golfmagic.com
Adam Scott gives brutally honest answer about his LIV Golf Tour decision
Adam Scott has revealed why he has turned down the advances of the LIV Golf Invitational Series...for now. Cast your mind back to February and you may remember all the chatter about the LIV Golf Tour as it ramped up behind the scenes. Clearly, players like Tiger Woods and Rory...
GolfWRX
‘People don’t know what the F they’re talking about’ – Billy Horschel rips Presidents Cup lineup critics
The 2022 Presidents Cup is severely lacking star power, specifically on the International Team side. The United States Team has climbed all the way to a -800 favorite and looks to be all but guaranteed to dominate. The U.S. Team is 13-1-1 all time in the Presidents Cup, but there...
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: Presidents Cup player has "agreed" to join LIV Golf
Chile's Mito Pereira has already "agreed" to join LIV Golf and he is expected to link up with the Saudi-backed circuit after making his debut at the Presidents Cup, an insider has told GolfMagic. Pereira, who threw away his chances of winning the US PGA Championship with a double-bogey six...
Dustin Johnson Is Playing Some of the Best Golf of His Career, but No One Cares Because of LIV Golf
Dustin Johnson is on the most meaningless hot streak of his career. The post Dustin Johnson Is Playing Some of the Best Golf of His Career, but No One Cares Because of LIV Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Awkward Paulina Gretzky News
Last week, former PGA Tour star turned LIV golfer Dustin Johnson was asked an uncomfortable question about his wife at a tournament press conference. Johnson, who married Paulina Gretzky earlier this year, was asked an awkward hypothetical question. “If you were stranded on an island for the rest of your...
Golf.com
Here are the Presidents Cup Friday pairings and matchups for the fourballs session
The Americans grabbed the early edge on Day 1 of the Presidents Cup, winning four of five foursomes (alternate shot) matches to take a 4-1 lead. Now, the Internationals will need to rebound in the fourballs (best ball) session on Friday. Captains Davis Love III and Trevor Immelman both elected...
Golf.com
Quail Hollow Club membership price: What it reportedly costs to join the exclusive club
If you are a golf fan, Quail Hollow should be no stranger. Established in 1959, the prestigious Charlotte, N.C., club hosted the Kemper Open and the senior tour’s PaineWebber Invitational, and most recently it’s been home to the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2017 it hosted its first major (the PGA Championship, won by Justin Thomas), and this week it’s the site of the 14th playing of the Presidents Cup.
GolfWRX
‘They can’t give it away’ – Latest viewing figures show worrying trend for LIV Golf
LIV Golf wants a television deal. Whilst there are almost unlimited reserves available from the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, the investors are sure to see something tangible come from the countless millions that have been ploughed into making the sport golf, but louder. A week ago, we reported that...
Look: "Mystery Woman" Spotted With Bryson DeChambeau Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo
Over the weekend, former PGA Tour star turned LIV Golf series golfer Bryson DeChambeau made headlines. The major champion was spotted with a new "mystery woman" which had the internet trying to figure out who it was. As it turns out, he was spotted with Lilia Schneider, a sophomore at Marian University where she's a member of the golf team.
Washington Examiner
RSC chairman offers to host Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus amid PGA feud with LIV Golf
Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN) said he’d like to invite PGA golfers such as Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus to meet with the conservative caucus to discuss the league’s differences with LIV Golf after hearing from LIV CEO Greg Norman on Wednesday. Norman has been making...
Golf legend Greg Norman pressed behind closed doors in 'lively' GOP discussion about Saudi-backed LIV tour
Greg Norman, the head of the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, faced some conservative criticism on Tuesday after he met with a group of House Republicans behind closed doors on Capitol Hill.
EXCLUSIVE: Luke Donald admits golf has never been more fractured amid LIV Golf controversy... as he opens up on the daunting challenge of 'bringing 12 guys together' as Ryder Cup captain while the sport is ripping itself apart
One of the workers of a sporting miracle is recalling the madness of a simpler time. It's all there and clear in his memories, details of the absurd and mundane in a comeback for the ages. A decade ago this month? It could have been yesterday. And so Luke Donald...
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Video
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his new wife, Jena Sims, are dominating 2022 so far. After getting married earlier this year, the four-time major champion and his new wife, have been making big money moves. Koepka left the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series and reportedly earned a $100 million payday.
Golf.com
Paul Azinger calls Justin Thomas chunk ‘one of the worst shots you’ll ever see a good player hit’
Paul Azinger used it as a teaching lesson: if Justin Thomas isn’t throwing clubs after hitting shots this bad, weekend hackers shouldn’t be chucking irons after their shanks. Azinger, the analyst for Golf Channel, was referring to Thomas’ chunked tee shot on the 4th hole at Quail Hollow,...
Golf.com
Why Presidents Cup fans passed on the best seats in the house
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Presidents Cup Opening Ceremony didn’t begin until shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, but the real competition started hours earlier. The battle to win a seat in the opening-hole amphitheater at Quail Hollow was in full force by the time the sun first peeked over the treetops. The line of fans ran well past the cordoned-off area set up by the PGA Tour. In fact, it ran all the way back to the practice range, some 500 yards away.
Golf.com
LIV trolls, shotgunning beers and being selfish: Billy Horschel is loving his shot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — About time. Say those words as you would with a sense of relief, almost exhaling it. About time. [Breath]. And say them, too, with some soul, and with a curse word, and in a bold font. About damn time. And now you’re speaking like Billy Horschel....
Golf.com
The 2022 Presidents Cup is off to a nightmare start. Still, it’s far from over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s no question that the star-spangled spectators who streamed through the Quail Hollow Club’s gates on Thursday morning were looking for a win for the red, white and blue. But even they didn’t want things to start like this. The Presidents Cup is...
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods reveals 'the most nerve-wracking experience' he's ever had
Tiger Woods has put himself in pressurized spots perhaps as much as any athlete in history—with a success rate that matches up to anyone as well. But when it comes to the GOAT having sweaty palms, one particularly clutch moment of his legendary career stands out. In a video...
