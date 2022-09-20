ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
The Verge

YouTube’s ‘dislike’ and ‘not interested’ buttons barely work, study finds

Even when users tell YouTube they aren’t interested in certain types of videos, similar recommendations keep coming, a new study by Mozilla found. Using video recommendations data from more than 20,000 YouTube users, Mozilla researchers found that buttons like “not interested,” “dislike,” “stop recommending channel,” and “remove from watch history” are largely ineffective at preventing similar content from being recommended. Even at their best, these buttons still allow through more than half the recommendations similar to what a user said they weren’t interested in, the report found. At their worst, the buttons barely made a dent in blocking similar videos.
knowtechie.com

What is WhatsApp used for?

Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
TheStreet

Facebook's Zuckerberg Has an Unexpected Culprit for His Mistake

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media empire Meta Platforms (META) , has regularly faced controversies and scandals. And most often, these controversies are provoked by decisions taken by one of his platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger or WhatsApp). Facebook, which had 2.93 billion monthly active users as of June 30, is the social network that causes the most problems.
Android Police

How to make a YouTube channel in under 10 minutes

YouTube has a massive global audience that's diverse and committed to the platform. Whether you own a business or simply want to build your own personal brand, your own YouTube channel is essential followers. While YouTube has an excellent website, most people watch YT content via the Android and iOS apps or with inexpensive streaming devices.
Motley Fool

Taking on TikTok: YouTube Changes Its Revenue-Sharing Model

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Maria...
The Independent

YouTube’s ‘dislike’ button has minimal impact on algorithm, researchers say

YouTube’s ‘dislike’ button is not an effective way to stop the video website from recommending content, researchers have suggested.A report from the Mozilla Foundation described how analysis of over 567 million YouTube video recommendations with the help of 22,700 participants revealed the dislike button reduced recommendations by only 12 per cent.Pressing the “Don’t recommend channel” button was 43 percent effective, the “not interested” button was 11 percent effective, and a user removing a video from their watch history was 29 percent effective.Many users documented feeling powerless to change their recommendations. “They change for a time, but reappear later on again....
The Hill

Trump’s Truth Social barred from Google Play over content moderation

Content moderation concerns are holding up the approval of former President Trump’s Truth Social app on Android devices, a Google spokesperson said Tuesday. Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed last week that the Android version of the app was ready and waiting on Google’s approval. However, a Google...
Android Police

YouTube Music: Everything you need to know about Google's streaming music service

Most people know what YouTube is. However, fewer people are familiar with YouTube Music. While YouTube is the leading video streaming platform globally, YouTube Music is less popular than Spotify, which has been around for nearly fourteen years. It makes sense, as dethroning a well-anchored provider is not an easy task, especially when it comes to music, which plenty of people listen to on a daily basis.
