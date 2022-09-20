Read full article on original website
Related
KMPH.com
California cracking down on catalytic converter thefts
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — California is cracking down on catalytic converter thieves. Governor Gavin Newsom announced he has signed two bills requiring recyclers to keep specific records and only allows the used part to be sold by the legal owner or a licensed dealer. This law hopes to make...
KMPH.com
DeSantis declares State of Emergency for 24 counties ahead of potential hurricane
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WEAR) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 24 Florida counties that are potentially in the path of Tropical Storm Ian. He said the storm has the potential to strengthen and become a major hurricane in the next few days. DeSantis issued...
KMPH.com
Delano correctional officer David Tapia receives Medal of Valor
Sacramento, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — At the 2022 37th Annual Medal of Valor Ceremony, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation honored 44 people for their bravery in responding to crises and life-threatening situations as well as exemplary work of benefit to the department and community. One of the recipients...
KMPH.com
Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Tropical Storm Ian is expected to continue gaining strength and morph into a hurricane in the coming days. Ian, as of Sunday morning, has 50 mph winds and a decreasing pressure of 1001 mb, and is showing signs of some banding features forming. Banding features are a key ingredient to intensification, so seeing the start of these features suggests that intensification is likely to continue throughout Sunday.
Comments / 0