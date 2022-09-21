CENTREVILLE, Mich. — A mother and her boyfriend, who were both charged with child abuse, appeared in court Tuesday to hear from investigators on the case. Amanda Wood and her boyfriend Jason Haskin are both facing two counts of first-degree child abuse after a 11-month-old infant was taken to the hospital with fractures and drugs in his system, according to the investigation.

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO