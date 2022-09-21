Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City woman joins first-ever Michigan Parents' Council
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City woman is hoping to make a difference in education by bringing the voice of Northern Michigan parents to Lansing. The Michigan Parents' Council includes parents from across the Michigan with the goal of giving a new perspective to policymaking. One of...
UpNorthLive.com
Consumers Energy gathering feedback from public on Michigan dams
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy is gathering feedback on 13 dams operated across five Michigan rivers. The licenses to operate the dams don’t expire for a decade, but staff tells us they’re starting to collect public opinions now. It can take years to get all of the...
UpNorthLive.com
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, September 20
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,821,489 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,464. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 16,901 new cases and 147 deaths on September 20. Another story: Fauci...
UpNorthLive.com
MSP program aiming to lower number of teenage driving deaths
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Michigan State Police program to keep high school students safe behind the wheel is gearing up for the twelfth year. But this year, organizers are hoping for a change. State police report teenage drivers make up nearly 7% of all drivers in the state. And...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UpNorthLive.com
MSP says it's done with Lee Chatfield investigation, up to AG's office to complete
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police said it is no longer investigating the sexual assault accusations aimed at former Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and has turned its finding over to the Attorney General’s office. According to MSP, it is now up to investigators at the...
UpNorthLive.com
Lawmakers looking to adjust new deer reporting rule
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan hunters are expected to do something this year, they haven't had to in the past -- report a successful hunt within 72 hours of harvesting a deer. The proposal hasn't even gone through its first season, and already, hunters, lawmakers, and now the DNR are saying...
UpNorthLive.com
Oxford shooting suspect showed "troubling signs" since last August, says attorney
DETROIT, Mich. - Attorney Ven Johnson releasing new details on an alleged timeline in the months and days leading up to the shooting at Oxford High School on November 30, 2021. Johnson represents five families and his lawsuit filed in Oakland County Circuit Court names school employees including teachers, counselors...
UpNorthLive.com
Bill aims to make it easier to prosecute those who smuggle weapons into airports
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Every day at airports across the country, even those here in northern Michigan, items are seized at security checkpoints that simply aren't allowed on planes. When there is criminal intent, those passengers can eventually face serious charges. But there may be a loophole that...
RELATED PEOPLE
UpNorthLive.com
Authorities searching for Virginia prisoner who escaped, stole ATV
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Authorities said they are searching for a Virginia prisoner who escaped police custody and stole ATV on Tuesday. Police are urging the public to be on the lookout for 34-year-old Shaun Gwin. Gwin had a court appearance in Highland County this morning and was...
UpNorthLive.com
Sergeant takes stand in St. Joseph County child-abuse case
CENTREVILLE, Mich. — A mother and her boyfriend, who were both charged with child abuse, appeared in court Tuesday to hear from investigators on the case. Amanda Wood and her boyfriend Jason Haskin are both facing two counts of first-degree child abuse after a 11-month-old infant was taken to the hospital with fractures and drugs in his system, according to the investigation.
UpNorthLive.com
Rainstorms expected Tuesday night
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Tuesday, look for sunshine and a few passing clouds after the fog lifts. It's thick this morning in some towns. There is a chance for showers or thunderstorms mainly south of Traverse City. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s. Wind from the south 5-15 mph.
Comments / 0