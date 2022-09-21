Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?Evie M.Saint Petersburg, FL
Don't Miss The Next Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Fest: It Includes Animals This Year!Aloha MelaniDover, FL
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Free Girls in Aviation Event This Saturday in TampaAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Related
fox13news.com
Friends crushed after University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - The best friends of The University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend held each other close outside the West Tampa home he shared with roommates. "There are just no words for what happened – you just never know it's going to be your friend, just a random night, and he's gone forever," said Hannah Hillgrove, whose boyfriend lived with the 19-year-old student.
Dad of Orchard Park grad killed in Tampa said "we're heartbroken"
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Carson Senfield, according to his family was celebrating his 19th birthday on the day he was tragically shot to death. Tampa police say early Saturday morning, the University of Tampa sophomore was shot to death by the driver of a vehicle. The driver, according to police, said he feared for his life.
Tampa Police: Jonathan Everett Was Located Safe And In Hospital
TAMPA, Fla. – Jonathan Everett has been located safely at a hospital in Tampa, and he is being reunited with his family. “Thank you to media outlets and the public who assisted in our search. The Purple Alert, in addition to the media availability
Ybor City bar staff passed drugs to patrons inside shot glasses, under trays: police
Four Ybor City bartenders were arrested as part of a Tampa Police Department sting, alleging they sold drugs to bar patrons.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four Ybor City Bar Workers Arrested In Drug “Operation Last Call”
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department issued six warrants, primarily on employees working at bars in Ybor City, following a two-month drug-buy operation dubbed “Operation Last Call.” Detectives were made aware of several individuals selling drugs inside establishments in Ybor City. Between July
Child Found Walking On The Streets At 2:25 AM Reunited With Her Parents
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – The child has been reunited with her parents, according to Pinellas County Sheriff. Deputies were seeking assistance in locating the parents of an unidentified juvenile who was brought to local law enforcement early this morning. On September 22, 2022, at approximately
wild941.com
Tampa Area Woman Who Won $1M Has Been Identified
Congratulations Paula Azbill who won $1M on a scratch-off ticket. Azbill lives in Lutz but purchased the ticket from a 7-Eleven in Tampa. The 7-Eleven is located at 2301 West Linebaugh Avenue. Azbill chose to take her winnings in a one time lump sum of $820,000. The store is going to get a $2K bonus commission for selling the wining ticket. Now what game did she play? She played “500X The Cash,” which is a ticket that many people have been winning on. The overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.50. I’m a little upset because I have never won over $50 and that’s how much the ticket cost. What’s the most you have won on a scratch off ticket? Drop how much in the comments!
Bones found in mangroves on Clearwater Beach ‘appear to be human’, police say
Clearwater police say bones found in mangroves on Clearwater Beach on Thursday appear to be human.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay News 9
Apollo Beach parents fear for student safety after crossing guard struck by car
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A crossing guard at Apollo Beach Elementary School was transported to the hospital after being struck by a car while helping a student cross the street. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirms the crossing guard was struck in the crosswalk at Dickman Road and Apollo Beach Boulevard the morning of Sept. 13. The crossing guard was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and the driver was cited for the accident.
Hillsborough Sheriff lawyers make failed attempt at qualified immunity after resting case in Andrew Joseph III trial
Qualified immunity was denied for Corporal Mark Clark before the trial, but HCSO tried again, and failed.
Young girl found alone in Pinellas County reunited with parents: PCSO
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said a young girl who was found alone early Thursday morning has been reunited with her parents.
University Of Tampa Student Shot And Killed Overnight
TAMPA, Fla.- Tampa Police detectives have learned that the individual shot was a current student at the University of Tampa. According to witnesses, the individual was hanging out with friends on South Howard Ave and had caught an Uber to his residence near the
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PHOTOS: Ambulance involved in crash near St. Pete intersection
Authorities are working to clear the scene of a crash involving an ambulance and SUV in St. Petersburg Thursday afternoon.
Student dies after trying to enter wrong car: police
A University of Tampa student died after trying to get into the wrong car early Saturday morning, police said.
Pinellas County marina owner closely watching tropical wave headed for the Gulf
Tampa Bay area business owners say they are watching a tropical wave headed for the Gulf of Mexico next week.
2 shot in Tampa, investigation underway: HCSO
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is investigating a shooting after two people in their 60's were shot Monday afternoon.
Ybor City bar, nightclub employees arrested for selling drugs
Several Ybor City bar and nightclub employees were arrested after a two-month undercover drug-buy operation, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).
Driver dies in collision on U.S. 41 in Hillsborough County
An 81-year-old man died Wednesday morning after his vehicle collided with a pickup truck at a Hillsborough County intersection, authorities said.
Family of 21-year-old man critically injured in St. Pete attempted road rage murder clinging onto faith
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A crash that could've turned deadly has a family praying their loved one will survive. "He has significant injuries, by all means he should be dead by now. He is not," Shannon Turner said. She's the mother of the 21-year-old man who is in a...
Teacher arrested after slapping student in the back of the head, deputies say
A teacher in Pasco County is accused of slapping a student in the back of the head on Friday, according to an affidavit.
103.9 The Breeze
Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1039thebreezealbany.com
Comments / 1