Lake I don't like but I will vote 4 her I quess. As far as a debate goes Lake would smash her with 2 questions (define a woman?) and (how many genders are there?) and of coarse a 3rd question border policy
Hobbs another Biden, hide from us, not tell us what she will do, but will show us if elected. We see how Biden is working out. If she can't handle the pressure of a debate, how are we to trust she can handle running the state day to day?
Hobbs is a liar one thing she wrote is that she worked to put herself thru college but she had a full scholarship and went to NAU with it. Do people know that she went to Catholic schools for 12 years and was pro life? She is a liar and has aged because deep down inside she knows she is wrong in many of her views
