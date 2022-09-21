Read full article on original website
Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal
The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
digitalspy.com
Netflix releases chilling first trailer for Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne's real-life thriller
It: Chapter Two and X-Men: Dark Phoenix's Jessica Chastain and Les Misérables and Fantastic Beasts' Eddie Redmayne are starring in a brand new Netflix crime drama based on a real-life story, and the trailer has just dropped. The Good Nurse is a far cry from the similarly named (but...
Popculture
'SNL' Sets 'Top Gun: Maverick' Star as Season 48 Premiere Host
Saturday Night Live is embracing the Top Gun: Maverick hype with its season premiere. Although the movie has been in theaters since May, star Miles Teller has been tasked with hosting the Season 28 debut. NBC and SNL announced the first hosts and musical performers for the first three episodes of the season on Tuesday.
A.V. Club
Elizabeth Moss worked both sides of the camera to create one of her favorite Handmaid's Tale scenes
Note: This article contains spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale seasons 4 and 5. Read on with care!. Even after five seasons of bodily autonomy drama, The Handmaid’s Tale star Elizabeth Moss still has room for new standout moments—and a recent one came when Moss herself was behind the camera.
A.V. Club
Steve Levitan explains how Roseanne Barr's scandal led to Reboot
Hulu’s meta new series Reboot, a spoof on sitcoms and the reboots thereof, has a lot of rich territory to explore in how the sausage gets made. In fact, the territory is so rich that creator Steven Levitan is surprised no one has done it yet, particularly with all the reboots that have emerged and all the behind-the-scenes dramas in recent years.
Essence
What Oprah Winfrey Found Out About Sidney Poitier While Producing His Tribute Documentary, 'Sidney'
"This story for me was essential, and was a new revelation for me about Sidney," Winfrey revealed when discussing her new documentary with director Reginald Hudlin. Sidney Poitier touched the hearts of millions during his 94 years on this Earth. With their new documentary on Apple TV+, media giant Oprah Winfrey and director Reginald Hudlin are making sure that his legacy touches millions more.
Melanie Lynskey Says Husband Jason Ritter Loves Her "Sexy" Look at the 2022 Emmys
Melanie Lynskey and her husband, Jason Ritter, made an adorable appearance together at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. Lynskey wore a custom mint-green Christian Siriano ballgown, while Ritter opted for a classic black tuxedo. When Lynskey stopped to talk to Laverne Cox during "E! Live From the Red...
Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni Unite To Bring Benson & Stabler To The Emmys
There’s not a duo in Hollywood quite like Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni. The Law & Order universe stars walked the Emmys carpet together, giving Benson and Stabler fans all the feels. Mariska looked stunning in a black sequin gown with a thigh-high slit on the Emmys carpet. Her...
Ice-T Reflects on His Close Friendship With Law & Order: SVU Co-Star Mariska Hargitay
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. When you think of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, you think of stars Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay. Fans have watched the duo—who play Odafin "Fin" Tutuola and Olivia Benson, respectively—take down NYC criminals for over two decades on the long-running NBC crime drama. And just like the characters' close bond on-screen, fans will be delighted to know that Ice-T and Hargitay are just as close off-screen.
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
Ice-T Jokes He Had to 'Check on My Pulse' After Learning Kelli Giddish Was Leaving SVU
Ice-T tells PEOPLE calls "from higher up" resulted in Giddish's exit from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but he added "I'm not even sure she's gone until they shoot that episode" Ice-T is not quite ready to say goodbye to his Law & Order: Special Victims Unit costar Kelli Giddish. The rapper and actor, 64, opened up to PEOPLE about Giddish's departure from the show on Monday at the Law & Order premiere event in New York City. "It's a sad thing," he acknowledged. "Me and Kelli were...
The "Don't Worry Darling" Cast Reunites at NYC Premiere
As "Don't Worry Darling" creeps towards its theatrical debut this Friday, the hype surrounding the film has only continued to amp up. On Monday, the cast reunited for a photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York, though stars Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were noticeably absent. While Pugh and Pine's presences were missed, they both appeared via video message, with Pugh saying she was "working halfway around the world" and Pine was booked and busy in Los Angeles.
Jean Smart Wins Second Consecutive Emmy For Lead Actress In A Comedy Series For ‘Hacks’: “I Didn’t Realize The Breadth Of The Appeal Of Our Show”
Jean Smart has won her second consecutive Emmy for lead actress in a comedy series for her role as legendary Las Vegas comic Deborah Vance in HBO Max’s Hacks. “Thank you for a second time honoring this show,” Smart said during her on-stage acceptance speech. “I have to tell you, I’m so blown away by our writers who not only matched season 1 but surpassed it, and as we all know, season 2 of a show is kind of a litmus test. This has just been a thrill. She went on to thank our crew and ad because we were on...
A.V. Club
Wolfboy And The Everything Factory
Apple TV+ is returning to the spryte realm with the second season of Wolfboy And The Everything Factory. The vibrant animated series slipped under the radar last year, premiering in September to positive reviews and a broad color palate. But the trailer for the new season should scratch the itch of anyone looking for a show in the vein of Steven Universe and Adventure Time.
‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Returns After 6-Year Hiatus for Season 5 on Paramount+ This October
Amy Schumer’s acclaimed sketch series is finally returning. “Inside Amy Schumer” Season 5 will debut Oct. 20 on Paramount+. The fifth installment of the Emmy-winning series will consist of five comedy specials, two of which will be available on premiere day. The other three will be released weekly.
A.V. Club
Why does George R.R. Martin hate weddings?
The most recent episode of House Of The Dragon featured one of the most tense extended sequences we’ve seen on the show so far, and it didn’t involve dragons or a clash of swords on the battlefield. No, it was an event even more terrifying and dangerous in the world of George R.R. Martin’s Song Of Ice And Fire—a wedding. Or in this case, a pre-wedding feast. Between Rhaenyra and Laenor’s secret affairs, their respective paramours not even attempting to hide their jealousy, Daemon being Daemon, Alicent’s fashionably late entrance in battle-call green, and Viserys knocking on death’s door, hardly anyone was comfortable. It all culminated in Ser Criston’s brutal beating of poor Ser Joffrey Lonmouth, who was introduced and killed off in the same episode.
A.V. Club
Margot Robbie was apparently “mortified” by Barbie set-leaks
Has any movie ever dominated the news cycle so far in advance of its release quite like Greta Gerwig’s Barbie? The magenta-hued film, which is not slated to premiere until July 2023, has gone viral again and again (remember when Ryan Gosling wouldn’t stop talking about “Ken-ergy”?), but never with quite as much fervor as with those original set-leaks. You know the ones: Targaryen-haired Gosling and Margot Robbie are roller-skating in the tackiest, brightest, most ‘80s outfits imaginable. In the background, it looks like all of Los Angeles has come out to gawk at the odd couple. Everything is so, so neon; they may have even helped inspire a real-life fashion trend.
A.V. Club
SNL to kick off its new season with Miles Teller, Megan Thee Stallion, and Brendan Gleeson
Saturday Night Live is feeling the Joker: Folie À Deux hype, and honestly? We’re here for it. The movie is still two years away, but it can’t be too early to start painting our faces and reminding everyone that the first movie had “Wall Street bros singing Sondheim” as a major plot point. That’s how we’re getting hyped, at least. SNL is doing it by bringing in Joker 2 cast member Brendan Gleeson as one of the first hosts for its upcoming 48th season. Gleeson also appears in the buzzy Martin McDonagh film The Banshees Of Inisherin, but that doesn’t exactly seem like the kind of movie somebody would go on SNL to promote. Trust us: When he goes up to do his monologue, he’s going to say “I’ll be in the Joker sequel next year.”
TVGuide.com
NBC Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers
Excuse us while we dry our eyes just thinking about This Is Us being missing from the NBC schedule after the show ended its six-season run. But despite the Mandy Moore-sized hole in our hearts, NBC is the real MPV this season after saving Magnum P.I. from CBS's scrap pile this spring. The reboot of the classic detective show will have a new home on NBC, which rescued Magnum from cancellation and picked it up for two more seasons.
A.V. Club
Bridgerton’s handsome romantic lead Jonathan Bailey in talks to play Wicked’s handsome romantic lead
Sometimes, a casting announcement (or a potential casting announcement, as it were) just feels deeply right. So it is with the news (per Variety) that Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey is in talks to play Fiyero in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked. In fact, if Bailey wants to spend the rest of his career playing charming, handsome, rakish romantic heroes, then this writer says: keep them coming!
