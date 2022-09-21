ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Legal group files class action lawsuit on behalf of advocacy group and migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard

By CNN Newsource
Daily Mail

Gavin Newsom is branded a hypocrite for calling DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard migrant flight 'morally reprehensible' - after he spearheaded program to bus homeless people out of San Francisco

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been accused of hypocrisy for harshly criticizing migrant transports from Texas and Florida, despite previously running his own initiative to bus homeless people away from San Francisco. Newsom, a Democrat, engaged in a public war of words with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after last week's...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Migrant Claims He Was Paid $200 to Recruit Others for ‘Perla’ in Martha’s Vineyard Stunt

A migrant claims to have been paid $200 cash by a mysterious woman called “Perla” to recruit people from a Texas migrant resource center to board a plane to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed responsibility for two flights that saw around 50 undocumented migrants transported to the upscale Massachusetts island as part of what the Republican official called “a relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.” It follows similar schemes created by fellow conservative governors in Texas and Arizona to move migrants to Democrat-controlled areas in the North in protest of the Biden administration’s border...
IMMIGRATION
MilitaryTimes

Migrants in Martha’s Vineyard given shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod

The 48 migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard last week by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have been given a safe haven at Joint Base Cape Cod, according to a press release from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. “On Friday, September 16, the Commonwealth offered the migrants a voluntary transition from...
FLORIDA STATE

