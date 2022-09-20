Read full article on original website
Related
mymotherlode.com
Holland, John
John Robert Holland, born September 8, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at his residence in Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 09/17/2022. Age: 74. Residence: Sonora, CA. Services: Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1 PM at the Brown...
mymotherlode.com
Prows, Lorraine
Lorraine Alice Prows, born March 28, 1929 in Petaluma, California passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Adventist Health Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 09/17/2022. Age: 93. Residence: Jamestown, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Jacobsen, Richard “Jake”
Richard “Jake” James Jacobsen, born June 16, 1937 in Oakland, California passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at Skyline Place in Sonora, California. Services: A Graveside service will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 in 11 AM at Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora.
Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral service, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter. Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymotherlode.com
Last Weekend In September Events
It is the last weekend in September and there are several events planned in the Mother Lode. The Masons in San Andreas are hosting their annual yard sale today, Thursday, September 22nd through Sunday, September 25th. The event is held at the Calaveras Keystone Lodge, details are in the event listing here.
mymotherlode.com
McNaul, Paul
Paul J. McNaul, 74, of Sonora, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 09/18/2022. Age: 74. Residence: Sonora, CA.
'Jugging' | Stockton woman followed from bank and then robbed
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton woman became the latest victim of a crime called "Jugging." That's when someone follows another person to the bank, ATM or store and then robs them. "It happened so quick you could not only be robbed, you could mugged, you could be raped," the...
mymotherlode.com
Summerville Looks To Keep Streak Alive: Sonora On Bye
Tuolumne, CA — Coming off a bye week, the Summerville Bears football team is hoping to keep its win streak going after starting the season 4-0. The Bears will be at home tonight facing Stone Ridge Christian. The Knights, from Merced County, are 4-1. The Sonora High Wildcats have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymotherlode.com
Insurance Commissioner Order Benefits Property Owners In Fire Areas
Sacramento, CA — Those living in areas where Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a State of Emergency in recent weeks due to wildfires will not have to worry about losing fire insurance over the next year. Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has signed an order shielding policyholders from being dropped...
mymotherlode.com
2022 Back to School Message
As the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools, it gives me great pride to welcome our county’s young people back to school. The purpose of the American school system is to provide for the fullest possible development of each learner to access their creativity, develop their skills, and live productively in a democratic society. It is difficult to measure the effect education has on a child in just one school year, but we have witnessed time and time again, that at the center of this endeavor called education is the teacher. Teachers are among the most influential and life-changing role models for developing children and adolescents. I am grateful to these dedicated professionals who invest in the achievement and success of our students and help shape the future of our community.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Power Outage In Jamestown
Update at 12:55 p.m.: The power has been fully restored to nearly 380 PG&E customers in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County. Their lights went out around 10:19 a.m. Those impacted were mostly to the south of Highway 108, including the downtown area and stretching to just past Lime Kiln Road. The utility did not give a cause for the nearly two-hour outage.
centralvalleytv.net
Police Investigate Reported Shooting
MODESTO – Police responded to a report of a person shot Thursday near a busy intersection. Shortly before noon officers were called to a report of a shooting near the intersection of McHenry and Orangeburg Avenues. Early reports indicate one person was found injured near a bus stop. Arriving...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymotherlode.com
Cathy Parker Moves From Top Educator To AHS Well-Being Director
Sonora, CA – Adventist Health Sonora (AHS) has hired Cathy Parker as its newly created Well-Being Director. In a close re-election race, Parker lost her bid to retain the position of Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools in the June primary, as reported here. Then earlier this month, she announced her retirement from education on October 31st, before her term ended, as detailed here. That is the same date being given for her AHS role, in which Parker will lead well-being initiatives both for employees and throughout the entire community, according to hospital officials.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Motorcycle Versus Sedan Crash In East Sonora
Update at 5:40 p.m.: The CHP reports major injuries in a motorcycle versus sedan crash on Mono Way in East Sonora. The rider of the motorcycle was flown from the scene to a Modesto hospital. The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Cordelia Avenue intersection near Hess Avenue and south of the Highway 108 Bypass. The wreckage was blocking a section of the roadway, with officers directing traffic that was backed up during the evening commute.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Ceres Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident on Highway 99 in Fresno
On September 16, 2022, a man from Ceres was killed in a motorcycle collision in Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on southbound State Route 99 near Shaw Avenue, officials reported. Details on the Motorcycle Collision in Fresno That Killed a Ceres Man.
mymotherlode.com
Seasonal Closures Announced At New Melones
Angels Camp, CA — Time is limited to enjoy many of the recreational opportunities at New Melones Reservoir. Many of the areas will be closing, effective October 1st. The Bureau of Land Management reports that the campground closures in the Tuttletown Recreation Area will include the Acorn, Manzanita and Chamise. In addition, the Fiddleneck and Oak Knoll group camps will be closed. Meanwhile, the Lupine Day Use and Eagle Point Picnic Areas will remain open from sunrise to sunset.
1 person dead after Modesto shooting
MODESTO, Calif. — One person is dead after a shooting in Modesto Thursday. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. The person has not been identified and there is no information about what led up to the shooting.
$25K reward offered in homicide of Livingston man
LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A reward is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect who shot and killed a man last month, according to the Livingston Police Department. Officials said there is a $25,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed 43-year-old Navneet Aulakh […]
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Woman Arrested For Elder Abuse
Sonora, CA – An argument between two neighbors resulted in one being handcuffed on elder abuse charges. Friday evening, Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Quail Hollow Apartments in the 12800 block of Chukar Circle near Greenley Road in Sonora for a report of a physical altercation. When deputies arrived, they spoke to both parties involved and witnesses regarding the altercation. They also learned that 51-year-old Tonia Love and the elderly victim had a history of prior fights and arguments.
Fox40
Man killed in early morning Stockton hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — One man is dead after being struck by a car early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. According to the police department, officers responded to a report of a person laying on Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m. Officers found an adult man with serious...
Comments / 0