Roanoke, VA

WSET

Roanoke FireEMS Department responds to kitchen fire, saves dog

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department said they responded to a small kitchen fire and saved a little pup on Wednesday. This incident happened in the kitchen of a home on the 1200 block of Dale Avenue. Firefighters said that the fire was quickly put out. They...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crews on scene of crash, overturned car in Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A crash in Downtown Roanoke was causing delays Thursday evening. There was one car overturned and another nearby with a damaged front hood and bumper. Authorities said that Roanoke officers were on the scene and EMS was also dispatched to Williamson Road and Kimball near Wells Ave. in Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
WKRC

1 dead, roughly 100 displaced in Virginia apartment fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — One person was killed, five others were hurt, and approximately 100 more were displaced due to a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Virginia on Tuesday night, the fire marshal's office told WSET. Glenda Rahr said she has lived at Stratford Village...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

One dead, four hospitalized after Southwest Roanoke apartment fire

ROANOKE, Va. – One person has died and several others are in the hospital following an apartment fire in Southwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Authorities say they were called to Stratford Village Apartments in the 3700 block of Stratford Park Dr shortly before midnight. We’re told the fire...
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke, VA
Virginia Crime & Safety
Roanoke, VA
WSET

One dead, five hospitalized & roughly 100 displaced after apartment fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to reports of a structure fire on the 3700 block of Stratford Park Drive. Upon arrival, crews said they found flames showing from an apartment building, and upgraded the call to a two-alarm response, to which Fire-EMS personnel responded with a full complement within 8 minutes of dispatch.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Fire Marshal's Office finds cause of deadly fire

— Update: 2:15 a.m. Wednesday— Several people are hurt, roughly 100 displaced, after a late night apartment building fire at Stratford Village Apartments, according to Roanoke Fire and EMS Chief David Hoback. The call came in at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday night,and Chief Hoback said crews arrived just minutes later....
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:56 P.M.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays in traffic on Interstate 81, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened on I-81 North at mile marker 135.6. As of 6:39 p.m., traffic was backed up...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Great Bedford Valley Road Ride brings 100 cyclists to the region

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Drivers in the Bedford area will need to be cautious on Saturday, Sept. 24, as 100 cyclists participate in The Great Bedford Valley Road Ride. All routes start and end at Falling Creek Park (1257 County Farm Road, Bedford). Four of the five routes will launch at 7:30 a.m. The fifth and shortest route will launch at 8:30 a.m.
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

All Aboard! James Station Airbnb is open in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One year ago we met Marc and Amy Corbett and their newest purchase, this Southern Railroad Caboose. "A place like this we wanted to do it justice", said Corbett. One year later, and a lot of time, blood, sweat, and tears, Allbelong. co's newest Airbnb...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

252-unit apartment complex possibly coming to Campbell Co.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In Campbell County, crews have been seen working to clear a plot of land off of Leesville Road, near Route 460. ABC13 News learned that right now, crews have been granted a permit for early grading, but no site plans or building permits have been approved yet.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

'Home for Good' part of efforts to invest in SE Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is now less than one month away from dedicating this year’s “Home for Good,” a project happening in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, generous community sponsors, and volunteers. In mid-October, the Ali family will buy this year’s...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Botetourt ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Roanoke Valley Direct Primary care

Botetourt County, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 23, for the Roanoke Valley Direct Primary Care. Organizers say, the event will start at noon, and they will hold an open house from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The open house will be an opportunity to meet Dr. R. Parker Slayton, learn about his new practice, and hear more about Direct Primary Care.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke weekend stabbing leaves man in hospital, suspect in custody

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect was taken into custody under a bridge near Belleview Avenue/Jefferson Street SE on Saturday after a stabbing at a residence in the 2300 block of Idavere Rd. SW landed one man in the hospital. According to Roanoke Police, officers were alerted at around 1:35...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

New program in Lynchburg helps first responders manage stress & trauma

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There's a new program in Lynchburg designed to help first responders manage the stress and trauma they experience on and off the job. It's called Impact First Responders. Impact Living Services partnered with the Lynchburg Police Department, the Lynchburg Fire Department, and dispatch to provide...
LYNCHBURG, VA

