Rio Rancho, NM

eenews.net

Can modern water management save the Rio Grande?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kneeling near an irrigation ditch carrying muddy water through modern metal and century-old wooden headgates, Rep. Melanie Stansbury is using a stick to sketch a map of the Rio Grande’s path through New Mexico. Despite the dusty canvas, Stansbury creates an impressively to-scale representation of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rmef.org

A New Mexico RMEF Giant Passes

John C. Hoffman, was born on November 14, 1945 at St. Joseph Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico. To say John was involved with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is an understatement. He was an active member of RMEF for over 30 years serving as the Albuquerque Chapter Chair for two years, State Chair for four years and Regional Chair for six. He became an Imperial Habitat Partner in 2017, a Sponsor member and a life member.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Embarrassing Situation for Albuquerque Public Schools

Five weeks into the football season, there is still no way to watch most Albuquerque Public Schools games via broadcast. The only way to see many of the very best players and large-school teams in New Mexico is to go in person. The Albuquerque schools want more money for providing...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

North Valley neighbors concerned over proposed development

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “This is the Rio Grande district, you don’t see tall buildings. It’s supposed to be a nice rural type feel and this new apartment complex is going to take away from that.” Phillip Apodaca has called the North Valley home his entire life. His father bought this property in 1941 near Rio […]
NORTH VALLEY, NM
KRQE News 13

Dual Nob Hill restaurant ready to ‘Duke it Out’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  These chefs are known as masters in the kitchen. All week, KRQE News 13 has been highlighting chefs who are getting ready to compete in the ‘Duke it Out’ Chef’s Competition. Today we have 3128 Social House and Gather Nob Hill. They have a dual restaurant concept for anyone to enjoy. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police investigating death at home in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department say they tried to serve a search warrant at a home in northeast Albuquerque and instead found a person who had died inside. Officers found the person around 4:30 Thursday afternoon at Vienna Dr. near Montgomery. It’s not clear if the person who had died was the subject […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Long-vacant Cafe Oaxaca torn down in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The effort to transform an eyesore on Route 66 is moving forward. Crews have demolished the old Cafe Oaxaca at Central and 10th just west of downtown Albuquerque. The sprawling building sat boarded up for nearly two decades. The Downtown Growers Market and Three Sisters Kitchen have teamed up with the non-profit […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Land of Enchantment fly-in event takes off Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Double Eagle II Airport will host the Land Of Enchantment Fly-In from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, an event that offers free parking and admission. The Experimental Aircraft Association's Young Eagles program is celebrating its 30th year in a big way. Volunteer pilots will provide youth ages 8-17 with a free plane ride to introduce them to aviation. The event is sponsored by EAA and Albuquerque Chapter 179.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Disappearance of Albuquerque Navajo woman to be featured on series

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The story of a missing Native woman from Albuquerque will be featured on a national broadcast. Investigation Discovery will highlight the disappearance of Pepita Redhair on “Disappeared” Wednesday night. Redhair vanished in March 2020 after her mother dropped her off at her boyfriend’s house. Investigators say there is no evidence the boyfriend is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Harvest Fair at the Albuquerque Garden Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Garden Center is hosting the Harvest Craft Fair this year. The fair will be September 23 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Albuquerque Garden Center. The fair will feature about 42 crafters and a variety of crafts and fresh grown vegetables. There will food available, fun […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

3rd suspect ID’d in Santa Fe Home Depot shoplifting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police have identified the third suspect in an armed shoplifting at a Home Depot that turned into a chase and tasing. An arrest warrant has been filed for 19-year-old Clarence Sepulveda-Martinez. Police say he and 24-year-old Jesus Gonzales took a generator from the store on September 12, pulled a […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque health insurance company now home to 120K bees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque health insurance company is the new home to two colonies of bees. 120,000 bees are now abuzz at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico headquarters near Ballon Fiesta Park. The bees will collect nectar and help pollinate local flowers and crops in the metro. The honey they produced […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police involved in overnight SWAT situation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a domestic dispute in the area of William St. and Pacific Ave. Wednesday night. The incident elevated to a SWAT situation when a man inside the residence refused to come out. Early Thursday morning and APD spokesperson said the man surrendered peacefully and was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

1 dead in downtown Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Albuquerque. APD says they were called to a neighborhood near 12th and Mountain at around 4:00 p.m. Monday. Police say a man, now identified as Carlos Romero, died from his injuries. APD says Romero was involved in a confrontation with Frank Arnaudville, which […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

