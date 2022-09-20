Read full article on original website
MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Big Horn and. southeastern Yellowstone Counties through 400 PM MDT... At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14. miles northwest of Fort Smith, or 27 miles southwest of Hardin,. moving...
Local market offers accessible and affordable fresh food
Billings, MT- Farmers markets offer an opportunity for the community to connect and access to farm to table local goods. The Billings Gardeners' Market is aiming to make this both accessible and affordable. It had taken place at South park, offering fresh produce, baked goods and handmade crafts every Thursday in June for the past decade.
WY Billings MT Zone Forecast
————— 754 FPUS55 KBYZ 231116. Zone Forecast Product for South Central and Southeast Montana. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for today, tonight, and Saturday. WYZ198-240300- Northeast Bighorn Mountains- Including the city of Burgess Jct. 516 AM MDT Fri Sep 23 2022. .TODAY...Sunny. A...
Gas station in Billings robbed multiple times
BILLINGS, Mont - Billings Police are investigating a robbery at a gas station on Grand Ave. Police Lieutenant Matt Lennick tells us this specific Holiday gas station has been hit eight times since December 2021. The Lieutenant says other gas stations in the city have been hit, but this one...
