‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5: How to Watch the Hulu Series for Free

“Blessed be the fruit.” The latest season of The Handmaid’s Tale premiered on Hulu on Thursday (Sept. 14).

Elisabeth Moss, Samira Wiley, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel and Sam Jaeger star in the series set in a totalitarian, dystopian republic known as Gilead.

In season 5, June (Moss) faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) while struggling to “redefine her identity and purpose.” June, Luke (Fagbenle) and Moira (Wiley) fight Gilead from afar and continue to try and save and reunite with Hannah (Jordana Blake).

Serena Joy (Strahovski), now a widow after June killed Commander Waterford, tries to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence makes its way to Canada. Meanwhile, Commander Lawrence (Whitford) works with Nick (Minghella) and Aunt Lydia (Dowd) to try and reform Gilead and “rise in power.”

Adapted from the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, The Handmaid’s Tale is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Shukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark and Kim Todd.

How to Watch The Handmaid’s Tale for Free

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale is streaming exclusively on Hulu . “Morning” and “Ballet,” the first two episodes in the new season, were released on Sept. 14. Episode 3 drops on Wednesday (Sept. 21) at midnight ET.

If you’re not yet subscribed to Hulu, join today, and stream for free for the first 30 days. Hulu starts at $6.99 a month (or $69.99 a year) after the free trial ends. Hulu’s ad-supported package is the platform’s most popular streaming plan and its most affordable, but there’s also a commercial-free plan for $12.99 monthly package ($129.99 a year).

Hulu



$6.99/month after free 30-day trial





Buy Now

1

To widen your streaming library, bundle Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 a month, or upgrade to Hulu + Live TV and pay just $49.99 a month (regular $69.99/month) for a limited time only. The live TV streaming packages gets you access to 75+ live and on-demand channels, plus Hulu, Disney+ , ESPN+ and DVR.

You can stream most network and cable shows on Hulu a day after they air, in addition to Hulu Originals like Only Murders in the Building , The Kardashians, Deep Water, Tell Me Lies, No Exit , Prey and Candy , in addition to a bunch of movies, fascinating documentaries, and 2022 Emmy-winning shows such as The Dropout, Dopesick , and Abbott Elementary.

Episodes and full seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale (seasons 1-4) are currently available for purchase on Prime Video , Google Play and other platforms.

Watch the trailer for the new season of The Handmaid’s Tale below.