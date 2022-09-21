Read full article on original website
Our House shelter expands capacity in central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More than 2,000 Arkansans faced homelessness in 2021 according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Now, one organization in central Arkansas has plans to cut that number down by expanding its capacity to serve more people. At Our House shelter in Little Rock,...
Pine Bluff creates new position to address crime
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — There's plenty of history in Pine Bluff, and Barbara Warren has been there for a lot of it. "Born and raised," Warren said, laughing. "Just a good wholesome place to grow up, and I am excited I was a product of this place." As time...
Pine Bluff creates anti-violence position to help make the city safer
A new position created to push back violence in Pine Bluff is looking for applicants after the city council approved half a million dollars over the next five years for the job.
Little Rock Nine 65th Anniversary: Community coming together to celebrate history
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Thursday kicks off multiple days of events to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the Little Rock Nine's integration into Central High School. The high school announced commemorative events to celebrate the desegregation of the school by the Little Rock Nine. Many events are set to...
aymag.com
Whataburger is Headed to West Little Rock
Less than a month after the announcement of a new Whataburger location in Saline County, Whataburger has revealed it is opening a new location in West Little Rock. According to TMG Construction Management, Inc., the location of the new Whataburger will be at 17100 Chenal Parkway. The area is 7.932 acres across four lots right off of Chenal Parkway. The spot currently contains a carwash and a shopping center.
Red Cross of Arkansas seeking volunteers in Puerto Rico and Alaska
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — American Red Cross of Arkansas is seeking more volunteers to assist in efforts in Puerto Rico and Alaska after both regions suffered devastating storm damage. As of Wednesday morning, 20 volunteers from across the region offered their services: 11 volunteers on the ground in impacted...
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?
45-year-old Beverly Redmond is a wife and mother who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On September 10, 1999, she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house. When her daughter returned home the next day, Beverly was gone. Her car and personal belongings were there, but there was no sign of Beverly. Her father, Beverly's husband, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, but he was never charged.
Report: First Little Rock Whataburger location set for city’s west side
According to a posting from an Indiana restaurant construction company, the first Little Rock Whataburger location is coming to the city’s west side.
Family of man killed on John Barrow Road looks back on heartbreaking night
A weekend of violence leaves a Central Arkansas family without their loved one.
fox16.com
Job Alert: Openings in clerical, transportation, more
JOB TITLE: Testing Administrator/Enrollment Counselor. The Testing Coordinator/Advisor is responsible for the leadership of all college testing services at LRAFB. The Testing Coordinator maintains the testing schedule and test administration for the Campus. The Testing Coordinator will deliver college testing services; train test proctors, interprets placement testing and provides academic counseling/advising and other duties as assigned.
Jam-packed Little Rock Ward 6 meeting gets heated
It was a jam-packed community meeting tonight for Ward 6 in Little Rock, with locals bringing up issues for more than an hour that they would like to see fixed.
This 13-year-old Arkansas cowgirl is making a name in barrel racing
VILONIA, Ark. — When you think of rodeos, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind. You probably think of Texas, or even Montana if you’re binge-watching Yellowstone. But, tucked away in Faulkner County is Lily Wofford, the owner of Wofford Ranch who is hard...
Ribbon-cutting for Little Rock church
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sundays are important for church congregations, but this Sunday was especially memorable for a Little Rock congregation. Fellowship Christian Church of Little Rock held a ribbon cutting for its Sunset Lane campus on Sunday morning. Pastor Kevin A. Kelly cut the ribbon, marking the end of a year-long process. For the […]
Demolished bus terminal makes room for economic development in North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock leaders have made plans to revamp the city's downtown area. This all started a few months ago when the city decided to close a Greyhound bus station near the Arkansas River. Now that it's gone, there's room for new opportunities and...
ucanews.live
People of UCA: Teresa Burton, former student turned counselor
Working in the counseling center, Teresa Burton is delighted to be back on campus. Burton is no stranger to campus having studied for two years at UCA. Although she is new to the counseling center, Burton is already comfortable on campus and around students. “I needed a change,” Burton said,...
Benton park shooting leaves community concerned for safety
Where good times and physical activity should be at the forefront, turned into a place of heavy police activity in Benton.
Little Rock SWAT call-out issued on Fair Park Boulevard
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A SWAT call-out has been issued for an apartment complex on Fair Park Blvd. where one person has barricaded himself inside the building. Officials advise those traveling in the area to please find alternate routes. This investigation is ongoing. We will update this with more...
North Little Rock officials break ground on Big Dam Bridge North Plaza
City officials in North Little Rock broke ground on the Big Dam Bridge North Plaza Project Wednesday morning.
Little Rock police: ShotSpotter detects more than 100 gunshots within hours overnight
Detectives in Little Rock are investigating after the city's gunshot detection system reported more than 100 shots fired in the span of hours.
Group offers to market Majestic site on Hot Springs’ behalf
An economic group based in Hot Springs offered to help the city market a historic site that has been barren for nearly a decade after it burned and then was later demolished. The hope is to identify a developer who can find a purpose for the site.
