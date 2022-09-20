Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Good times transcend some weird weatherClay KallamNapa, CA
Local Kitchens Launches New Location in Mill ValleyThomas SmithMill Valley, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
An adventurous day on the high seas (of Tomales Bay)Clay KallamPoint Reyes Station, CA
The Forgotten Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
mymotherlode.com
Last Weekend In September Events
It is the last weekend in September and there are several events planned in the Mother Lode. The Masons in San Andreas are hosting their annual yard sale today, Thursday, September 22nd through Sunday, September 25th. The event is held at the Calaveras Keystone Lodge, details are in the event listing here.
Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral service, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter. Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive […]
mymotherlode.com
Holland, John
John Robert Holland, born September 8, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at his residence in Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 09/17/2022. Age: 74. Residence: Sonora, CA. Services: Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1 PM at the Brown...
mymotherlode.com
Whitmire, Sherilyn
Sherilyn Ann Whitmire, born November 18, 1947 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Adventist Health Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 09/17/2022. Age: 74. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Cathy Parker Moves From Top Educator To AHS Well-Being Director
Sonora, CA – Adventist Health Sonora (AHS) has hired Cathy Parker as its newly created Well-Being Director. In a close re-election race, Parker lost her bid to retain the position of Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools in the June primary, as reported here. Then earlier this month, she announced her retirement from education on October 31st, before her term ended, as detailed here. That is the same date being given for her AHS role, in which Parker will lead well-being initiatives both for employees and throughout the entire community, according to hospital officials.
mymotherlode.com
McNaul, Paul
Paul J. McNaul, 74, of Sonora, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 09/18/2022. Age: 74. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Rowe, David
David C. Rowe, born February 18, 1957 in Alameda, CA passed away on Friday September 16, 2022 in Sonora. Retired in 2009 as Battalion chief 4416- Tuolumne-Calaveras CAL Fire (33 years as a firefighter) Lived in Angels Camp about 40 years before moving to the farm on Apple Colony in Tuolumne in 2021. Raised in San Leandro, CA went to Marina High School, class of 1975. Fell in love with his high school sweetheart. Also fell in love with the fire service in 1977 as a seasonal firefighter. At one time, Dave was (one of) the voice(s) of CDF (later CAL Fire) Dispatch in San Andreas. He first came up to Arnold as a boy when his parents built a cabin in Arnold. He always knew he would leave the Bay Area and live “in the mountains.” As a teenager, he worked at Diamond-O Boy Scout Camp and led hikes all over Yosemite and the Sierras. He loved God’s Creation. He loved the Lord, Jesus Christ and was a member of Foothill Community Church attended Mountain Christian Fellowship in Murphys and most recently Sierra Bible Church. He was a man of quiet faith, who put his family first. He has a crazy sense of humor.
mymotherlode.com
Bergland, Robert “Bob”
Robert “Bob” James Bergland, born May 25, 1929 in San Francisco, California passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Avalon Care Center Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 09/17/2022. Age: 93. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Insurance Commissioner Order Benefits Property Owners In Fire Areas
Sacramento, CA — Those living in areas where Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a State of Emergency in recent weeks due to wildfires will not have to worry about losing fire insurance over the next year. Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has signed an order shielding policyholders from being dropped...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Power Outage In Jamestown
Update at 12:55 p.m.: The power has been fully restored to nearly 380 PG&E customers in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County. Their lights went out around 10:19 a.m. Those impacted were mostly to the south of Highway 108, including the downtown area and stretching to just past Lime Kiln Road. The utility did not give a cause for the nearly two-hour outage.
Update after Antioch crash
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — One of the three children who were critically injured in a car crash in Antioch on Friday will be removed from life support on Thursday after it was determined his condition will not improve, KRON4 confirmed. The three children, who are all 12 years old and part of what family members […]
mymotherlode.com
Update: Motorcycle Versus Sedan Crash In East Sonora
Update at 5:40 p.m.: The CHP reports major injuries in a motorcycle versus sedan crash on Mono Way in East Sonora. The rider of the motorcycle was flown from the scene to a Modesto hospital. The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Cordelia Avenue intersection near Hess Avenue and south of the Highway 108 Bypass. The wreckage was blocking a section of the roadway, with officers directing traffic that was backed up during the evening commute.
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Woman Arrested For Elder Abuse
Sonora, CA – An argument between two neighbors resulted in one being handcuffed on elder abuse charges. Friday evening, Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Quail Hollow Apartments in the 12800 block of Chukar Circle near Greenley Road in Sonora for a report of a physical altercation. When deputies arrived, they spoke to both parties involved and witnesses regarding the altercation. They also learned that 51-year-old Tonia Love and the elderly victim had a history of prior fights and arguments.
Funeral for Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger set for Stockton this weekend
(KRON) — The funeral service for Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger will take place this weekend at a race track in Stockton. Ralph “Sonny” Barger was a founding member of the notorious Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957. Barger, who grew up in Oakland, died earlier this year at his home in Livermore. […]
mymotherlode.com
Seasonal Closures Announced At New Melones
Angels Camp, CA — Time is limited to enjoy many of the recreational opportunities at New Melones Reservoir. Many of the areas will be closing, effective October 1st. The Bureau of Land Management reports that the campground closures in the Tuttletown Recreation Area will include the Acorn, Manzanita and Chamise. In addition, the Fiddleneck and Oak Knoll group camps will be closed. Meanwhile, the Lupine Day Use and Eagle Point Picnic Areas will remain open from sunrise to sunset.
'Jugging' | Stockton woman followed from bank and then robbed
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton woman became the latest victim of a crime called "Jugging." That's when someone follows another person to the bank, ATM or store and then robs them. "It happened so quick you could not only be robbed, you could mugged, you could be raped," the...
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
Climate change impacting California's tomato crop
WINTERS -- On the heels of a record-breaking heatwave, an atmospheric river brought rain to the Bay Area.But for farmers in the Central Valley, this extreme weather is creating all kinds of problems, and not just moldy fruit.California's changing climate is becoming hotter and drier, threatening to crush the state's critically important tomato crop.KPIX 5 went to Winters to see first hand. The damage visible in the tomato fields was jaw-dropping: much of the fruit was scorched, flattened, squishy, and ruined.Tomato farmer Nick Petkov said that while the rains cracked the tops of his tomatoes, a bigger force was in...
Davis schools reopen after teen suspects detained
DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Holmes Junior High and Davis Senior High were closed on Thursday morning, according to the Davis Joint Unified School District, after the district received a ‘threatening email’ on Wednesday. The Davis Police Department announced around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday that the two schools are safe for students to return to. Students […]
NBC Los Angeles
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
