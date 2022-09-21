Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
AROUSE student radio to host Welcome Back Show Saturday, spotlighting Columbus bandsThe LanternColumbus, OH
String of residential burglaries can remind students how to protect themselves off-campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Quintessential tight end’ Stover getting more involved in Buckeyes passing gameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Jake Wheelock Will Likely Pull the Trigger “Pretty Quickly” if He Gets an Ohio State Offer, Four-star 2024 OT Brandon Baker is Offered by the Buckeyes
Ohio 2024 offensive lineman Jake Wheelock had the experience to remember while on his visit during Ohio State’s 77-21 victory last weekend against Toledo. Wheelock had been to an Ohio State game before, attending contests against Akron and Penn State a season ago, but Saturday stood out the most to the Stebbins High School product.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day says 'nobody expected' freshman RB TC Caffey to score long touchdown versus Toledo
Ryan Day described how Ohio State reacted to the unexpected touchdown run from freshman running back TC Caffey. In the 4th quarter, the game was already in Ohio State’s control and Caffey put the final touches on a blowout win over Toledo. It was an unbelievable play because it was expected to be stopped at the line of scrimmage.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Understands His Team Needs to Be "All In" During Their Matchup With Wisconsin and Is Preaching Hard Work And Toughness In Practice This Week
Before Ohio State opens its Big Ten schedule with Wisconsin on Saturday, Ryan Day took to the airwaves to discuss the Buckeyes' performance against Toledo and preview his team's matchup with the Badgers. Here are some of the highlights from The Ryan Day Radio Show on 97.1 The Fan:. Ryan...
What Ohio State's Latest Basketball Commitment Means For Bronny James
Ohio State basketball's latest commitment could have a major domino effect on Bronny James. On Tuesday, four-star combo guard Taison Chatman pledged to the Buckeyes over UConn, Kansas, Xavier and others. Chatman, a Minnesota native, is the fourth overall commitment and third four-star commitment for Ohio State in the 2023 cycle.
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
No. 3 Ohio State and unranked Wisconsin are set to face off in their first Big Ten matchup of the 2022 season on Saturday. The Buckeyes are heavy favorites to win the game. According to ESPN's FPI predicted outcome, Ryan Day's 3-0 squad has an 89% chance to take down the visiting Badgers. OSU is favored by 18.5 points in the Week 4 contest.
Ohio State football recruiting: Momentum building for OSU to land 5-star recruit
As it sits right now, the Ohio State football team has the fifth-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 class. They have 20 recruits committed to the program. That leaves room for about five more prospects. There are still plenty of good uncommitted guys who are taking a look at the Buckeyes right now.
Eleven Warriors
The 2014 Big Ten Championship Game Was Magical, Ohio State Has a Good Chance to Go Undefeated and TC Caffey Earns a Buckeye Leaf
Today is Thursday, which means it's a good day to have a great day. Make sure to caffeinate and dominate. Also, if you're a Columbus resident, make sure to get a library card this month. If you do, the Main Library will be renamed Flavortown HQ. Guy Fieri wants you...
Eleven Warriors
Wisconsin Game Poster
Brutus wants everyone in Buckeye Nation to know it is time to "Black Out" the Shoe for Ohio State's battle with Wisconsin on Saturday. As the new designer of Game Posters for Eleven Warriors, Sam Harachis nailed his first three creations. He did it again this week, which makes him a perfect four out of four.
Eleven Warriors
What Taison Chatman’s Commitment Means For Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class
Taison Chatman’s relationship with the Ohio State coaching staff began as a sophomore at Totino-Grace High School in Minnesota. But it looked like it might end soon thereafter. The Buckeyes received a commitment from four-star guard prospect George Washington III last November, which was well before Chris Holtmann and...
Eleven Warriors
Wisconsin Game Trailer Promises Madness in The Horseshoe When Ohio State Hosts Wisconsin
When the Horseshoe is painted black on Saturday, the Buckeyes will emerge from the darkness. Ohio State opens its Big Ten schedule with a familiar opponent in Wisconsin. The Badgers visit Columbus with every intention of spoiling the home team's season. The Buckeyes have plans to extend their eight-game win streak with another victory by sending their opponents home with another loss.
Eleven Warriors
“This is a Game I've Been Looking Forward to Since High School”:
While in high school, Paris Johnson Jr. remembers all too well watching Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game. The opponent he associates the most with the Big Ten Championship Game is Wisconsin, a team that has earned Johnson's respect. Johnson will face the Badgers, known for their physicality,...
Ryan Day Had Message For Ohio State Fans Tuesday
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is pumped for another primetime night game at The Shoe. This coming Saturday, the No. 3 Buckeyes will host their first Big Ten opponent of the season: the Wisconsin Badgers. Day wants the Ohio State faithful to make Ohio Stadium the "loudest it's ever...
Look: Ohio State Reveals Special Uniform For Saturday
The Ohio State Buckeyes have unveiled some special uniforms for this weekend's matchup against Wisconsin. The No. 3-ranked squad will be rocking all-black uniforms for their Week 4 contest at The Shoe. "Blackout activated," the team wrote on Twitter. Ohio State is 3-0 to start the 2022 season, notching wins...
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud explains awesome TD to Julian Fleming was intended for a different target
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud built a rapport last season with future first-round targets Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave in 2021. This season, he hasn’t missed a beat with several future first-rounders in the making. Stroud remains dominant 3 weeks into the new season. Last week against Toledo might...
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio
Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to dine out from time to time, here's a list of three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal with some friends or family members, but are great choices for celebrating a special occasion too. If you have never visited any of them, you should definitely add them on your list, if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high quality ingredients, so absolutely pay them a visit whenever you have the chance. On top of that, they also have excellent online reviews.
Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
Columbus men named in fraud scheme that took $250 million intended for hungry kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Department of Justice has charged two Columbus-area men with participation in a scheme to defraud $250 million from a child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic. The men are said to be part of a ring of 47 people now charged with federal crimes for their alleged roles in defrauding […]
