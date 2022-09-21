Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Gun Buy Back event in Lower Richland community
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With no questions asked, guns can be turned in for compensation at a gun buyback event in Lower Richland. The event is the product of a partnership between two local nonprofit organizations, The Bridge Over Foundation and J.U.M.P.S. (Juveniles Upholding Morals and Principles Society). It’s a...
How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
Sumter church group that teaches English to Hispanic parents hits financial wall, requests donations
SUMTER, S.C. — An organization that teaches English to Hispanic parents in Sumter says that, for the first time, they don't have the funding they need. Marilyn Morgan Sein helped create the Hispanic Parents Workshop in 2019 to help parents with important language skills. "We assist families in being...
Midlands school earns coveted national 'Blue Ribbon' award
WINNSBORO, S.C. — One South Carolina Midlands school has joined a select group nationwide being honored as a "model of excellence" in the academic field. Fairfield Magnet for Math and Science was one of the schools nominated by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thenewirmonews.com
Irmo zoning change sparks complaints
Plans for a commercial development on a 30-acre site at Dreher Shoals Road and Farming Creek Road stalled Tuesday after several residents voiced concerns at the Irmo Town Council meeting about the impact on nearby residential communities. An ordinance that would change zoning for the area from fringe agricultural to...
WIS-TV
Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Kudzu Staffing-Columbia Branch Celebrates Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening in Lexington
Hill Construction joined the owners of Kudzu Staffing with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Greater Lexington Chamber of Commerce. The Kudzu Staffing Columbia Branch is off Hwy. 1 on Brookside Parkway. Located in The Barn at Brookside multi-tenant office, Kudzu has been serving staffing needs in the Upstate, Columbia, Charleston, Fort Mill as well as Augusta and Savannah, GA since 2006.
Sumter historic home to be auctioned, proceeds to benefit low-income tax clinic
SUMTER, S.C. — Archie Parnell remembers admiring the home on 403 West Calhoun St. for years as he grew up in Sumter. "I saw that house when I was going to school, I mean high school, and I liked it when I was a little kid. That was back in 1968," he recalled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single mother says she has failed her children for choosing to live at the Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia. This tenant, going under the pseudonym of Jenifer in fear of relation, says a building leak in March rendered two-thirds of her apartment unlivable. Her air conditioning stopped working within the same month.
WIS-TV
LR5 partners with DSS for new supper program
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District 5 is partnering with DSS (Department of Social Services) on a new supper program. The program will begin on Oct. 1 and end on June 1. Meals will be offered to students at no charge in after-school programs, Monday through Friday during that...
WIS-TV
Lexington-Richland 5 releases new audit on Piney Woods construction, ethics complaints
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District 5 released a procurement audit that details a slew of instances of overspending and improper oversight. The audit covers spending from July 1, 2016, through June 30, 2021, and focuses on procurement for the construction of Piney Woods Elementary School, which was built between 2019 to 2021.
WIS-TV
City of Columbia moving forward with plans to establish railroad quiet zones and silence train horns
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For those who are tired of hearing train horns in the city of Columbia, relief is coming. This week Columbia city council approved a contract with Norfolk Southern to establish railroad quiet zones, where train horns are only used in emergency situations, at eight railroad crossings between Gadsden Street and College Street downtown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Richland Co. corporal suspended after altercation at courthouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County Sheriff’s Department corporal of 23 years has been suspended after an altercation at the Richland County Magistrate Court. It was discovered that at around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, deputies had an encounter with an individual, later identified as Damien Akanno, who was there for a personal court case.
coladaily.com
Boil water advisory for parts of Lexington County, service may be interrupted
Customers with Blue Granite Water Company are under a boil water advisory directly related to repairs made to the water distribution center. Water services may be interrupted due to an emergency water repair being conducted Wednesday. The necessary repairs are currently underway and usually take one to two days to complete. Normal water quality and pressure will be restored once the repairs have been completed.
Wanted woman arrested in Louisiana for South Carolina murder
A wanted woman has been arrested in Louisiana on Thursday following the death of a man in Union County.
The Post and Courier
Calls grow for Richland County sheriff to take over troubled jail after director was fired
COLUMBIA — Legislators and attorneys in Richland County are calling for the sheriff to take over the county's troubled jail, or at least lend a hand in the face of staffing issues. The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center has long been understaffed, according to an inspection conducted last September....
Conservative lawmakers looking into pediatric transgender services at SC hospital
A viral tweet from a conservative research group claims patients as young as four years old in South Carolina have received gender affirming care, like hormone therapy, through a hospital's pediatric endocrinology clinic. Hospital officials say those claims are false.
WIS-TV
Columbia Metro Airport breaks heat record on first day of fall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Metro Airport broke a heat record Thursday. The National Weather Service Columbia said the airport reached 98 degrees. The previous record was 96 degrees. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s...
Bishopville health hub the difference for mother with cancer diagnosis
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee County joins rural communities around the country with limited access to health services, but a free community health hub is working to change that. The program has been operating since the start of the pandemic, after receiving funding from the S.C. Rural and Primary Healthcare Center.
WIS-TV
Midlands hit by another earthquake
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There has been another reported Earthquake near the town of Elgin. According to the USGS, the earthquake was a magnitude of 1.3. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Comments / 0