CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Presidents Cup Opening Ceremony didn’t begin until shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, but the real competition started hours earlier. The battle to win a seat in the opening-hole amphitheater at Quail Hollow was in full force by the time the sun first peeked over the treetops. The line of fans ran well past the cordoned-off area set up by the PGA Tour. In fact, it ran all the way back to the practice range, some 500 yards away.

GOLF ・ 19 HOURS AGO