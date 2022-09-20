Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Doctors Call for Repeal of State's Abortion BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
unionspringsherald.com
Familiar face referees game
Surrey Streeter, originally from Midway, Alabama, was a referee for the game between Bullock County High School and Dale County High School Friday night, September 16, 2022. Surrey is the 2003 Valedictorian of Bullock County High and a 2007 graduate of Auburn University. He is currently employed as a Senior...
Bryan Harsin said to be absent on the recruiting trail
The Athletic's "inside (state of) Alabama recruiting" piece is illuminating, in a bad way, for the Tigers
WSFA
College football forecast in Alabama
Cooler temperatures AND lower humidity?! Some fall-like weather could be in the forecast soon... 👀. Cooler temperatures AND lower humidity?! Some fall-like weather could be in the forecast soon... 👀. Tracking 2 cold fronts between now and Sunday. Updated: 21 hours ago. Tracking 2 cold fronts between now and Sunday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn quarterback reportedly unavailable for Missouri game this week
Auburn will be without a quarterback this week as the Tigers look to get back on track after the Penn State game, according to a report from Tom Green of AL.com. TJ Finley won’t play because of a shoulder injury, and it’s unclear if it will keep him out of action beyond this weekend.
WSFA
Tuskegee, Allen set to faceoff Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers will play their Hall of Fame game against the Allen University Yellow Jackets Saturday afternoon. The Golden Tigers are 1-2 for the season while the Yellow Jackets are 0-2. DATE: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. TIME: 1 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery.
College football expert makes the case why Bryan Harsin wasn’t a good fit at Auburn
Was the fit off the entire time Bryan Harsin was at Auburn?
WSFA
Alabama State to challenge Prairie View A&M Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State University Hornets will challenge Prairie View A&M Saturday. The Hornets are 2-1 for the season while PVAMU is 1-2. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
wvtm13.com
Video appears to show Alabama corrections officer beating inmate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appeared to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the...
opelikaobserver.com
Prattville Upsets OHS in Overtime
OPELIKA — Prattville kicked a 12-yard field goal in overtime Friday night to give Opelika its first loss of the season, 24-21. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 14-0 lead on a 39-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Roman Gagliano to senior Caden Cooper, and a 15-yard run by Ja’Kori Thornton. Kicker Will Carroll added both PAT’s.
Alabama Police Investigate Racist Facebook Post Threatening To ‘Kill Every Negro’ At County Fair
Opelika police are investigating a social media post threatening to kill Black people at an event next month at the Lee County Fair in Alabama. The post Alabama Police Investigate Racist Facebook Post Threatening To ‘Kill Every Negro’ At County Fair appeared first on NewsOne.
WSFA
Jackson Hospital doctor discusses ER overcrowding
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Emergency rooms in Alabama are once again facing an influx of patients, but this time it’s not because of COVID-19. UAB reports the number of emergency room patients waiting on beds is at an all-time high. And that’s putting added stress on health care workers.
altoday.com
Kay Ivey promises tax relief for citizens if given a second term
Governor Kay Ivey addressed the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday. In addition to the Governor’s normal talking points she added support for “providing tax relief in the pocket books of Alabamians.”. The Governor did not go into detail and did not say whether she favored one-time tax...
Calera military vet calls out ‘mantra of hate’ after racial slur incident
On Tuesday, after finishing his run, Gwin – a Black military veteran, comic artist and train conductor – couldn’t sit down at his usual cool down spot. He couldn’t sit at all. Written across the table’s top in white marker, in a mix of capital and lowercase letters, was a racial slur.
Alabama Democratic, Republican candidates speak at forum in Prattville
Eight candidates for statewide office in the Nov. 8 general election spoke this afternoon at a forum hosted by ARSEA/APEAL, which represents retired and active state employees. The event at the Marriott Hotel & Conference Center at Capitol Hill in Prattville included two candidates who are running for the same...
WSFA
Eyes on Caribbean and eventually the Gulf of Mexico
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a quiet year in the Gulf of Mexico so far. There haven’t been any tropical concerns yet, and there won’t be any through the weekend. That will, unfortunately, change as the month comes to a close next week. A tropical wave...
thebamabuzz.com
Montgomery interstate gateways to become a lot more colorful
Alabama’s Capital City is about to get a lot more colorful. Thanks to a partnership between the Montgomery Housing Authority and City of Montgomery, special RGB (red, green, blue) lighting will be installed at three prominent interstate gateway bridges under I-85 at:. Union Street. Decatur Street. Jackson Street. The...
WSFA
Montgomery Zoo mourns loss of ‘treasured’ chimpanzee, Snika
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo has suffered an “immeasurable loss” after the passing of their oldest chimpanzee, Snika. According to the zoo, Snika suffered a sudden and severe decline in health that was unresponsive to treatment. The zoo made the difficult decision to have Snika humanely euthanized to prevent further suffering or injury from her troop mates.
WSFA
Mock manhunt exercise taking place in Macon County Thursday
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several law enforcement agencies are holding a mock manhunt exercise Thursday in Macon County. The Alabama Department of Corrections along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office are holding the exercise until to 4 p.m. at the Macon County Road and Bridge located at 3636 Alabama Highway 199 in Tuskegee. ADOC organized the event.
WSFA
Shoppes at EastChase, Firebird’s holding ‘Yappy Hour’ Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You’ll find something to howl about in Eastchase Thursday! Bring the whole family out, two and four-legged members, to Yappy Hour at Firebird’s Wood Fired Grill. Yappy Hour will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and will benefit the Montgomery Humane Society....
WAFF
ADOC correctional officer on leave after fight with inmate
ELMORE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A correctional officer for the Alabama Department of Corrections is on leave after an apparent fight between him and an inmate. A viewer sent a video of the incident to WAFF. It appears to show an ADOC guard hitting an inmate on a prison roof repeatedly.
