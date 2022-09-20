Read full article on original website
Jacobsen, Richard “Jake”
Richard “Jake” James Jacobsen, born June 16, 1937 in Oakland, California passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at Skyline Place in Sonora, California. Services: A Graveside service will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 in 11 AM at Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora.
Rowe, David
David C. Rowe, born February 18, 1957 in Alameda, CA passed away on Friday September 16, 2022 in Sonora. Retired in 2009 as Battalion chief 4416- Tuolumne-Calaveras CAL Fire (33 years as a firefighter) Lived in Angels Camp about 40 years before moving to the farm on Apple Colony in Tuolumne in 2021. Raised in San Leandro, CA went to Marina High School, class of 1975. Fell in love with his high school sweetheart. Also fell in love with the fire service in 1977 as a seasonal firefighter. At one time, Dave was (one of) the voice(s) of CDF (later CAL Fire) Dispatch in San Andreas. He first came up to Arnold as a boy when his parents built a cabin in Arnold. He always knew he would leave the Bay Area and live “in the mountains.” As a teenager, he worked at Diamond-O Boy Scout Camp and led hikes all over Yosemite and the Sierras. He loved God’s Creation. He loved the Lord, Jesus Christ and was a member of Foothill Community Church attended Mountain Christian Fellowship in Murphys and most recently Sierra Bible Church. He was a man of quiet faith, who put his family first. He has a crazy sense of humor.
Prows, Lorraine
Lorraine Alice Prows, born March 28, 1929 in Petaluma, California passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Adventist Health Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 09/17/2022. Age: 93. Residence: Jamestown, CA.
Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter. Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive preparation […]
Holland, John
John Robert Holland, born September 8, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at his residence in Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 09/17/2022. Age: 74. Residence: Sonora, CA. Services: Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1 PM at the Brown...
Whitmire, Sherilyn
Sherilyn Ann Whitmire, born November 18, 1947 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Adventist Health Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 09/17/2022. Age: 74. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Cathy Parker Moves From Top Educator To AHS Well-Being Director
Sonora, CA – Adventist Health Sonora (AHS) has hired Cathy Parker as its newly created Well-Being Director. In a close re-election race, Parker lost her bid to retain the position of Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools in the June primary, as reported here. Then earlier this month, she announced her retirement from education on October 31st, before her term ended, as detailed here. That is the same date being given for her AHS role, in which Parker will lead well-being initiatives both for employees and throughout the entire community, according to hospital officials.
Funeral for Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger set for Stockton this weekend
(KRON) — The funeral service for Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger will take place this weekend at a race track in Stockton. Ralph “Sonny” Barger was a founding member of the notorious Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957. Barger, who grew up in Oakland, died earlier this year at his home in Livermore. […]
Supervisors finally OK homeless shelter
In a single stroke El Dorado County supervisors voted to implement a temporary homeless shelter/navigation center at the former juvenile detention facility in Placerville, which includes ending an agreement between the county and Cal Fire for use of the building for seasonal operations. A packed agenda item heard at Tuesday’s...
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
These Bay Area companies are announcing layoffs, but it's not all bad, researcher says
With the news of many companies cutting back, many are worried about a possible recession. One researcher says that while it is concerning the economy has slowed, California's "labor market as a whole is still really healthy."
Insurance Commissioner Order Benefits Property Owners In Fire Areas
Sacramento, CA — Those living in areas where Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a State of Emergency in recent weeks due to wildfires will not have to worry about losing fire insurance over the next year. Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has signed an order shielding policyholders from being dropped...
Home buyers fleeing two California cities, report finds. Here’s where they are going
Home buyers are leaving two California coastal cities in flocks, according to a Sept. 20 report by Redfin. And these cities might not be too surprising. San Francisco and Los Angeles are the top cities that home buyers are moving from as they head to Sacramento and San Diego. Both...
Gray names Elegant Bull Small Business of the Year
Frank Machado knows what it takes to run a good restaurant. Start with quality that can be tasted in every dish then make every patron feel welcome the moment they walk through the door. But a great restaurant, has something extra. “When you come to the Elegant Bull, you get...
Seasonal Closures Announced At New Melones
Angels Camp, CA — Time is limited to enjoy many of the recreational opportunities at New Melones Reservoir. Many of the areas will be closing, effective October 1st. The Bureau of Land Management reports that the campground closures in the Tuttletown Recreation Area will include the Acorn, Manzanita and Chamise. In addition, the Fiddleneck and Oak Knoll group camps will be closed. Meanwhile, the Lupine Day Use and Eagle Point Picnic Areas will remain open from sunrise to sunset.
One of San Francisco's strangest homes just hit the market
For $13.5 million, half a house in San Francisco could be yours.
Rescued Bay Area mountain lions find forever home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two mountain lions who were rescued as tiny cubs in the San Francisco Bay Area are heading to a new forever home, Oakland Zoo officials announced. Rose and Sage were found separately as orphans in the wild just two months apart before they became best friends at the zoo’s wildlife rescue […]
'Jugging' | Stockton woman followed from bank and then robbed
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton woman became the latest victim of a crime called "Jugging." That's when someone follows another person to the bank, ATM or store and then robs them. "It happened so quick you could not only be robbed, you could mugged, you could be raped," the...
Sonora High Adds New Members To Its Athletic Hall Of Fame
Sonora, CA — The Sonora High School Foundation is sharing the names and details of this year’s Athletic Hall of Fame honorees. A special ceremonial banquet will honor each new inductee on Saturday, October 22nd at the Sonora Elks Lodge. This year seven individuals will be inducted. Details about each of the individuals and their accomplishments are provided by the Foundation below. Ticket information and more details about the banquet event are after the biographies.
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
