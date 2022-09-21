ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Westside neighbor hopes to grow "chicken cooperative"

The vision is a social experiment from a San Antonio man who just wants to help his community. Francisco Tavira lives on San Antonio's westside, in the 78207 zip code to be exact, "we have a culture, a history on the westside, a big community," Tavira says. "I want to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Tours for the St. Jude Dream Home set for Saturday and Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – Tours are open Saturday and Sunday for our St. Jude Dream Home in the Cardinal Ridge Community. Free tours start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. While you're there. Register to win a $2500 gift certificate courtesy of Chair King Backyard Store.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Society
San Antonio, TX
Government
news4sanantonio.com

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels set to begin $4.9 million renovation project in October

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Schlitterbahn is scheduled to get nearly $5 million in renovations. According to Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the award-winning water park will spend $4.9 million to demolish and replace the Festhaus at Schlitterbahn. The new 5.800-square-foot building will also feature restrooms and will begin construction on Oct. 24.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested after helping his brother beat up an ex-boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a local man they say helped his brother beat up his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend. 23-year-old Wayne Waldrop III is being charged with Aggravated Robbery. According to arrest documents, Waldrip’s brother is dating the victim's ex. The 20-year-old victim told officers he showed up at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
