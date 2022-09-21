Planned Parenthood of Arizona on Monday asked a Pima County court to put on hold last week's ruling that effectively outlawed almost all abortions in Arizona. The emergency motion filed in Pima County Superior Court comes three days after a Pima County judge lifted the injunction on a territorial-era law, which prescribes prison terms for abortion providers with the only exception allowed for saving the life of the mother. ...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 11 MINUTES AGO