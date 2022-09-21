Read full article on original website
Was Dilbert 'Cancelled' as Comic Creator Scott Adams Suggests?
Dilbert comics were pulled from over 70 newspapers this week, Adams said—but what was the reason? Newsweek Fact Check assesses what happened.
Lauren Boebert Says She Won’t Leave Congress Mid-Term to Become Fox News Commentator
Rep. Lauren Boebert shut down the possibility that she might leave congress mid-term to pursue what her democratic opponent called her “dream job” of being a Fox News commentator Saturday. When asked in a debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election if she promises to serve the full...
Shocking secret meaning behind Barron Trump’s name revealed – and how it became one of dad Donald’s favorites
THE secret meaning behind Barron Trump's name has been revealed along with a shocking reason as to why it was his dad, Donald Trump's favorite. Barron Trump, 16, is the youngest of Trump's children and the only child belonging to the former president's third wife, Melania. While Barron is rarely...
NBC's $10 Million Dollar Mistake: Under Siege 'Meet The Press' Moderator Chuck Todd Set To Land Massive Golden Handshake If Fired
NBC will have to pay more than $10 million dollars if it decides to jettison embattled Meet The Press host Chuck Todd, Radar has learned.Peacock’s top brass recently re-signed Todd, 50, to a multi-year multi-million-dollar contract — meaning if it’s decided that a new moderator is needed for the ailing show, the embarrassing U-turn would also deliver colossal egg on the face.“Chuck only recently put pen to paper on a new contract,” a source close to the situation said.The goateed anchor agreed to a two-year contract extension in a deal worth at least $10 million dollars, the insider added.As RadarOnline.com...
Dumped CNN Anchor Brian Stelter Reportedly Labels Himself As A ‘Sacrificial Lamb’ After Firing
It's been weeks since CNN's Brian Stelter was axed from the network, but his exit has remained in the headlines with the cable channel's employees fearful about the promised "changes" their boss Chris Licht has to come. Despite ignoring warning signs and this website's reports that his firing was inevitable, Radar has learned that Stelter is playing the victim card with his ex-staffers.The former Reliable Sources host believes he was CNN's “sacrificial lamb" as the network gears up to switch directions in an attempt to save their failing channel by appealing to both sides of the political party. Stelter was...
New Documentary Makes Shocking Claim About Eric And Donald Trump Jr.'s Relationship
By many accounts, the Trump brothers are on the same page about many things — including some issues that maybe they shouldn't be, such as tax evasion (via Vanity Fair). Donald Jr. and Eric have been business partners and share so much in common, namely that they both call former president Donald Trump "dad." Both men said "I do" at Mar-a-Lago — although Eric is still married to his wife, Lara (via Town & Country).
Dan Rather Questions CNN Amid Day of Backlash, Departure
"There is a lot of speculation on directives and motives," Rather said. "What's really going on? And is it being noticed by the audience?"
PICTURED: Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes vacationing with a beer on a boat in France two weeks after staging fake arrest live on podcast
Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes has popped up in the south of France two weeks after faking his own arrest live on a podcast. The Canadian writer was seen shirtless and wearing floral swimming shorts while holding a bottle of beer on a boat just off the coast on Monday.
Former NY official who exposed Biden's secret migrant flights calls out liberals' 'meltdown' over the border
Former Westchester County, New York Executive Rob Astorino joined "Brian Kilmeade Radio" to take on the left's hypocrisy over migrant flights, one year after he helped expose the Biden administration's nighttime flights of illegal immigrants into New York. ROB ASTORINO: I don't know how to spell the word, but I...
Trump claimed he did a 'great job' with COVID and said the only thing Dr. Deborah Birx did well was scarves, book says
Dr. Deborah Birx previously said thousands of deaths from COVID-19 could have been mitigated. Trump responded, saying he "did a great job with the pandemic," a new book says. The former president criticized Birx and said, "The only thing she did well was scarves." Donald Trump didn't take too kindly...
Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date
Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
Former CNN host Brian Stelter gets Harvard fellowship discussing 'threats to democracy'
Brian Stelter, who was dumped by CNN last month, has found a new gig discussing "threats to democracy" and how the press can respond. Stelter has been named a Harvard Kennedy School’s Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellowship, and he will work with both students and faculty during the Fall of 2022.
Author speaks out as his book becomes one of the most banned in the U.S.
NEW YORK — Author George M. Johnson has found himself at the center of a culture war over what kids can read. Johnson’s memoir, “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” which chronicles his experience growing up as a Black queer man, is the second most banned book in the U.S. and has been taken off the shelves in at least 29 school districts across the country, according to a Pen America report released Monday. The schools have cited the sexually explicit content, including descriptions of queer sex and sexual trauma, as reason for removing the collection of essays from bookshelves.
Jennifer Griffin inks fresh multiyear deal with Fox News
Jennifer Griffin, a longtime foreign affairs and national security reporter, has signed a new multiyear deal with employer Fox News. In announcing the new deal, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said Griffin will take over the role of chief national security correspondent at the network. “Jennifer is one of...
Ron Johnson Says He ‘Condones’ White Supremacy in On-Air Slip (Video)
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, in a slip of the tongue on Tuesday, told Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo that he “condones” white supremacy. He hastily added that he meant to say he “condemns” it and the Proud Boys, an extremist right-wing group who participated in and helped plan the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol Building in Washington D.C.
Mark Levin warns American life is 'completely opposite' of what Founders intended
Fox News host Mark Levin illustrated in a Sunday episode of "Life, Liberty, and Levin" that America, in many ways, operates without the consent of the governed. "In between our elections, a lot happens to this country that is not subject to elections and no longer subject to representative government," Levin said. "Did you support somehow somewhere or vote for open borders, where fentanyl and illegal immigrants and MS-13 and drug cartels can operate freely on our border creating anarchy, death, rape, all kinds of horrors taking place there? "
Talented ABC News and NPR Journalist Anne Garrels Has Died At 71
It’s with a heavy heart we share the news of broadcast journalist Anne Garrels' passing. The talented foreign news correspondent was 71 years old. Anne, who was widely known as an ABC News and NPR journalist and author, reportedly passed away in her Norfolk, Conn., home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
‘This Won’t Be the Last’: Why Don Lemon Is Only Chris Licht’s First Big Move at CNN
Chris Licht made his first big programming move at CNN with the announcement that Don Lemon will leave primetime (and his post-primetime hour) to anchor a new morning show with Poppy Harlow (who is leaving 9 a.m.) and Kaitlan Collins. For those who mourn the loss of “Don Lemon Tonight,” here’s the thing: It was failing. “Chris is redeploying our talent in ways he thinks make sense and will resonate,” a CNN spokesperson told IndieWire on Thursday. “This won’t be the last.” “Don Lemon Tonight” is in last place in viewers across CNN, Fox News Channel, and MSNBC, in both hours. The...
Meghan McCain Boasts About Extensive Search for Her ‘The View’ Replacements: ‘It Took a Year and 2 People’ (Video)
Meghan McCain got a bit of an ego boost from the search to find a permanent replacement for her empty seat at “The View.” The former host said this week that she was pretty pleased with how long it took to find a conservative voice to add to the table full time.
