowly approaching and we cannot wait to check out all of the haunted spots there are around the town. Being born and raised in South Carolina, I have attended plenty of spooky and haunted places in the state. Charleston is my hometown and we have some of the coolest things to check out during September and October. So, if you are wanting to be spooked out this year, you’re in the right place.
TRAVEL
thepeoplesentinel.com

DTC honors 28 with nursing pinning ceremony

Denmark Technical College held their annual Nursing Pinning Ceremony on August 12, celebrating the 28 nursing graduates who are about to enter the workforce, surrounded by hundreds of family members, friends, educators, staff and administrators in an overwhelming show of support. The pinning ceremony is an age-old tradition in the...
DENMARK, SC

