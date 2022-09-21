Read full article on original website
WSET
Roanoke FireEMS Department responds to kitchen fire, saves dog
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department said they responded to a small kitchen fire and saved a little pup on Wednesday. This incident happened in the kitchen of a home on the 1200 block of Dale Avenue. Firefighters said that the fire was quickly put out. They...
WSLS
Crews on scene of crash, overturned car in Downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A crash in Downtown Roanoke was causing delays Thursday evening. There was one car overturned and another nearby with a damaged front hood and bumper. Authorities said that Roanoke officers were on the scene and EMS was also dispatched to Williamson Road and Kimball near Wells Ave. in Roanoke.
WKRC
1 dead, roughly 100 displaced in Virginia apartment fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — One person was killed, five others were hurt, and approximately 100 more were displaced due to a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Virginia on Tuesday night, the fire marshal's office told WSET. Glenda Rahr said she has lived at Stratford Village...
WSLS
One dead, four hospitalized after Southwest Roanoke apartment fire
ROANOKE, Va. – One person has died and several others are in the hospital following an apartment fire in Southwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Authorities say they were called to Stratford Village Apartments in the 3700 block of Stratford Park Dr shortly before midnight. We’re told the fire...
WSET
One dead, five hospitalized & roughly 100 displaced after apartment fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to reports of a structure fire on the 3700 block of Stratford Park Drive. Upon arrival, crews said they found flames showing from an apartment building, and upgraded the call to a two-alarm response, to which Fire-EMS personnel responded with a full complement within 8 minutes of dispatch.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Fire Marshal’s Office finds cause of deadly fire
— Update: 2:15 a.m. Wednesday— Several people are hurt, roughly 100 displaced, after a late night apartment building fire at Stratford Village Apartments, according to Roanoke Fire and EMS Chief David Hoback. The call came in at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday night,and Chief Hoback said crews arrived just minutes later....
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:56 P.M.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays in traffic on Interstate 81, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened on I-81 North at mile marker 135.6. As of 6:39 p.m., traffic was backed up...
WSET
Great Bedford Valley Road Ride brings 100 cyclists to the region
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Drivers in the Bedford area will need to be cautious on Saturday, Sept. 24, as 100 cyclists participate in The Great Bedford Valley Road Ride. All routes start and end at Falling Creek Park (1257 County Farm Road, Bedford). Four of the five routes will launch at 7:30 a.m. The fifth and shortest route will launch at 8:30 a.m.
WSET
Crews working to determine cause after Bojangles in Pulaski Co. catches fire
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pulaski County Emergency Management said fire crews worked an early morning fire at Bojangles in Fairlawn on Tuesday. They said the fire was held to the kitchen area, but that there is smoke damage in most of the dining area. The cause is under...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Fosters and volunteers needed at Bedford Humane Society
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Deisel is what we would call a foster fail, but he’s Carolyn William’s foster fail. She’s a volunteer with the Bedford Humane Society and joins WFXR News to talk about the need for foster families and volunteers. If you’re interested in volunteering...
WSET
All Aboard! James Station Airbnb is open in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One year ago we met Marc and Amy Corbett and their newest purchase, this Southern Railroad Caboose. "A place like this we wanted to do it justice", said Corbett. One year later, and a lot of time, blood, sweat, and tears, Allbelong. co's newest Airbnb...
WSLS
115-year-old Fire Station set to be the new home of three local businesses in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – If you have spent time in downtown Roanoke, then you are sure to have walked by the historic Fire Station One. Located on Church Avenue, the station was built in 1907. However, it will no longer be home to firefighters. The landmark is set to reopen...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County students escape serious injury in 1-81 crash, bus driver charged
There were 17 students on the school bus at the time of the crash. The driver of the work truck, a 21-year-old male of Salem, Va., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated on the scene. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident. Lowe...
WSET
252-unit apartment complex possibly coming to Campbell Co.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In Campbell County, crews have been seen working to clear a plot of land off of Leesville Road, near Route 460. ABC13 News learned that right now, crews have been granted a permit for early grading, but no site plans or building permits have been approved yet.
WSLS
‘Home for Good’ part of efforts to invest in SE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is now less than one month away from dedicating this year’s “Home for Good,” a project happening in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, generous community sponsors, and volunteers. In mid-October, the Ali family will buy this year’s...
wfxrtv.com
Botetourt ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Roanoke Valley Direct Primary care
Botetourt County, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 23, for the Roanoke Valley Direct Primary Care. Organizers say, the event will start at noon, and they will hold an open house from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The open house will be an opportunity to meet Dr. R. Parker Slayton, learn about his new practice, and hear more about Direct Primary Care.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke weekend stabbing leaves man in hospital, suspect in custody
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect was taken into custody under a bridge near Belleview Avenue/Jefferson Street SE on Saturday after a stabbing at a residence in the 2300 block of Idavere Rd. SW landed one man in the hospital. According to Roanoke Police, officers were alerted at around 1:35...
WSET
New program in Lynchburg helps first responders manage stress & trauma
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There's a new program in Lynchburg designed to help first responders manage the stress and trauma they experience on and off the job. It's called Impact First Responders. Impact Living Services partnered with the Lynchburg Police Department, the Lynchburg Fire Department, and dispatch to provide...
Va. mother arrested after 2 abandoned children, emaciated and deceased animals found in home
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old mother was arrested and charged after authorities reportedly found two abandoned children and emaciated and deceased animals in her home. According to a news release from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 15, deputies and the Department of Social Services responded to...
WSET
Anti-Semitic flyers left at homes in one Lynchburg neighborhood, police investigating
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Families in a Lynchburg neighborhood are dealing with some hateful flyers that were left at their homes. “I picked it up, saw what it was, and ran back inside, showed it to my wife told her to lock the doors, and then I took off for the airport,” said Mike Gillette after receiving an anti-Semitic flyer.
