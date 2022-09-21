ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Fort Hood soldier arrested after deadly shooting in Killeen

By Andrew Schnitker, Matt McGovern
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YRjcj_0i3ZiqOs00

KILLEEN, Texas ( FOX 44 /KXAN) — An active duty military soldier was arrested in connection with a murder in Killeen Monday. Police said the victim is a 34-year-old woman.

The suspect is currently in the Killeen City Jail pending charges.

“We can confirm that a Soldier assigned at Fort Hood has been arrested by the Killeen Police Department and is in custody pending charges in the Killeen City Jail.  Any questions or information requests related to his arrest or the ongoing Killeen Police Department investigation should be addressed to the Killeen Police Department public information officer or the Criminal Investigation Division information officer. The unit continues to cooperate with the Killeen Police Department and CID,” a Fort Hood spokesperson told KXAN.

Police said this is Killeen’s 13th murder this year. Officers were originally dispatched at approximately 7:56 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Wales Drive in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a victim lying on the ground.

The victim was pronounced dead at 9 a.m., police said.

Police say this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the general public.

If you may have seen anything or have any information about this Murder, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
killeenpdnews.com

FORT HOOD SOLDIER CHARGED WITH MURDER

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were involved in a domestic dispute when he displayed a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect left the residence to Fort Hood where he was later detained by military police. Officers with the Killeen Police Department were notified, and they arrested the suspect and transported him to the Killeen City Jail.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Killeen murder suspect thought to be Fort Hood soldier

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police arrested a Fort Hood soldier Tuesday in connection with the city's 13th murder of the year. The man's name was not released. Police said the victim was a 34-year-old woman. Her name won't be released until her family is notified. The woman was found...
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Hood, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Killeen, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Killeen, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Fox#Wales Drive#Nexstar Media Inc
fox7austin.com

Shots fired as suspect breaks into Travis County constable's vehicle

AUSTIN, Texas - A corporal with the Travis County Constable Office is recovering after confronting a suspect breaking into his patrol unit. "So fortunate that this incident didn't take a worse turn and that no one, neither my deputy nor that suspect, was injured even more critically," said Pct 1 Constable Tonya Nixon.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Sports
KCEN

Temple stabbing leads to 1 arrest, police say

TEMPLE, Texas — A person of interest was arrested Tuesday following a stabbing in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department. Police say around 5 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of W. Avenue H because of a stabbing. The stabbing resulted in one male suffering from...
TEMPLE, TX
KXAN

KXAN

55K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy