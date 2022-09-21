According to a new study, low-income households in California are bearing the brunt of this cost. The study, authored by UC Berkeley researchers and commissioned by environmental nonprofit Next10, found that as a whole, consumers paying for electricity via investor-owned utility companies – like Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), for example – shouldered an average of $678 annually, which is a cost added to their bills on top of the price of providing electricity on its own.

