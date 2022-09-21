ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 58

scooter mcclevis
5d ago

Lake I don't like but I will vote 4 her I quess. As far as a debate goes Lake would smash her with 2 questions (define a woman?) and (how many genders are there?) and of coarse a 3rd question border policy

Reply(6)
21
Christopher Wolf
5d ago

Hobbs another Biden, hide from us, not tell us what she will do, but will show us if elected. We see how Biden is working out. If she can't handle the pressure of a debate, how are we to trust she can handle running the state day to day?

Reply(1)
32
true American
5d ago

Hobbs is a liar one thing she wrote is that she worked to put herself thru college but she had a full scholarship and went to NAU with it. Do people know that she went to Catholic schools for 12 years and was pro life? She is a liar and has aged because deep down inside she knows she is wrong in many of her views

Reply
13
Related
arizonasuntimes.com

Group Sounds Alarm on Arizona Voting Machine Readers Lacking Accreditation

For the last year and a half, a group of individuals in Arizona have been investigating the lack of accreditation of the laboratories that certify voting machine readers used in Arizona. Concerned that the machines are susceptible to manipulation — not just fully electronic voting machines but also electronic voting machine readers that are used with paper ballots here in Arizona — the group has made several unsuccessful attempts to get the courts to acknowledge the discrepancy, as well as calling upon elected officials in the state’s executive and legislative branches for assistance.
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Red flags for Arizona Republicans

Arizona Republicans are spiraling toward a series of major missed opportunities after nominating MAGA-aligned candidates in key races. Driving the news: A super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell withdrew over $9 million in ads from the state, leaving Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters at a significant financial disadvantage against Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.).
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Planned Parenthood launches $1.5M electoral campaign in Arizona

PHOENIX — Planned Parenthood Votes launched a $1.5 million statewide electoral program in Arizona for the upcoming midterms on Friday, the same day a judge ruled Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions. The funds will be invested into the campaigns of Sen. Mark Kelly, Democratic nominee for...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich Cheers Pima County Judge Ruling Which Reinstates Territorial-Era Law

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) applauded the ruling from a Pima County judge Friday, which reinstated Arizona’s law prohibiting abortions. “A Pima County judge lifted an injunction that was placed on Arizona’s abortion statute,” said Brnovich. “We applaud the court for upholding the will of the legislature and providing clarity and uniformity on this important issue. I have and will continue to protect the most vulnerable Arizonans.”
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Elections
Chandler, AZ
Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Chandler, AZ
Government
Washington Examiner

Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday

(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Injunction placed on Arizona abortion ban lifted, adding to confusion over legality of abortion

TUCSON. Ariz. - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said a judge in Pima County has lifted an injunction that was placed on Arizona's abortion statute. "We applaud the court for upholding the will of the legislature and providing clarity and uniformity on this important issue. I have and will continue to protect the most vulnerable Arizonans," read a portion of Brnovich's tweet.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Mark Finchem’s fealty to the ‘Big Lie’ was center stage in debate with Adrian Fontes

Mark Finchem, the Republican candidate for secretary of state who has built his campaign on baseless claims the 2020 election was marred by fraud, continually dodged questions and spouted conspiracy theories in a televised debate Thursday night.  His Democratic opponent, Adrian Fontes, said voters will have to make the choice between “laws and lies.”  Fontes, […] The post Mark Finchem’s fealty to the ‘Big Lie’ was center stage in debate with Adrian Fontes appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Hobbs
MSNBC

Mark Finchem admits the 'big lie' is a fraud during Arizona debate

Thanks are in order for Arizona’s right-wing conspiracy-theorist-turned-secretary-of-state-candidate Mark Finchem. Finchem — a member of the extremist Oath Keepers militia who was seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — has backed former President Donald Trump’s baseless allegations that fraudulent Arizona votes cost Trump the 2020 election. That shameful hackery earned Finchem — a member of Arizona’s House of Representatives — Trump’s endorsement in his campaign to become the state’s top elections official.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Kari Lake’s claims against opponent Katie Hobbs proved false

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, took to social media this week, baiting the promise of a political bombshell against Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs. Now, the bombshell is blowing up and sparking new questions. Lake hurled accusations at Hobbs in a 3-minute video posted on Twitter...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Republican#Gop
NBC News

Mark Kelly leads Blake Masters in new Arizona statewide AARP poll

A new AARP statewide poll of Arizona voters finds that Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly leads his Republican challenger, Blake Masters by 8 percentage points, 50% to 42%. Kelly leads Masters among almost every demographic group, except men, where Masters leads Kelly 50% to 43% on a full ballot and 52 % to 45% when compared head-to-head. (The full ballot includes Libertarian candidate Marc Victor.)
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
fox10phoenix.com

Pima County judge to rule on Arizona abortion law

Arizona laws on abortion are expected to be clarified over the next 48 hours. A new 15-week abortion ban signed by Gov. Ducey is set to go into effect on September 14, but a previous Arizona law may be reinstated on September 23. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Daily Wildcat

OPINION: Students should not stand for white supremacy

An illustration of students protesting against racism by Mary Ann Vagnerova. Jared Taylor headlined a speaking event hosted by College Republicans United at Arizona State University Sept. 2. Taylor is the founder of The New Century Foundation, which is most notably known for the American Renaissance – an online opinions journal that has continuously made arguments in support of white nationalism and white superiority. His presence on campus is appalling and should be condemned by ASU. Yet, unfortunately, it was allowed. Since ASU took no action in stopping this event, it should at the very least prompt them to take urgent action in creating a more inclusive campus.
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy