KMPH.com
Person walking in crosswalk hit by car Thursday in Fresno
A person was hit by a car while walking in a crosswalk in Fresno on Thursday. It happened around 8:30 a.m. on McKinley Ave. near San Pablo Ave, near Fresno City College and Heaton Elementary. The person was crossing McKinley Ave. when he was hit. The victim was taken to...
Bakersfield Californian
Where there's Smoke Out, there's fire for Fresno barbecue contest
Barbecue lovers have a reason to hit the road this weekend. The Great Kearney BBQ Smoke Out on Saturday in Fresno promises a day of barbecue, live music, family fun and history. The Kansas City BBQ Society-sanctioned Master Series event will feature competing teams, which include Bakersfield's own PorkChop &...
Search for suspect prompts shelter-in-place order at Clovis school
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An elementary school was on a shelter-in-place order while the U.S. Marshall Service searched for a wanted fugitive on Thursday afternoon, according to the Clovis Police Department. The shelter-in-place order at Cedarwood Elementary School near Herndon and Coventry avenues has since been lifted. Officials said the suspect that the marshalls had […]
Man arrested for starting dumpster fire in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he started a dumpster fire Wednesday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 5:45 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Lovers Lane and Noble avenues for a report of a dumpster fire. When officers arrived, they found a fire burning inside a […]
KMPH.com
Motorcyclist arrested after leading police on chase through Fresno and Clovis
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police were trying to stop a man on a motorcycle who didn’t have license plates Thursday night on Belmont and First in Fresno, but he refused to stop and took off. Officers didn’t chase after him, but a police helicopter followed him while...
KMPH.com
Search continues for wanted man near Clovis school, lockdown now lifted
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — The search continues for a wanted man that took off running near a school and prompted a lockdown in Clovis. The U.S. Marshal requested the assistance of the Clovis Police Department when a wanted parolee ran from them and into a neighborhood near Cedarwood Elementary School.
Man shot during disturbance at Fresno apartment complex
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was found shot at an apartment complex near an elementary school on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 2:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Maple and Florence avenues for a disturbance at an apartment complex. A short time […]
KMPH.com
Brand-new Huckleberrys opening in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A brand-new Huckleberry’s Breakfast and Lunch restaurant is set to open up in Northwest Fresno. The new location will be at 4360 West Shaw Avenue, and will officially open on Monday, September 16th. Huckleberry’s president and CEO tell us they have hired over 50...
KMPH.com
Man rushed to the hospital following shooting in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received various calls about a disturbance shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday near an apartment complex on the 2200 block of S. Maple. According to the calls made,...
crimevoice.com
Kings County man accused of breaking into shop, fleeing in U-Haul truck
Above: Christopher Diaz booking photo | Kings County Sheriff’s Office. A Kings County man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a shop and attacking the shop owner with a U-Haul truck. On the morning of Friday, September 9, deputies responded to the 2000 block of 9th Avenue in Hanford...
Store clerk surprises thieves with gun after taking beer and demanding money
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Three men are on the run following a store robbery in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Police Department responded to a Chevron gas station on Ventura and Cedar Avenues Monday afternoon. The trio was caught on camera throughout the entire incident. As seen on video, the...
KMPH.com
Teen found in stolen vehicle prompts pursuit through Fresno, Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A teen has been arrested after taking police on a pursuit through Fresno and Clovis in a stolen vehicle. The Clovis Police Department spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Fresno in the area of Shaw and Peach Avenues Tuesday afternoon. The...
Mother sentenced for grooming daughter to be boyfriend’s ‘third wife’
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno mother and her boyfriend have been sentenced for their roles in sexually abusing the woman’s 12-year-old daughter over the course of several months. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced 40-year-old Tammy Schreiner to four years and four months in prison for helping her boyfriend, 42-year-old Brent Cox, sexually abuse her […]
KMPH.com
Body discovered among burning debris in Reedley
REEDLEY, Calif. — A body was discovered after firefighters were able to put out a fire in a Reedley orchard. The Reedley Fire Department was called to the orchard behind Rite Aid near the 1700 block of E. Manning Ave Thursday afternoon. As they put out the flames, a...
GV Wire
Fresno Drivers Show Why They’re Really Bad
Thanks to a federal grant, Fresno police swarmed the streets on Monday looking for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians breaking the law. Earlier this year, the website QuoteWizard ranked Fresno drivers as seventh-worst in the nation based on collisions, DUIs, speeding, and traffic citations. Based on the 176 citations issued by...
CHP: Meth, fentanyl found stashed inside car in Merced
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dozens of pounds of suspected drugs were found hidden inside a car during a traffic stop in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol. After pulling over a car for a traffic violation, an officer said he noticed several things that led him to believe the driver was involved in […]
2 killed in shootings within 30 minutes in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police are looking for suspects in two separate murders that took place just a few miles apart on early Saturday morning. Police say 26-year-old Edgar Jesus Rodriguez-Arriaga was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. on South Tielman Avenue. Roughly thirty minutes later, 37-year-old Enrique Navarro was shot and killed just […]
Fresh-produce supermarket coming to the Sunnyside area
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fancher Creek Town Center which will be located in the area of Clovis Avenue and Tulare Street will get a new Sprouts Farmers Market. Sprouts is just the beginning! There is plenty more to come, and we are excited to announce the work done by local developer, Fancher Creek Properties. […]
Woman suspected of DUI after crashing in Fresno neighborhood
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after hitting multiple vehicles in a Fresno neighborhood Tuesday morning. The Fresno Police Department got a call that a driver ran into three different vehicles, a trailer, and a portable basketball hoop, and was trying to drive away.
KMPH.com
Logging truck rollover on HWY 168 in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A logging truck overturned Thursday morning on Highway 168 in Fresno County. The rollover was on Highway 168 near Gooseberry Lane, just south of Prather. The driver of the logging truck was not injured. Authorities say many large logs fell off the truck and...
