Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter. Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive preparation […]
mymotherlode.com
Jacobsen, Richard “Jake”
Richard “Jake” James Jacobsen, born June 16, 1937 in Oakland, California passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at Skyline Place in Sonora, California. Services: A Graveside service will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 in 11 AM at Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora.
mymotherlode.com
Cathy Parker Moves From Top Educator To AHS Well-Being Director
Sonora, CA – Adventist Health Sonora (AHS) has hired Cathy Parker as its newly created Well-Being Director. In a close re-election race, Parker lost her bid to retain the position of Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools in the June primary, as reported here. Then earlier this month, she announced her retirement from education on October 31st, before her term ended, as detailed here. That is the same date being given for her AHS role, in which Parker will lead well-being initiatives both for employees and throughout the entire community, according to hospital officials.
mymotherlode.com
Bergland, Robert “Bob”
Robert “Bob” James Bergland, born May 25, 1929 in San Francisco, California passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Avalon Care Center Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 09/17/2022. Age: 93. Residence: Sonora, CA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymotherlode.com
Prows, Lorraine
Lorraine Alice Prows, born March 28, 1929 in Petaluma, California passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Adventist Health Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 09/17/2022. Age: 93. Residence: Jamestown, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Old Priest Grade Closing For Cleanup
Groveland, CA — A heads up to travelers, the Tuolumne County Public Works Department reports that Old Priest Grade will be closed on Saturday morning. It is part of a cleanup event planned to clear trash following the busy summer season. The road closure will run from 9:30am – 11am. New Priest Grade will be the alternate route.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Motorcycle Versus Sedan Crash In East Sonora
Update at 5:40 p.m.: The CHP reports major injuries in a motorcycle versus sedan crash on Mono Way in East Sonora. The rider of the motorcycle was flown from the scene to a Modesto hospital. The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Cordelia Avenue intersection near Hess Avenue and south of the Highway 108 Bypass. The wreckage was blocking a section of the roadway, with officers directing traffic that was backed up during the evening commute.
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Woman Arrested For Elder Abuse
Sonora, CA – An argument between two neighbors resulted in one being handcuffed on elder abuse charges. Friday evening, Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Quail Hollow Apartments in the 12800 block of Chukar Circle near Greenley Road in Sonora for a report of a physical altercation. When deputies arrived, they spoke to both parties involved and witnesses regarding the altercation. They also learned that 51-year-old Tonia Love and the elderly victim had a history of prior fights and arguments.
RELATED PEOPLE
mymotherlode.com
McNaul, Paul
Paul J. McNaul, 74, of Sonora, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 09/18/2022. Age: 74. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Receives $9-million Federal Fire Grant
Sonora, CA — A major grant is coming to Tuolumne County to boost its fire services. CAO Tracie Riggs reports that FEMA has awarded a five-year SAFER grant that will total $9 million. The grant request was submitted by former (recently retired) Assistant Fire Chief Andy Murphy on behalf of Tuolumne County Fire. It will fully fund the Groveland Fire Station and allow for more staffing at other locations.
KSBW.com
'Like a scary movie': Sea otter takes surfer's board in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A surfer off the coats of Santa Cruz was confronted by an otter while he was out catching some waves. Nick Ericksen is usually the one riding his surfboard, but when he left it empty for a moment after catching a wave off Santa Cruz, a sea otter figured it ought to be the one riding it.
'Jugging' | Stockton woman followed from bank and then robbed
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton woman became the latest victim of a crime called "Jugging." That's when someone follows another person to the bank, ATM or store and then robs them. "It happened so quick you could not only be robbed, you could mugged, you could be raped," the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
seniorresource.com
Best Retirement Cities Near San Francisco
As one of the most populous cities in the state of California, San Francisco is perhaps best known for its diversity, outrageous food trends, and booming nightlife. The Bay Area draws its fair share of tourists, and around 900,000 call it home. But, if you’re a senior or retiree looking to downsize and get out of the big city, consider these suburbs that are close by.
CHP: Driver passing vehicle dies in head-on collision with Freightliner in Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a 2017 Ram pickup collided with a Freightliner along West Grayson Road in Stanislaus County. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened near Shiloh Road around 2:16 p.m. Thursday. Police said the driver of the Ram was heading...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Power Outage In Jamestown
Update at 12:55 p.m.: The power has been fully restored to nearly 380 PG&E customers in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County. Their lights went out around 10:19 a.m. Those impacted were mostly to the south of Highway 108, including the downtown area and stretching to just past Lime Kiln Road. The utility did not give a cause for the nearly two-hour outage.
1 person dead after Modesto shooting
MODESTO, Calif. — One person is dead after a shooting in Modesto Thursday. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. The person has not been identified and there is no information about what led up to the shooting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
centralvalleytv.net
Police Investigate Reported Shooting
MODESTO – Police responded to a report of a person shot Thursday near a busy intersection. Shortly before noon officers were called to a report of a shooting near the intersection of McHenry and Orangeburg Avenues. Early reports indicate one person was found injured near a bus stop. Arriving...
mymotherlode.com
Holland, John
John Robert Holland, born September 8, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at his residence in Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 09/17/2022. Age: 74. Residence: Sonora, CA. Services: Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1 PM at the Brown...
Calaveras Enterprise
Disaster at 3K feet below ground
On Aug. 27, 1922, the day that would change Jackson, Calif. forever, shift supervisor Clarence Bradshaw came on duty at 6 p.m. and spent the next five hours going from level to level, checking on his men and pitching in wherever he was needed. He had conferred with Charles O’Berg and his son Arthur at the 4650 level, and congratulated Charlie on his upcoming retirement. Charlie had requested to work on his son’s shifts so they could have some time together, and this was his first night on the new rotation.
Climate change impacting California's tomato crop
WINTERS -- On the heels of a record-breaking heatwave, an atmospheric river brought rain to the Bay Area.But for farmers in the Central Valley, this extreme weather is creating all kinds of problems, and not just moldy fruit.California's changing climate is becoming hotter and drier, threatening to crush the state's critically important tomato crop.KPIX 5 went to Winters to see first hand. The damage visible in the tomato fields was jaw-dropping: much of the fruit was scorched, flattened, squishy, and ruined.Tomato farmer Nick Petkov said that while the rains cracked the tops of his tomatoes, a bigger force was in...
Comments / 0