ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City woman joins first-ever Michigan Parents' Council

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City woman is hoping to make a difference in education by bringing the voice of Northern Michigan parents to Lansing. The Michigan Parents' Council includes parents from across the Michigan with the goal of giving a new perspective to policymaking. One of...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Consumers Energy gathering feedback from public on Michigan dams

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy is gathering feedback on 13 dams operated across five Michigan rivers. The licenses to operate the dams don’t expire for a decade, but staff tells us they’re starting to collect public opinions now. It can take years to get all of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, September 20

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,821,489 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,464. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 16,901 new cases and 147 deaths on September 20. Another story: Fauci...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

MSP program aiming to lower number of teenage driving deaths

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Michigan State Police program to keep high school students safe behind the wheel is gearing up for the twelfth year. But this year, organizers are hoping for a change. State police report teenage drivers make up nearly 7% of all drivers in the state. And...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orangeburg, SC
Education
Orangeburg, SC
Government
City
Orangeburg, SC
State
South Carolina State
UpNorthLive.com

Lawmakers looking to adjust new deer reporting rule

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan hunters are expected to do something this year, they haven't had to in the past -- report a successful hunt within 72 hours of harvesting a deer. The proposal hasn't even gone through its first season, and already, hunters, lawmakers, and now the DNR are saying...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
UpNorthLive.com

Authorities searching for Virginia prisoner who escaped, stole ATV

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Authorities said they are searching for a Virginia prisoner who escaped police custody and stole ATV on Tuesday. Police are urging the public to be on the lookout for 34-year-old Shaun Gwin. Gwin had a court appearance in Highland County this morning and was...
VIRGINIA STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Sergeant takes stand in St. Joseph County child-abuse case

CENTREVILLE, Mich. — A mother and her boyfriend, who were both charged with child abuse, appeared in court Tuesday to hear from investigators on the case. Amanda Wood and her boyfriend Jason Haskin are both facing two counts of first-degree child abuse after a 11-month-old infant was taken to the hospital with fractures and drugs in his system, according to the investigation.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Rainstorms expected Tuesday night

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Tuesday, look for sunshine and a few passing clouds after the fog lifts. It's thick this morning in some towns. There is a chance for showers or thunderstorms mainly south of Traverse City. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s. Wind from the south 5-15 mph.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy