Saturday Night Live is feeling the Joker: Folie À Deux hype, and honestly? We’re here for it. The movie is still two years away, but it can’t be too early to start painting our faces and reminding everyone that the first movie had “Wall Street bros singing Sondheim” as a major plot point. That’s how we’re getting hyped, at least. SNL is doing it by bringing in Joker 2 cast member Brendan Gleeson as one of the first hosts for its upcoming 48th season. Gleeson also appears in the buzzy Martin McDonagh film The Banshees Of Inisherin, but that doesn’t exactly seem like the kind of movie somebody would go on SNL to promote. Trust us: When he goes up to do his monologue, he’s going to say “I’ll be in the Joker sequel next year.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO