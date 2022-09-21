Read full article on original website
ijpr.org
Oregon’s assessment scores plummet in first round of testing since COVID-19 disrupted schools
Passing rates on required standardized tests fell by 9 percentage points across Oregon — and by even greater rates at two of the state’s largest school districts — as students took the exams for the first time last spring after two years of pandemic disruption. The state...
ijpr.org
Wed 8 AM | Oregon pharmacy group estimates changes coming from federal price negotiation
Politicians have been talking for years about reducing prescription drug prices, and the talk stands a good chance of becoming reality with the passage of the federal Inflation Reduction Act. The process is gradual, affecting a limited list of drugs at first, then expanding over the next seven years. The...
ijpr.org
Addiction experts tell Oregon lawmakers the state has been too lax on drug use
Oregon health officials announced a notable milestone this week, revealing they’d awarded more than $300 million meant to expand services for people with drug addiction. But a pair of addiction experts warned Wednesday that more than just services will be necessary in order to stem the state’s high rate of drug use — and the growing societal costs that come with it. They told lawmakers the state also has to adjust its permissive approach.
ijpr.org
Oregon can’t find anyone to handle harassment complaints, so it’s spending $100k to recruit
It’s been more than a year since Oregon’s Legislature had what’s known as a legislative equity officer, the official who is supposed to coordinate a response to harassment and retaliation complaints within the Capitol. The vacancy has not lingered for lack of trying. Administrators first posted a...
ijpr.org
Study: Low-income households bear the brunt of California electricity costs
According to a new study, low-income households in California are bearing the brunt of this cost. The study, authored by UC Berkeley researchers and commissioned by environmental nonprofit Next10, found that as a whole, consumers paying for electricity via investor-owned utility companies – like Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), for example – shouldered an average of $678 annually, which is a cost added to their bills on top of the price of providing electricity on its own.
ijpr.org
Ballot Fight Over Electric Car Tax Splits Newsom From Fellow Democrats
Proposition 30 would tax the wealthiest Californians to pay for electric car rebates and charging stations. Enviro groups support it and it's ahead in the polls. So why is Gov. Gavin Newsom joining business and conservative groups to oppose it?. Proposition 30, a "clean air initiative" that would tax the...
ijpr.org
Rain and fall temperatures do not stop fire season
Despite rain and cooler weather in Oregon over the weekend, fire dangers remain in the state. A reminder was released by the Oregon Department of Forestry. “It’s very easy to think that with the lower temperatures that the potential of fire has gone down,” ODF spokesperson Jessica Prakke said. “However, we are still seeing new fire starts daily throughout the state of Oregon.”
