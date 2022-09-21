Read full article on original website
Newburgh men sentenced for 2019 murder of college student
Stubbs was convicted of all 31 charges against him, including first-degree murder, while Rivera pleaded guilty to all 10 of his counts back in May.
Newburgh man sentenced for killing Walden woman after family dispute
A Newburgh man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, following his conviction earlier this year for a 2019 murder. A jury previously found Cornelius Stubbs guilty of killing Chelsea Debidin, a Walden resident, in her boyfriend's New Windsor apartment. Orange County District Attorney David...
Video: Officers dive into pond to save suspect who nearly drowned while fleeing
NEWBURGH, N.Y. — Two New York police officers ended their night with a daring water rescue after a gun investigation led to a man nearly drowning to elude officers. Hudson Valley Post reported Newburgh police and New York State police were partnering for a Precisions Policing Initiative to curb gun violence and illegal gun possession when conducting a traffic stop. As officers approached the car, one of the occupants darted from the vehicle and jumped into a pond at a nearby park.
Man accused of killing Bronx teen basketball star to appear in court
The accused killer of 17-year-old Bronx basketball star Brandon Hendricks is scheduled to make an appearance in court today.
Suspect At Large After Shooting Victim Walks In To Nyack Hospital
Police in the Hudson Valley are searching for a suspected shooter after a man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound. The incident took place in Rockland County around 11:50 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Nyack on Depew Avenue. The shooting came to light when the Orangetown Police...
Mt. Hope: Three Sought after 30-Year-Old Man Robbed at Gunpoint
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating the three people seen in the attached photos and video who are sought for questioning in connection to an armed robbery that occurred in Mt. Hope. It was reported to police in the 46th Precinct that on June 29, at...
Police: Queens man found dead with multiple stab wounds inside Brooklyn apartment
A Queens man was found fatally stabbed inside a Brooklyn apartment building Wednesday night, according to the NYPD.
NYPD: 1 in critical condition, another injured in Brooklyn shooting
One man is in critical condition and another is recovering in the hospital after both were shot in Brooklyn today, according to police.
Newburgh mother calls for an arrest in son's shooting
Charmaine Jackson and her son, 21-year-old Niyal Goins, have spent the last four months patiently waiting for justice – after Goins was shot in the City of Newburgh last May.
Police: Bridgeport man arrested at traffic stop for possessing ghost gun, ecstasy
Police say when they pulled over Edgar Sanchez III, they found a loaded, unregistered gun and ecstasy.
Frightening: Man Reportedly Harassing Kids at Poughkeepsie Bus Stop
It's something every parent fears, hearing about a situation in a school, or in this case, at a bus stop, involving our children. One Hudson Valley mom has shared her frightening story about a situation that happened at a Poughkeepsie bus stop before 7 am on Tuesday, September 20th. Man...
Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’
Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
Ellenville man charged with driving with forged license plate, metal knuckles
KINGSTON – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Ellenville man on felony charges of possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of a weapon. At about 8:20 p.m. on September 19, deputies stopped a vehicle on Route 209 in Napanoch for a traffic infraction. Investigation...
Man accused of killing Bronx EMT deemed fit to stand trial
THE BRONX (PIX11) — An alleged killer was deemed fit to strand trial, years after he allegedly ran over a Bronx EMT with a stolen ambulance, officials said Wednesday. Jose Gonzalez was quickly taken into custody after Yadira Arroyo’s March 2017 death, but he had been found unfit for trial on May 26, 2022, District […]
Brooklyn men charged with applying for gun permits in Sullivan County
MONTICELLO – Two Brooklyn men have been arrested by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on a felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing. It is alleged that Dovid Leifer, 24, and Emanuel Friedman, 34, used an address in the Town of Fallsburg, where they did not live, to apply for a full carry pistol permit.
Brooklyn stabbing: Man killed in Brownsville apartment building
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed inside a Brownsville apartment building Wednesday night, according to police. Officers responding to a 911 call around 9:25 p.m. found Kyle Forde, 29, unconscious with a stab wound to the chest inside the building on Lott Avenue near Herzl Street, officials said. First responders rushed Forde, […]
19-year-old shot at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 19-year-old was shot at a subway station in Brooklyn Wednesday evening, police said. The shooting happened on the island platform of the Grant Avenue A train station around 7 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 19-year-old was shot in the leg during a dispute involving six other people, officials said. The […]
Police save fleeing subject from drowning in Newburgh (VIDEO)
NEWBURGH – A suspect who was attempting to flee a police investigation nearly drowned in a city pond while he was attempting to evade police. The police swan into the pond and rescued the man on September 8, 2022. According to the City of Newburgh Police, a detail of...
Woman, 22, whose decaying remains were found in two suitcases in Brooklyn apartment was heard 'arguing with her boyfriend' - as cops hunt for at-large suspect
The 22-year-old woman whose decaying remains were found split between two suitcases in a Brooklyn apartment building this morning was heard by neighbors arguing with her boyfriend in the weeks before she vanished. Police have not yet named the woman or the boyfriend, who remains at large. The body was...
Police: Juvenile arrested for making threat against Danbury High School
Danbury police say a threat was made to Danbury High School Thursday evening. Officers identified the suspected and determined the threat was not credible. Police say a juvenile was arrested. There will be an increased police presence at Danbury High School on Friday.
