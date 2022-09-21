ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Jake Wheelock Will Likely Pull the Trigger “Pretty Quickly” if He Gets an Ohio State Offer, Four-star 2024 OT Brandon Baker is Offered by the Buckeyes

Ohio 2024 offensive lineman Jake Wheelock had the experience to remember while on his visit during Ohio State’s 77-21 victory last weekend against Toledo. Wheelock had been to an Ohio State game before, attending contests against Akron and Penn State a season ago, but Saturday stood out the most to the Stebbins High School product.
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

No. 3 Ohio State and unranked Wisconsin are set to face off in their first Big Ten matchup of the 2022 season on Saturday. The Buckeyes are heavy favorites to win the game. According to ESPN's FPI predicted outcome, Ryan Day's 3-0 squad has an 89% chance to take down the visiting Badgers. OSU is favored by 18.5 points in the Week 4 contest.
Eleven Warriors

Four-Star 2023 Guard Taison Chatman Commits to Ohio State

Ohio State wasted little time filling the hole left by George Washington III’s decommitment. Just 15 days after the first commit in the Buckeyes’ 2023 class reopened his recruitment, Chris Holtmann and company land a commitment from the No. 31 overall prospect and eighth-ranked combo guard in the nation in Taison Chatman.
Eleven Warriors

“This is a Game I've Been Looking Forward to Since High School”:

While in high school, Paris Johnson Jr. remembers all too well watching Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game. The opponent he associates the most with the Big Ten Championship Game is Wisconsin, a team that has earned Johnson's respect. Johnson will face the Badgers, known for their physicality,...
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Ohio State’s special uniforms

When the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night in Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes won’t be wearing their traditional Scarlet and Gray home uniforms. Instead, Ohio State will be rocking special all-black uniforms. Ohio State officially announced the special uniforms on Tuesday afternoon, sharing a video...
Eleven Warriors

Wisconsin Game Poster

Brutus wants everyone in Buckeye Nation to know it is time to "Black Out" the Shoe for Ohio State's battle with Wisconsin on Saturday. As the new designer of Game Posters for Eleven Warriors, Sam Harachis nailed his first three creations. He did it again this week, which makes him a perfect four out of four.
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Wants The Shoe to Be Loud On Saturday, OSU and Wisconsin Have A History of Entertaining Night Games and C.J. Stroud is a Heisman Frontrunner

Hello, Eleven Warriors readers. Please watch this video of C.J. Stroud explaining his 5-yard touchdown pass to Julian Fleming, which was actually intended for Marvin Harrison Jr. against Toledo. My favorite part of the video is Stroud saying he thought, "Mannnnn, I don't know" right before he threw the football....
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Reveals Special Uniform For Saturday

The Ohio State Buckeyes have unveiled some special uniforms for this weekend's matchup against Wisconsin. The No. 3-ranked squad will be rocking all-black uniforms for their Week 4 contest at The Shoe. "Blackout activated," the team wrote on Twitter. Ohio State is 3-0 to start the 2022 season, notching wins...
#Recruiting#Buckeye State#Ohio State#Totino Grace High School#Buckeyes
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to dine out from time to time, here's a list of three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal with some friends or family members, but are great choices for celebrating a special occasion too. If you have never visited any of them, you should definitely add them on your list, if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high quality ingredients, so absolutely pay them a visit whenever you have the chance. On top of that, they also have excellent online reviews.
NBC4 Columbus

Top Ohio school board considers resolution blocking LGBTQ+ protections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education head hours of public testimony on Tuesday on a resolution that could roll back new federal protections for LGBTQ+ students, safeguards already under scrutiny in the court system. Board member Brendon Shea introduced the resolution this week during the September meeting under the title “Resolution to […]
