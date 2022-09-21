ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

NBC's $10 Million Dollar Mistake: Under Siege 'Meet The Press' Moderator Chuck Todd Set To Land Massive Golden Handshake If Fired

NBC will have to pay more than $10 million dollars if it decides to jettison embattled Meet The Press host Chuck Todd, Radar has learned.Peacock’s top brass recently re-signed Todd, 50, to a multi-year multi-million-dollar contract — meaning if it’s decided that a new moderator is needed for the ailing show, the embarrassing U-turn would also deliver colossal egg on the face.“Chuck only recently put pen to paper on a new contract,” a source close to the situation said.The goateed anchor agreed to a two-year contract extension in a deal worth at least $10 million dollars, the insider added.As RadarOnline.com...
RadarOnline

Dumped CNN Anchor Brian Stelter Reportedly Labels Himself As A ‘Sacrificial Lamb’ After Firing

It's been weeks since CNN's Brian Stelter was axed from the network, but his exit has remained in the headlines with the cable channel's employees fearful about the promised "changes" their boss Chris Licht has to come. Despite ignoring warning signs and this website's reports that his firing was inevitable, Radar has learned that Stelter is playing the victim card with his ex-staffers.The former Reliable Sources host believes he was CNN's “sacrificial lamb" as the network gears up to switch directions in an attempt to save their failing channel by appealing to both sides of the political party. Stelter was...
The List

New Documentary Makes Shocking Claim About Eric And Donald Trump Jr.'s Relationship

By many accounts, the Trump brothers are on the same page about many things — including some issues that maybe they shouldn't be, such as tax evasion (via Vanity Fair). Donald Jr. and Eric have been business partners and share so much in common, namely that they both call former president Donald Trump "dad." Both men said "I do" at Mar-a-Lago — although Eric is still married to his wife, Lara (via Town & Country).
Popculture

Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date

Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
102.5 The Bone

Author speaks out as his book becomes one of the most banned in the U.S.

NEW YORK — Author George M. Johnson has found himself at the center of a culture war over what kids can read. Johnson’s memoir, “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” which chronicles his experience growing up as a Black queer man, is the second most banned book in the U.S. and has been taken off the shelves in at least 29 school districts across the country, according to a Pen America report released Monday. The schools have cited the sexually explicit content, including descriptions of queer sex and sexual trauma, as reason for removing the collection of essays from bookshelves.
The Hill

Jennifer Griffin inks fresh multiyear deal with Fox News

Jennifer Griffin, a longtime foreign affairs and national security reporter, has signed a new multiyear deal with employer Fox News. In announcing the new deal, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said Griffin will take over the role of chief national security correspondent at the network. “Jennifer is one of...
TheWrap

Ron Johnson Says He ‘Condones’ White Supremacy in On-Air Slip (Video)

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, in a slip of the tongue on Tuesday, told Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo that he “condones” white supremacy. He hastily added that he meant to say he “condemns” it and the Proud Boys, an extremist right-wing group who participated in and helped plan the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol Building in Washington D.C.
Fox News

Mark Levin warns American life is 'completely opposite' of what Founders intended

Fox News host Mark Levin illustrated in a Sunday episode of "Life, Liberty, and Levin" that America, in many ways, operates without the consent of the governed. "In between our elections, a lot happens to this country that is not subject to elections and no longer subject to representative government," Levin said. "Did you support somehow somewhere or vote for open borders, where fentanyl and illegal immigrants and MS-13 and drug cartels can operate freely on our border creating anarchy, death, rape, all kinds of horrors taking place there? "
IndieWire

‘This Won’t Be the Last’: Why Don Lemon Is Only Chris Licht’s First Big Move at CNN

Chris Licht made his first big programming move at CNN with the announcement that Don Lemon will leave primetime (and his post-primetime hour) to anchor a new morning show with Poppy Harlow (who is leaving 9 a.m.) and Kaitlan Collins. For those who mourn the loss of “Don Lemon Tonight,” here’s the thing: It was failing. “Chris is redeploying our talent in ways he thinks make sense and will resonate,” a CNN spokesperson told IndieWire on Thursday. “This won’t be the last.” “Don Lemon Tonight” is in last place in viewers across CNN, Fox News Channel, and MSNBC, in both hours. The...
