ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, CO

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Garfield County, CO
State
Colorado State
Garfield County, CO
Elections
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
Garfield County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Wednesday letters: Treasurer endorsement, enforce trash laws, Boebert’s lack of preparation

As we head into this election season, we know you will need to make some decisions about who gets your vote. We are endorsing Aron Diaz for Garfield County Treasurer. His knowledge and experience in local, state and federal government processes, along with his contacts on both sides of the political aisle, make him uniquely qualified to fulfill the duties of the County Treasurer’s Office.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Secretary of State investigating sheriff for allegedly promoting Boebert

The Garfield County Sheriff is facing some possible campaign violations due to issues with state campaign finance laws.The Secretary of State's Office sent a letter to Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario on Monday claiming there was sufficient evidence to show that Vallario used his office to promote Lauren Boebert in June."The Complaint alleges that since 2018 Respondents have improperly used the office, equipment, email, resources, and Facebook page of the Garfield County Sheriff's Department," the letter reads, in part. "The Complaint also alleges Respondents used those official resources to support a congressional candidate, deride the candidate's...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Economy#Americans#Democrats#The White House#Senate
KDVR.com

Election 2022: Colorado Poll Results

FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College / The Hill poll of Colorado voters conducted September 18-19, 2022. Methodology below. 📄 Spreadsheet: Full Results/Crosstabs/Tables (xls) Methodology: The FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll was conducted September 18-19, 2022. The sample consisted of...
COLORADO STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Lewandowski Flies out of Pierre After Helping Organize Rapid City Event

KSFY’s Austin Goss gets confirmation from Noem’s campaign spokesman Ian Fury that Noem’s disgraced/disgraceful campaign advisor was “in South Dakota doing prep work for the American Resolve event next week in Rapid City and flew out of Pierre.”. Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to...
RAPID CITY, SD
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT

Should Garfield County spend tax dollars for legal guidance over Sweetwater Lake park planning?. 36% (218 votes) No, the commissioners just want to make it political. 31% (185 votes) No, let State Parks and the Forest Service figure this one out on their own. 18% (108 votes) Yes, the county...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Taxation
Colorado Newsline

Colorado GOP governor candidate Heidi Ganahl affirms Biden ‘legally’ elected

Heidi Ganahl, the Republican candidate running for Colorado governor, answered “yes” when asked during a candidate forum Saturday if she believes President Joe Biden was “legally elected.” Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent, had long avoided questions during her campaign about whether she agrees with former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 election […] The post Colorado GOP governor candidate Heidi Ganahl affirms Biden ‘legally’ elected appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Gun control hits a wall in Colorado

Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
COLORADO STATE
Axios

Colorado must issue additional taxpayer rebates, new report shows

Colorado's tax collections through June reached such historic levels that the state government must issue another rebate. State of play: The state's discretionary revenue from tax collections jumped 23.7% in the just-finished 2022 fiscal year — the largest general fund increase since at least 1975, if not ever, according to a new report from legislative economists.
COLORADO STATE
Salon

“No one died”: Trump-backed Arizona Republican embraces Sandy Hook and 9/11 truthers

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona Republicans have gone total MAGA with their 2022 midterms nominees, choosing far-right conspiracy theorists who include gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem — both of whom are supported by former President Donald Trump, and both of whom have promoted the false and thoroughly debunked claim that the United States' 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. Finchem's MAGA supporters include not only Trump, but also, "War Room" host and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. And according to the Daily Beast's Sam Brodey, those MAGA Republicans are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the type of conspiracy theorists the Finchem campaign has been associating with.
ARIZONA STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Military for Colby Christopher Bilson

Colby Christopher Bilson successfully completed Navy boot camp on July 15th. Colby will graduate “A” school on September 22 with the position of Quarter Master. Currently, his home port in the USA will be in Florida. Great job, we are so proud of you!!!!!. Support Local Journalism. Readers...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy