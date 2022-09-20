Read full article on original website
Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
Meta's plans to charge for Facebook and Instagram could be the final nail in their coffins
In time you may be seeing some premium features that you'll have to pay for when you're scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed, alongside WhatsApp, which could be the death knell for many users, including me. According to a leaked memo by The Verge (opens in new tab), Meta...
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
TechCrunch
33% of US TikTok users say they regularly get their news on the app, up from 22% in 2020
Meanwhile, nearly every other social media site saw declines across that same metric — including, in particular, Facebook, where now only 44% of its users report regularly getting their news there, down from 54% just two years ago. This data suggests TikTok has grown from being just an entertainment...
The Verge
YouTube’s ‘dislike’ and ‘not interested’ buttons barely work, study finds
Even when users tell YouTube they aren’t interested in certain types of videos, similar recommendations keep coming, a new study by Mozilla found. Using video recommendations data from more than 20,000 YouTube users, Mozilla researchers found that buttons like “not interested,” “dislike,” “stop recommending channel,” and “remove from watch history” are largely ineffective at preventing similar content from being recommended. Even at their best, these buttons still allow through more than half the recommendations similar to what a user said they weren’t interested in, the report found. At their worst, the buttons barely made a dent in blocking similar videos.
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
A leaker says someone accidentally left in their hotel room the unreleased Meta VR headset that Mark Zuckerberg hyped up to Joe Rogan — check out the video of the device
An online user says someone left Meta's yet-to-be-released VR headset in a room at the hotel where he works — a month before its expected unveiling.
Meta takes down hundreds of Facebook, Instagram accounts associated with Proud Boys
NEW YORK — Executives with the social media company Meta announced Thursday that they recently removed 480 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages, and groups associated with the Proud Boys, for violating the platforms' ban on the far-right extremist group. The Proud Boys organization was banned by Facebook and Instagram...
knowtechie.com
What is WhatsApp used for?
Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
Facebook's Zuckerberg Has an Unexpected Culprit for His Mistake
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media empire Meta Platforms (META) , has regularly faced controversies and scandals. And most often, these controversies are provoked by decisions taken by one of his platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger or WhatsApp). Facebook, which had 2.93 billion monthly active users as of June 30, is the social network that causes the most problems.
How to make a YouTube channel in under 10 minutes
YouTube has a massive global audience that's diverse and committed to the platform. Whether you own a business or simply want to build your own personal brand, your own YouTube channel is essential followers. While YouTube has an excellent website, most people watch YT content via the Android and iOS apps or with inexpensive streaming devices.
Some iPhone 14 Pro owners are posting videos showing their cameras physically shaking and rattling when using apps like TikTok and Snapchat
Some iPhone 14 Pro users posted videos of the main lens on the rear camera shaking and making a rattling noise on apps like Snapchat and TikTok.
YouTube rolls out more immersive, clean video pages on mobile and web
YouTube is beginning to roll out new visual improvements for its mobile app. The update includes new pill-shaped icons and eye-catching finishes for a video's top comment or its description box.
SFGate
Illumination Taps Former Netflix Adult Animation Chief Mike Moon to Start Moonlight Label
Illumination, the studio behind the “Despicable Me” franchise, has tapped Mike Moon to form a new label, Moonlight. The goal is to broaden the range of films that Illumination makes beyond the kid-friendly fare that’s been its stock in trade. Moon most recently served as the head...
Motley Fool
Taking on TikTok: YouTube Changes Its Revenue-Sharing Model
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Maria...
YouTube’s ‘dislike’ button has minimal impact on algorithm, researchers say
YouTube’s ‘dislike’ button is not an effective way to stop the video website from recommending content, researchers have suggested.A report from the Mozilla Foundation described how analysis of over 567 million YouTube video recommendations with the help of 22,700 participants revealed the dislike button reduced recommendations by only 12 per cent.Pressing the “Don’t recommend channel” button was 43 percent effective, the “not interested” button was 11 percent effective, and a user removing a video from their watch history was 29 percent effective.Many users documented feeling powerless to change their recommendations. “They change for a time, but reappear later on again....
Trump’s Truth Social barred from Google Play over content moderation
Content moderation concerns are holding up the approval of former President Trump’s Truth Social app on Android devices, a Google spokesperson said Tuesday. Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed last week that the Android version of the app was ready and waiting on Google’s approval. However, a Google...
YouTube Music: Everything you need to know about Google's streaming music service
Most people know what YouTube is. However, fewer people are familiar with YouTube Music. While YouTube is the leading video streaming platform globally, YouTube Music is less popular than Spotify, which has been around for nearly fourteen years. It makes sense, as dethroning a well-anchored provider is not an easy task, especially when it comes to music, which plenty of people listen to on a daily basis.
