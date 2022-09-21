Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz was booed by a Texas audience when he said his plan to end school shootings is putting more police officers in schools
"You guys can instead sing kumbaya with them and hope they'll just stop, but what you're proposing doesn't work," Cruz said to a heated audience.
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
Hurricane Ian strengthens again and could be 'something that we haven't seen in our lifetime,' Tampa forecaster says
Hurricane Ian keeps getting stronger as it barrels toward Florida, prompting urgent evacuations and threatening dangerous storm surges in places not used to getting hit directly by a hurricane.
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
Planned Parenthood asks court to put ruling outlawing abortion in Arizona on hold pending appeal
Planned Parenthood of Arizona on Monday asked a Pima County court to put on hold last week's ruling that effectively outlawed almost all abortions in Arizona. The emergency motion filed in Pima County Superior Court comes three days after a Pima County judge lifted the injunction on a territorial-era law, which prescribes prison terms for abortion providers with the only exception allowed for saving the life of the mother. ...
