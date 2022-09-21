John C. Hoffman, was born on November 14, 1945 at St. Joseph Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico. To say John was involved with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is an understatement. He was an active member of RMEF for over 30 years serving as the Albuquerque Chapter Chair for two years, State Chair for four years and Regional Chair for six. He became an Imperial Habitat Partner in 2017, a Sponsor member and a life member.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO