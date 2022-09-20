ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

golfmagic.com

Adam Scott gives brutally honest answer about his LIV Golf Tour decision

Adam Scott has revealed why he has turned down the advances of the LIV Golf Invitational Series...for now. Cast your mind back to February and you may remember all the chatter about the LIV Golf Tour as it ramped up behind the scenes. Clearly, players like Tiger Woods and Rory...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

RUMOUR: Presidents Cup player has "agreed" to join LIV Golf

Chile's Mito Pereira has already "agreed" to join LIV Golf and he is expected to link up with the Saudi-backed circuit after making his debut at the Presidents Cup, an insider has told GolfMagic. Pereira, who threw away his chances of winning the US PGA Championship with a double-bogey six...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Awkward Paulina Gretzky News

Last week, former PGA Tour star turned LIV golfer Dustin Johnson was asked an uncomfortable question about his wife at a tournament press conference. Johnson, who married Paulina Gretzky earlier this year, was asked an awkward hypothetical question. “If you were stranded on an island for the rest of your...
GOLF
The Spun

The Spun

Golf.com

Quail Hollow Club membership price: What it reportedly costs to join the exclusive club

If you are a golf fan, Quail Hollow should be no stranger. Established in 1959, the prestigious Charlotte, N.C., club hosted the Kemper Open and the senior tour’s PaineWebber Invitational, and most recently it’s been home to the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2017 it hosted its first major (the PGA Championship, won by Justin Thomas), and this week it’s the site of the 14th playing of the Presidents Cup.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Luke Donald admits golf has never been more fractured amid LIV Golf controversy... as he opens up on the daunting challenge of 'bringing 12 guys together' as Ryder Cup captain while the sport is ripping itself apart

One of the workers of a sporting miracle is recalling the madness of a simpler time. It's all there and clear in his memories, details of the absurd and mundane in a comeback for the ages. A decade ago this month? It could have been yesterday. And so Luke Donald...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Video

Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his new wife, Jena Sims, are dominating 2022 so far. After getting married earlier this year, the four-time major champion and his new wife, have been making big money moves. Koepka left the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series and reportedly earned a $100 million payday.
CELEBRITIES
Golf.com

Why Presidents Cup fans passed on the best seats in the house

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Presidents Cup Opening Ceremony didn’t begin until shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, but the real competition started hours earlier. The battle to win a seat in the opening-hole amphitheater at Quail Hollow was in full force by the time the sun first peeked over the treetops. The line of fans ran well past the cordoned-off area set up by the PGA Tour. In fact, it ran all the way back to the practice range, some 500 yards away.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods reveals 'the most nerve-wracking experience' he's ever had

Tiger Woods has put himself in pressurized spots perhaps as much as any athlete in history—with a success rate that matches up to anyone as well. But when it comes to the GOAT having sweaty palms, one particularly clutch moment of his legendary career stands out. In a video...
GOLF

