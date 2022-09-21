Read full article on original website
Over 100 buried as part of Bernalillo County’s unclaimed indigent program
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than 100 people were laid to rest Thursday as part of Bernalillo County’s unclaimed indigent program. The program provides burials for people who have not been claimed after death. 107 people were buried at the Fairview Cemetery Thursday, six of them veterans. Officials say they hold each person for two years […]
eenews.net
Can modern water management save the Rio Grande?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kneeling near an irrigation ditch carrying muddy water through modern metal and century-old wooden headgates, Rep. Melanie Stansbury is using a stick to sketch a map of the Rio Grande’s path through New Mexico. Despite the dusty canvas, Stansbury creates an impressively to-scale representation of...
Los Ranchos residents file lawsuit to stop development in the village
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fight to keep a controversial development from going up in Los Ranchos has escalated. People have now filed a lawsuit against the village to stop the project. More than 200 affordable apartments, a grocery store, a brewery, and a restaurant are slated to go on the southeast corner of Osuna and […]
rmef.org
A New Mexico RMEF Giant Passes
John C. Hoffman, was born on November 14, 1945 at St. Joseph Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico. To say John was involved with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is an understatement. He was an active member of RMEF for over 30 years serving as the Albuquerque Chapter Chair for two years, State Chair for four years and Regional Chair for six. He became an Imperial Habitat Partner in 2017, a Sponsor member and a life member.
Rio Grande Sun
Embarrassing Situation for Albuquerque Public Schools
Five weeks into the football season, there is still no way to watch most Albuquerque Public Schools games via broadcast. The only way to see many of the very best players and large-school teams in New Mexico is to go in person. The Albuquerque schools want more money for providing...
North Valley neighbors concerned over proposed development
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “This is the Rio Grande district, you don’t see tall buildings. It’s supposed to be a nice rural type feel and this new apartment complex is going to take away from that.” Phillip Apodaca has called the North Valley home his entire life. His father bought this property in 1941 near Rio […]
rrobserver.com
UNM Health holds drive-through and walk-in clinics in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque
Experts say this year’s flu season has already been a strange one. For more on times and dates click here. 9 AM – 2 PM 9 yrs + UNM Sandoval Regional Medical. 9 AM – 2 PM 6 mo.+ UNM Health Family Health Grande. Clinic. 1790 Grande...
University of New Mexico Hospital adopting new surgical suite standard
“I am so excited that UNMH is creating a state-of-the-art medical facility to be able to deliver more to the people of New Mexico,” Clinical Facilities Development Executive Director April Jaglo said.
Dual Nob Hill restaurant ready to ‘Duke it Out’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – These chefs are known as masters in the kitchen. All week, KRQE News 13 has been highlighting chefs who are getting ready to compete in the ‘Duke it Out’ Chef’s Competition. Today we have 3128 Social House and Gather Nob Hill. They have a dual restaurant concept for anyone to enjoy. The […]
Police investigating death at home in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department say they tried to serve a search warrant at a home in northeast Albuquerque and instead found a person who had died inside. Officers found the person around 4:30 Thursday afternoon at Vienna Dr. near Montgomery. It’s not clear if the person who had died was the subject […]
Long-vacant Cafe Oaxaca torn down in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The effort to transform an eyesore on Route 66 is moving forward. Crews have demolished the old Cafe Oaxaca at Central and 10th just west of downtown Albuquerque. The sprawling building sat boarded up for nearly two decades. The Downtown Growers Market and Three Sisters Kitchen have teamed up with the non-profit […]
KOAT 7
Land of Enchantment fly-in event takes off Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Double Eagle II Airport will host the Land Of Enchantment Fly-In from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, an event that offers free parking and admission. The Experimental Aircraft Association's Young Eagles program is celebrating its 30th year in a big way. Volunteer pilots will provide youth ages 8-17 with a free plane ride to introduce them to aviation. The event is sponsored by EAA and Albuquerque Chapter 179.
Disappearance of Albuquerque Navajo woman to be featured on series
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The story of a missing Native woman from Albuquerque will be featured on a national broadcast. Investigation Discovery will highlight the disappearance of Pepita Redhair on “Disappeared” Wednesday night. Redhair vanished in March 2020 after her mother dropped her off at her boyfriend’s house. Investigators say there is no evidence the boyfriend is […]
Harvest Fair at the Albuquerque Garden Center
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Garden Center is hosting the Harvest Craft Fair this year. The fair will be September 23 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Albuquerque Garden Center. The fair will feature about 42 crafters and a variety of crafts and fresh grown vegetables. There will food available, fun […]
3rd suspect ID’d in Santa Fe Home Depot shoplifting
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police have identified the third suspect in an armed shoplifting at a Home Depot that turned into a chase and tasing. An arrest warrant has been filed for 19-year-old Clarence Sepulveda-Martinez. Police say he and 24-year-old Jesus Gonzales took a generator from the store on September 12, pulled a […]
Albuquerque health insurance company now home to 120K bees
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque health insurance company is the new home to two colonies of bees. 120,000 bees are now abuzz at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico headquarters near Ballon Fiesta Park. The bees will collect nectar and help pollinate local flowers and crops in the metro. The honey they produced […]
Albuquerque police involved in overnight SWAT situation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a domestic dispute in the area of William St. and Pacific Ave. Wednesday night. The incident elevated to a SWAT situation when a man inside the residence refused to come out. Early Thursday morning and APD spokesperson said the man surrendered peacefully and was […]
KOAT 7
State announces auto theft deterrent program for registered Balloon Fiesta participants
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Office of the Superintendent of Insurance along with other state and local law enforcement agencies will be providing auto theft prevention services at the 50th Balloon Fiesta. The Auto Theft Prevention Authority of the OSI will be launching a GPS monitoring service for registered...
Police search Coronado Mall after a report of a person with a gun inside
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says Coronado Mall was locked down after dispatch received a call of a person with a gun inside. Details are limited but officers did search the mall. An APD spokesperson says the threat was not credible.
1 dead in downtown Albuquerque shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Albuquerque. APD says they were called to a neighborhood near 12th and Mountain at around 4:00 p.m. Monday. Police say a man, now identified as Carlos Romero, died from his injuries. APD says Romero was involved in a confrontation with Frank Arnaudville, which […]
