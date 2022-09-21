ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Planned Parenthood asks court to put ruling outlawing abortion in Arizona on hold pending appeal

Planned Parenthood of Arizona on Monday asked a Pima County court to put on hold last week's ruling that effectively outlawed almost all abortions in Arizona. The emergency motion filed in Pima County Superior Court comes three days after a Pima County judge lifted the injunction on a territorial-era law, which prescribes prison terms for abortion providers with the only exception allowed for saving the life of the mother. ...
