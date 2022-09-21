ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Addiction experts tell Oregon lawmakers the state has been too lax on drug use

Oregon health officials announced a notable milestone this week, revealing they’d awarded more than $300 million meant to expand services for people with drug addiction. But a pair of addiction experts warned Wednesday that more than just services will be necessary in order to stem the state’s high rate of drug use — and the growing societal costs that come with it. They told lawmakers the state also has to adjust its permissive approach.
Study: Low-income households bear the brunt of California electricity costs

According to a new study, low-income households in California are bearing the brunt of this cost. The study, authored by UC Berkeley researchers and commissioned by environmental nonprofit Next10, found that as a whole, consumers paying for electricity via investor-owned utility companies – like Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), for example – shouldered an average of $678 annually, which is a cost added to their bills on top of the price of providing electricity on its own.
Ballot Fight Over Electric Car Tax Splits Newsom From Fellow Democrats

Proposition 30 would tax the wealthiest Californians to pay for electric car rebates and charging stations. Enviro groups support it and it's ahead in the polls. So why is Gov. Gavin Newsom joining business and conservative groups to oppose it?. Proposition 30, a "clean air initiative" that would tax the...
Rain and fall temperatures do not stop fire season

Despite rain and cooler weather in Oregon over the weekend, fire dangers remain in the state. A reminder was released by the Oregon Department of Forestry. “It’s very easy to think that with the lower temperatures that the potential of fire has gone down,” ODF spokesperson Jessica Prakke said. “However, we are still seeing new fire starts daily throughout the state of Oregon.”
