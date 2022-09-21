Read full article on original website
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Westside neighbor hopes to grow "chicken cooperative"
The vision is a social experiment from a San Antonio man who just wants to help his community. Francisco Tavira lives on San Antonio's westside, in the 78207 zip code to be exact, "we have a culture, a history on the westside, a big community," Tavira says. "I want to...
Tours for the St. Jude Dream Home set for Saturday and Sunday
SAN ANTONIO – Tours are open Saturday and Sunday for our St. Jude Dream Home in the Cardinal Ridge Community. Free tours start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. While you're there. Register to win a $2500 gift certificate courtesy of Chair King Backyard Store.
A nonprofit is looking to give a car for free to a single parent, find out how to apply
SAN ANTONIO — If you're a single parent in need of a free car we know someone who might be able to help!. A local nonprofit is seeking out applicants and they need them quickly. Samantha Hernandez said it’s the moment that help change her life. “I was...
Flight records: private plane used in Martha's Vineyard flight was set to fly to Delaware
SAN ANTONIO - Just hours after Bexar County officials announced an investigation into the transport of migrants from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard, the plane used in that trip was scheduled to revisit the Alamo City. This time, the plane would come to Kelly Field, fly to Florida for a...
Nonprofits hoping for donations to continue during Big Give amid inflation
SAN ANTONIO — The Big Give just started. Local non-profits are counting on you to help them make a difference. From now until Friday evening at 6:00 local time you're encouraged to donate to charities that benefit people in our community throughout the year. "Any donation matters and it...
Schlitterbahn New Braunfels set to begin $4.9 million renovation project in October
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Schlitterbahn is scheduled to get nearly $5 million in renovations. According to Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the award-winning water park will spend $4.9 million to demolish and replace the Festhaus at Schlitterbahn. The new 5.800-square-foot building will also feature restrooms and will begin construction on Oct. 24.
Fourth suspect arrested in deadly shooting of man outside Northeast Side hookah bar
SAN ANTONIO - A fourth suspect in the deadly shooting of a man outside a Northeast Side hookah bar back in May has been arrested. Arturo Alan Reyes, 20, was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery in the shooting death of Takhai Charles Michael, 20. Police had...
Man dies in middle of Northwest Side street after being victim of hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being a victim of a hit-and-run on the Northwest Side. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Culebra Road and Arcadia Creek. Police said when they arrived, they found the man in the street with severe injuries. EMS...
Dust up at Jefferson High after shooting threat leads to questioning of police response
SAN ANTONIO - After unsubstantiated claims of an active shooter at Jefferson high school yesterday led a tense situation between parents and police, questions are being raised about how law enforcement handled the situation. "Yeah, I feel safe," Jefferson senior Adrian Huerta said. Huerta said during the lockdown, it was...
Man arrested after helping his brother beat up an ex-boyfriend
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a local man they say helped his brother beat up his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend. 23-year-old Wayne Waldrop III is being charged with Aggravated Robbery. According to arrest documents, Waldrip’s brother is dating the victim's ex. The 20-year-old victim told officers he showed up at...
Woman shot in the leg by stray bullet while sitting at East Side park, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering after being shot in the leg at an East Side park. Police were called out around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to Methodist Converse Emergency Center off Mallard Meadow after a woman walked in with a gunshot wound to the back of her leg. The...
2 people dead after head-on crash with 18-wheeler along West Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are dead after a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler on a West Side highway. The deadly accident happened just before 3 a.m. Friday off Highway 90 West and Cupples Road. Police said the driver of a white 4-door car was heading eastbound in the westbound...
Suspect intentionally rams into police cruiser before crashing into another vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - A suspect in a stolen car intentionally rammed into a police patrol unit before crashing into another vehicle on the West Side. The incident began around 11 p.m. Wednesday when a San Antonio Police Street Crimes Unit spotted a stolen car off Guadalupe Street. When the officers...
