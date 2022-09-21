Read full article on original website
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Remarks by Vice President Harris at South Carolina State University’s Fall Convocation
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Good afternoon! (Applause.) Good afternoon. Please have a seat. Please have a seat. (Laughs.) Oh, it’s so good to be back. Madam President, thank you for that introduction and for your leadership. Thank you. Well, good afternoon, Bulldogs! How’s everybody doing? (Applause.) It is so good...
Large percentage of South Carolina students are failing basic subjects, test results show
ROCK HILL, S.C. — There are major concerns among educators in South Carolina after newly released test results show that large percentages of students in local counties are failing basic subjects like biology and US history. During the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials warned that time away from the classroom...
Wanted woman arrested in Louisiana for South Carolina murder
A wanted woman has been arrested in Louisiana on Thursday following the death of a man in Union County.
fox13news.com
Thousands have won South Carolina’s lottery this month; here’s how they did it
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The good news — it seems that many South Carolinians have cracked the formula to winning the lottery. The not-so-great news — winners will take home a much smaller portion after the money is divvied up. South Carolina Education officials said, for the fourth time...
FOX Carolina
$5M grant from Google.org to help underserved SC children
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A $5 million grant from Google.org to the National 4-H Council will go in part to helping underserved children in South Carolina with access to technology. 4-H is an education and development program facilitated by more than 100 public universities and 3,000 local extension offices...
D1 transfer Zaire Scotland making waves at Benedict College early
After starting his career at the Division I level, running back Zaire Scotland is quickly making an impact at Benedict College. The post D1 transfer Zaire Scotland making waves at Benedict College early appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WYFF4.com
'Critter' causes more than 7,000 customers to lose power Thursday morning in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A "critter" caused more than 7,000 Duke Energy customers to lose power on Thursday morning. The power outage, centered around White Horse Road, started at about 8:30 a.m., and power was restored by 10:30 a.m. Spokesman Ryan Mosier said a squirrel came in contact with power...
WIS-TV
SC State marching band to perform during Colts-Chiefs game
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Marching 101 Band will perform during halftime of the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs game. The game is scheduled for Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are...
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake hits South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.
What's new to eat at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Of course you love the Fiske fries and foot-long corn dogs, fried cookie dough and donut burgers or even a big Greek salad at the South Carolina State Fair. But what to sink your teeth into this year. Each year new bits of deliciousness are unveiled...
Sumter historic home to be auctioned, proceeds to benefit low-income tax clinic
SUMTER, S.C. — Archie Parnell remembers admiring the home on 403 West Calhoun St. for years as he grew up in Sumter. "I saw that house when I was going to school, I mean high school, and I liked it when I was a little kid. That was back in 1968," he recalled.
WIS-TV
Richland Co extends deadline for groups to apply for COVID-19 relief
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County is extending the deadline for organizations to apply for emergency funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The county is making $16 million in funding available to help small businesses, nonprofits, and other organizations impacted by the pandemic. The new deadline is Friday,...
krcgtv.com
How student debt forgiveness would affect taxes
JEFFERSON CITY — With student debt forgiveness applications officially being opened next month, questions still remain about the implications student debt cancellation will have on taxes. According to Karen Thompson with Liberty Tax & Loans, taxpayer money will go towards paying off student debt to some degree. However, Thompson...
krcgtv.com
Tennessee governor calls for probe into university's youth trans clinic after viral video
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TND) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Pediatric Transgender Clinic after video surfaced of a doctor from the university's transgender clinic calling gender reassignment surgeries "huge moneymakers." Numerous videos were obtained by The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh, including...
krcgtv.com
Local organizations host various events for National Voter Registration Day
Jefferson City — Tuesday was National Voter Registration day. Both the Missouri NAACP and National Association of Colored Women's Clubs put on voting drives throughout the area. Two events took place at Lincoln University while another was at the Missouri NAACP's office in Jefferson City. Julie Allen, a member...
South Carolina woman wins $300,000 from scratch-off lottery ticket
Two friends walk into a convenience store. One walked out $300,000 richer.
kiss951.com
5 of the Scariest Haunted Houses to Visit in South Carolina
Listen, if it is one thing I enjoy it’s the fall season and being scared! Spooky Season is slowly approaching and we cannot wait to check out all of the haunted spots there are around the town. Being born and raised in South Carolina, I have attended plenty of spooky and haunted places in the state. Charleston is my hometown and we have some of the coolest things to check out during September and October. So, if you are wanting to be spooked out this year, you’re in the right place.
WYFF4.com
More than 7,000 Duke Energy customers without power this morning in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update at 10:40 a.m. Under 100 outages reported. Just under 4,000 customers without power. Duke Energy tells WYFF News 4 that a "critter" made contact with a power line which caused the outage. Spokesman Ryan Mosier said at 9:40 a.m. that crews at the scene expect...
WIS-TV
South Carolinians demand repeal of program that allows garnishments of tax refunds and wages
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - More than 150 South Carolinians have reached out to the WBTV Investigates Team about their tax refunds or paychecks being garnished to offset unpaid medical debt at hospitals. More than one-third of them said they received no advanced warning of the upcoming garnishment, as required by state law.
thepeoplesentinel.com
DTC honors 28 with nursing pinning ceremony
Denmark Technical College held their annual Nursing Pinning Ceremony on August 12, celebrating the 28 nursing graduates who are about to enter the workforce, surrounded by hundreds of family members, friends, educators, staff and administrators in an overwhelming show of support. The pinning ceremony is an age-old tradition in the...
