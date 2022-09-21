Read full article on original website
Stacey Abrams says there's 'no such thing' as prenatal heartbeat at six weeks, sound is 'manufactured'
ATLANTA (TND) — Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams is facing backlash after a video clip of her sharing her views on abortion began circulating on social media. Following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, many states effectively banned abortion. In many instances, legislatures passed "Heartbeat Laws"...
Smile! Study finds Maryland is the second-happiest state in the U.S.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new study by the financial-advice website WalletHub found that Maryland is the second-happiest state in the United States. Only sun-soaked Hawaii beat Maryland for the top spot. WalletHub measured states in several areas - "Emotional & Physical Well-being", "Work Environment," and "Community & Environment." WalletHub...
Mobile sports betting could arrive in Maryland as soon as late November after rule change
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Mobile sports betting may be available in Maryland as soon as late November or early December after a state regulatory agency adjusted its application process Thursday. "[We] can make mobile sports betting available somewhat sooner by awarding licenses on a rolling basis," said Jim Nielsen,...
Baltimore prosecutor, Maryland attorney general clash over Adnan Syed case file
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh are at odds over the developments in the case of Adnan Syed that led to his murder conviction being thrown out. Mosby's office said they found evidence in Syed's trial file that described two...
Marylander's bring home the bacon! Two residents win $45,000 prize
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two residents in Carroll County and Montgomery County brought home $45,000 prizes at the Everlasting Million Challenge. Eight lucky Maryland Lottery players traveled to Las Vegas from September 7th to 10th to participate in the Everlasting Million Challenge! To enter, Lottery players submitted non-winning Willy Wonka Golden Ticket scratch-off tickets into the My Lottery Rewards program.
Maryland's Most Wanted | Man sought after child escapes possible human trafficking
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore child narrowly escapes being trafficked across the country, and now the U.S. Marshals Service has joined the search for a man wanted in connection to the case, officials said. Ramon Ruiz, 31, of Baltimore, is wanted for second-degree rape. It’s a disturbing case involving...
Carroll man accused of making home-made bomb that could be set off with toy car remote
CARNEY, Md. (WBFF) — A Carroll County man is accused of making an explosive device that could be detonated remotely, according to court documents. Police said the device was found in Baltimore County Tuesday, sparking the evacuation of an elementary and a middle school in Carney. Police said he...
Maryland's Most Wanted fugitive arrested after standoff in Cherry Hill, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fugitive featured on Maryland's Most Wanted was arrested after a standoff in south Baltimore, according to police. Police took 36-year-old Ricardo Cure Jr., into custody early this afternoon. He faces attempted murder charges after stabbing a coworker with a knife in April of 2022, according to investigators.
Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees back this holiday season as in-person event
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Kenney Krieger Institute's 33rd Annual Festival of Trees will return this holiday season as an in-person event Novermber 25-27th. The Timonium Fairgrounds’ Cow Palace will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland of trees, wreaths, gingerbread and holiday magic. The event is in-person for the first...
Big cool down coming for the start of Fall in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 11 a.m. September 21 — Temperatures will reach summer-like levels the next two days before dramatically dropping by the end of the week. Highs reach the middle 80s Wednesday and low 80s Thursday. Just as we welcome the fall equinox Thursday, a potent cold front...
Warm days in Maryland as summer comes to an end
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Summer ends with warm temperatures ahead of the autumnal equinox. Tuesday will be warm with high temperatures reaching the mid 80s, making it feel more like early September. It will be sunny, and thanks to low dew points, it will feel comfortable. It looks great for...
