ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal

The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'SNL' Sets 'Top Gun: Maverick' Star as Season 48 Premiere Host

Saturday Night Live is embracing the Top Gun: Maverick hype with its season premiere. Although the movie has been in theaters since May, star Miles Teller has been tasked with hosting the Season 28 debut. NBC and SNL announced the first hosts and musical performers for the first three episodes of the season on Tuesday.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Schumer
A.V. Club

Steve Levitan explains how Roseanne Barr's scandal led to Reboot

Hulu’s meta new series Reboot, a spoof on sitcoms and the reboots thereof, has a lot of rich territory to explore in how the sausage gets made. In fact, the territory is so rich that creator Steven Levitan is surprised no one has done it yet, particularly with all the reboots that have emerged and all the behind-the-scenes dramas in recent years.
TV SERIES
Essence

What Oprah Winfrey Found Out About Sidney Poitier While Producing His Tribute Documentary, 'Sidney'

"This story for me was essential, and was a new revelation for me about Sidney," Winfrey revealed when discussing her new documentary with director Reginald Hudlin. Sidney Poitier touched the hearts of millions during his 94 years on this Earth. With their new documentary on Apple TV+, media giant Oprah Winfrey and director Reginald Hudlin are making sure that his legacy touches millions more.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Paramount Pictures#New Inside#Academy Awards#Paramount Plus#Comedy Central#Oscars
E! News

Ice-T Reflects on His Close Friendship With Law & Order: SVU Co-Star Mariska Hargitay

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. When you think of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, you think of stars Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay. Fans have watched the duo—who play Odafin "Fin" Tutuola and Olivia Benson, respectively—take down NYC criminals for over two decades on the long-running NBC crime drama. And just like the characters' close bond on-screen, fans will be delighted to know that Ice-T and Hargitay are just as close off-screen.
CELEBRITIES
People

Ice-T Jokes He Had to 'Check on My Pulse' After Learning Kelli Giddish Was Leaving SVU

Ice-T tells PEOPLE calls "from higher up" resulted in Giddish's exit from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but he added "I'm not even sure she's gone until they shoot that episode" Ice-T is not quite ready to say goodbye to his Law & Order: Special Victims Unit costar Kelli Giddish. The rapper and actor, 64, opened up to PEOPLE about Giddish's departure from the show on Monday at the Law & Order premiere event in New York City. "It's a sad thing," he acknowledged. "Me and Kelli were...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

The "Don't Worry Darling" Cast Reunites at NYC Premiere

As "Don't Worry Darling" creeps towards its theatrical debut this Friday, the hype surrounding the film has only continued to amp up. On Monday, the cast reunited for a photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York, though stars Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were noticeably absent. While Pugh and Pine's presences were missed, they both appeared via video message, with Pugh saying she was "working halfway around the world" and Pine was booked and busy in Los Angeles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

Jean Smart Wins Second Consecutive Emmy For Lead Actress In A Comedy Series For ‘Hacks’: “I Didn’t Realize The Breadth Of The Appeal Of Our Show”

Jean Smart has won her second consecutive Emmy for lead actress in a comedy series for her role as legendary Las Vegas comic Deborah Vance in HBO Max’s Hacks. “Thank you for a second time honoring this show,” Smart said during her on-stage acceptance speech. “I have to tell you, I’m so blown away by our writers who not only matched season 1 but surpassed it, and as we all know, season 2 of a show is kind of a litmus test. This has just been a thrill. She went on to thank our crew and ad because we were on...
CELEBRITIES
A.V. Club

Wolfboy And The Everything Factory

Apple TV+ is returning to the spryte realm with the second season of Wolfboy And The Everything Factory. The vibrant animated series slipped under the radar last year, premiering in September to positive reviews and a broad color palate. But the trailer for the new season should scratch the itch of anyone looking for a show in the vein of Steven Universe and Adventure Time.
TV SERIES
A.V. Club

Why does George R.R. Martin hate weddings?

The most recent episode of House Of The Dragon featured one of the most tense extended sequences we’ve seen on the show so far, and it didn’t involve dragons or a clash of swords on the battlefield. No, it was an event even more terrifying and dangerous in the world of George R.R. Martin’s Song Of Ice And Fire—a wedding. Or in this case, a pre-wedding feast. Between Rhaenyra and Laenor’s secret affairs, their respective paramours not even attempting to hide their jealousy, Daemon being Daemon, Alicent’s fashionably late entrance in battle-call green, and Viserys knocking on death’s door, hardly anyone was comfortable. It all culminated in Ser Criston’s brutal beating of poor Ser Joffrey Lonmouth, who was introduced and killed off in the same episode.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
A.V. Club

Margot Robbie was apparently “mortified” by Barbie set-leaks

Has any movie ever dominated the news cycle so far in advance of its release quite like Greta Gerwig’s Barbie? The magenta-hued film, which is not slated to premiere until July 2023, has gone viral again and again (remember when Ryan Gosling wouldn’t stop talking about “Ken-ergy”?), but never with quite as much fervor as with those original set-leaks. You know the ones: Targaryen-haired Gosling and Margot Robbie are roller-skating in the tackiest, brightest, most ‘80s outfits imaginable. In the background, it looks like all of Los Angeles has come out to gawk at the odd couple. Everything is so, so neon; they may have even helped inspire a real-life fashion trend.
CELEBRITIES
A.V. Club

SNL to kick off its new season with Miles Teller, Megan Thee Stallion, and Brendan Gleeson

Saturday Night Live is feeling the Joker: Folie À Deux hype, and honestly? We’re here for it. The movie is still two years away, but it can’t be too early to start painting our faces and reminding everyone that the first movie had “Wall Street bros singing Sondheim” as a major plot point. That’s how we’re getting hyped, at least. SNL is doing it by bringing in Joker 2 cast member Brendan Gleeson as one of the first hosts for its upcoming 48th season. Gleeson also appears in the buzzy Martin McDonagh film The Banshees Of Inisherin, but that doesn’t exactly seem like the kind of movie somebody would go on SNL to promote. Trust us: When he goes up to do his monologue, he’s going to say “I’ll be in the Joker sequel next year.”
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

NBC Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers

Excuse us while we dry our eyes just thinking about This Is Us being missing from the NBC schedule after the show ended its six-season run. But despite the Mandy Moore-sized hole in our hearts, NBC is the real MPV this season after saving Magnum P.I. from CBS's scrap pile this spring. The reboot of the classic detective show will have a new home on NBC, which rescued Magnum from cancellation and picked it up for two more seasons.
TV SERIES
A.V. Club

Bridgerton’s handsome romantic lead Jonathan Bailey in talks to play Wicked’s handsome romantic lead

Sometimes, a casting announcement (or a potential casting announcement, as it were) just feels deeply right. So it is with the news (per Variety) that Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey is in talks to play Fiyero in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked. In fact, if Bailey wants to spend the rest of his career playing charming, handsome, rakish romantic heroes, then this writer says: keep them coming!
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy