Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
AROUSE student radio to host Welcome Back Show Saturday, spotlighting Columbus bandsThe LanternColumbus, OH
String of residential burglaries can remind students how to protect themselves off-campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Quintessential tight end’ Stover getting more involved in Buckeyes passing gameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Understands His Team Needs to Be "All In" During Their Matchup With Wisconsin and Is Preaching Hard Work And Toughness In Practice This Week
Before Ohio State opens its Big Ten schedule with Wisconsin on Saturday, Ryan Day took to the airwaves to discuss the Buckeyes' performance against Toledo and preview his team's matchup with the Badgers. Here are some of the highlights from The Ryan Day Radio Show on 97.1 The Fan:. Ryan...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day says 'nobody expected' freshman RB TC Caffey to score long touchdown versus Toledo
Ryan Day described how Ohio State reacted to the unexpected touchdown run from freshman running back TC Caffey. In the 4th quarter, the game was already in Ohio State’s control and Caffey put the final touches on a blowout win over Toledo. It was an unbelievable play because it was expected to be stopped at the line of scrimmage.
Eleven Warriors
Jake Wheelock Will Likely Pull the Trigger “Pretty Quickly” if He Gets an Ohio State Offer, Four-star 2024 OT Brandon Baker is Offered by the Buckeyes
Ohio 2024 offensive lineman Jake Wheelock had the experience to remember while on his visit during Ohio State’s 77-21 victory last weekend against Toledo. Wheelock had been to an Ohio State game before, attending contests against Akron and Penn State a season ago, but Saturday stood out the most to the Stebbins High School product.
What Ohio State's Latest Basketball Commitment Means For Bronny James
Ohio State basketball's latest commitment could have a major domino effect on Bronny James. On Tuesday, four-star combo guard Taison Chatman pledged to the Buckeyes over UConn, Kansas, Xavier and others. Chatman, a Minnesota native, is the fourth overall commitment and third four-star commitment for Ohio State in the 2023 cycle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
No. 3 Ohio State and unranked Wisconsin are set to face off in their first Big Ten matchup of the 2022 season on Saturday. The Buckeyes are heavy favorites to win the game. According to ESPN's FPI predicted outcome, Ryan Day's 3-0 squad has an 89% chance to take down the visiting Badgers. OSU is favored by 18.5 points in the Week 4 contest.
Ohio State football recruiting: Momentum building for OSU to land 5-star recruit
As it sits right now, the Ohio State football team has the fifth-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 class. They have 20 recruits committed to the program. That leaves room for about five more prospects. There are still plenty of good uncommitted guys who are taking a look at the Buckeyes right now.
Eleven Warriors
Four-Star 2023 Guard Taison Chatman Commits to Ohio State
Ohio State wasted little time filling the hole left by George Washington III’s decommitment. Just 15 days after the first commit in the Buckeyes’ 2023 class reopened his recruitment, Chris Holtmann and company land a commitment from the No. 31 overall prospect and eighth-ranked combo guard in the nation in Taison Chatman.
Eleven Warriors
“This is a Game I've Been Looking Forward to Since High School”:
While in high school, Paris Johnson Jr. remembers all too well watching Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game. The opponent he associates the most with the Big Ten Championship Game is Wisconsin, a team that has earned Johnson's respect. Johnson will face the Badgers, known for their physicality,...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Ohio State’s special uniforms
When the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night in Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes won’t be wearing their traditional Scarlet and Gray home uniforms. Instead, Ohio State will be rocking special all-black uniforms. Ohio State officially announced the special uniforms on Tuesday afternoon, sharing a video...
Eleven Warriors
Wisconsin Game Poster
Brutus wants everyone in Buckeye Nation to know it is time to "Black Out" the Shoe for Ohio State's battle with Wisconsin on Saturday. As the new designer of Game Posters for Eleven Warriors, Sam Harachis nailed his first three creations. He did it again this week, which makes him a perfect four out of four.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Wants The Shoe to Be Loud On Saturday, OSU and Wisconsin Have A History of Entertaining Night Games and C.J. Stroud is a Heisman Frontrunner
Hello, Eleven Warriors readers. Please watch this video of C.J. Stroud explaining his 5-yard touchdown pass to Julian Fleming, which was actually intended for Marvin Harrison Jr. against Toledo. My favorite part of the video is Stroud saying he thought, "Mannnnn, I don't know" right before he threw the football....
Look: Ohio State Reveals Special Uniform For Saturday
The Ohio State Buckeyes have unveiled some special uniforms for this weekend's matchup against Wisconsin. The No. 3-ranked squad will be rocking all-black uniforms for their Week 4 contest at The Shoe. "Blackout activated," the team wrote on Twitter. Ohio State is 3-0 to start the 2022 season, notching wins...
IN THIS ARTICLE
offtackleempire.com
Where, When, Why, How and On What TV Channel Does Ohio State Football Play Wisconsin?
Is the time and channel you need to find the Ohio State football game against Wisconsin. Where: Ohio Stadium, which is not where Ohio plays. When: 7:30 PM Eastern, or 6:30 Central. Relative to the Iowa - Rutgers game, it starts 30 minutes later than that one. Why: When this...
4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio
Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to dine out from time to time, here's a list of three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal with some friends or family members, but are great choices for celebrating a special occasion too. If you have never visited any of them, you should definitely add them on your list, if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high quality ingredients, so absolutely pay them a visit whenever you have the chance. On top of that, they also have excellent online reviews.
Top Ohio school board considers resolution blocking LGBTQ+ protections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education head hours of public testimony on Tuesday on a resolution that could roll back new federal protections for LGBTQ+ students, safeguards already under scrutiny in the court system. Board member Brendon Shea introduced the resolution this week during the September meeting under the title “Resolution to […]
Columbus men named in fraud scheme that took $250 million intended for hungry kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Department of Justice has charged two Columbus-area men with participation in a scheme to defraud $250 million from a child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic. The men are said to be part of a ring of 47 people now charged with federal crimes for their alleged roles in defrauding […]
Gun for tardiness: Police go to Columbus high school after student explains why he was late
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A student’s explanation for why he was late to school Tuesday sent Columbus police officers to an area high school. As staff at Whetstone High School stopped the student when he showed up late, he joked that it was because another student was showing him a handgun, according to the Columbus […]
Comments / 0