ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans WR Nico Collins confident passing game will improve following self-scout of Broncos film

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EKLhz_0i3ZgUfw00

Nico Collins stated the obvious when he met with reporters Tuesday inside the media workroom at NRG Stadium.

“It’s a long season,” the former 2021 third-round receiver from Michigan said.

Even before the NFL decided to add a 17th game to the schedule in 2021, the NFL season was long enough with 16 regular season games spanning from early September to late December. Given the square nature of four, NFL teams would have four games per quarter of the season — reasonable enough data sets to identify what type of team they had on their hands.

With 15 games to go, the Texans still have plenty of time to fix their 0-1-1 record. Only the Indianapolis Colts share the same distinction, and it was naturally the result of a 20-20 tie in Week 1 at NRG Stadium.

Houston sought to crack the goose egg in the win column, but they did so in the loss column with a 16-9 disappointment at the Denver Broncos in Week 2. The passing game sputtered as second-year quarterback Davis Mills completed 19 passes on 38 attempts for 177 yards with no touchdowns, no interceptions, and took three sacks.

Collins was the most proficient Texans target with four catches for a team-high 58 yards. Only Brandin Cooks had more targets than Collins with 10, but only by one extra pass. Cooks also had a similar stat line with four catches for 54 yards.

The offense was dismal on third down, going 2-13 in the process. Houston also generated 233 yards total offense — in the year 2022 when the rules in the NFL tend to favor offensive output. The Texans also had 15 first downs.

As the Texans seek their first win, with the Chicago Bears standing in their way at Soldier Field in Week 3, Collins knows it will take a hard look at the inefficiency and lack of execution in Denver to make the necessary improvements.

“I feel we’re going to watch this film, find things we need to work on and build from that,” said Collins.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates ahead of Wednesday practice

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his pre-practice injury report on Wednesday. After several players were banged up during the Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, only one of the players injured during that game won’t practice at the start of the week. It also looks like the Chiefs could be trending toward another week of Matt Ammendola as their kicker.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Michigan State
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Broncos#Bears#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Giants' Brian Daboll has been FaceTiming free agent receivers

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has not been coy about the team’s wide receivers and their week-to-week competition for playing time. “Whether it’s the highest-paid player, the lowest-paid player, the highest draft pick, an undrafted free agent — we’re going to go out there and let the guys compete it out,” Daboll told reporters on Monday. “One week doesn’t necessarily mean this is what’s going to happen the next week. I think everybody understands what we are trying to do as an organization in terms of continuing to get better, competing for spots, working as hard as you can work.”
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: Oregon 4-star LB target Blake Nichelson announces commitment

It was a tough break for the Oregon Ducks on the recruiting trail on Tuesday, with 4-star linebacker Blake Nichelson announcing his verbal commitment to the Florida State Seminoles rather than staying on the west coast and coming to Eugene. While the recruitment was believed to be close, it comes as a bit of a surprise that Nichelson didn’t choose the Ducks, since he did make a trip to Eugene for an unofficial visit over the weekend to see the BYU game. Nevertheless, Nichelson, who is ranked as the No. 11 linebacker and No. 132 overall player in the 2023 class, will be heading to Tallahassee next year rather than coming to Eugene. Film Blake Nichelson’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 CA LB Rivals 3 5.7 CA LB ESPN 3 79 CA LB On3 Recruiting 4 92 CA LB 247 Composite 4 0.9117 CA LB  Vitals Hometown Manteca, California Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-foot-3 Weight 200 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Offered by Oregon Ducks on March 29, 2022 Took Official Visit to Oregon on June 24, 2022 Took Unofficial Visit to Oregon on Septemeber 17, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks UCLA Bruins Florida State Seminoles Twitter11
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 reasons the Dolphins should be concerned about the Bills in Week 3

The Miami Dolphins are preparing for their Week 13 matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s team has started off the 2022 season with a bang, beating two AFC opponents that some thought would be ahead of Miami at the end of the year in the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots. The offense had their coming-out party in Week 2, scoring 42 points from Tua Tagovailoa’s six touchdown passes.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos' defense has been 'spectacular' through two games

The Denver Broncos’ defense has been overshadowed by the team’s underwhelming offense through the first two weeks of the season. While the offense has struggled, the defense has quietly excelled under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Denver’s defense ranks third in yards allowed per game (243.5) and third in points allowed per game (13.0).
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Urban Meyer, Dave Wannstedt thinks Rutgers football special teams could be the difference against Iowa

Four years ago, then Ohio State freshman wide receiver Chris Olave blocked a punt against Michigan, blowing the gates wide open in what would become a huge win for the Buckeyes. That blocked punt, according to then Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, was drawn up by none other than Greg Schiano. Meyer warns that Schiano, now head coach at Rutgers, could use special teams trick plays ahead of Saturday’s Big Ten opener against Iowa (7 P.M. ET, FS1). That Olave blocked punt with 4:50 left in the third quarter, gave No. 10 Ohio State a 34-19 lead over No. 4 Michigan....
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
203K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy