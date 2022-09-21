ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Gun Buy Back event in Lower Richland community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With no questions asked, guns can be turned in for compensation at a gun buyback event in Lower Richland. The event is the product of a partnership between two local nonprofit organizations, The Bridge Over Foundation and J.U.M.P.S. (Juveniles Upholding Morals and Principles Society). It’s a...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Irmo zoning change sparks complaints

Plans for a commercial development on a 30-acre site at Dreher Shoals Road and Farming Creek Road stalled Tuesday after several residents voiced concerns at the Irmo Town Council meeting about the impact on nearby residential communities. An ordinance that would change zoning for the area from fringe agricultural to...
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Kudzu Staffing-Columbia Branch Celebrates Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening in Lexington

Hill Construction joined the owners of Kudzu Staffing with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Greater Lexington Chamber of Commerce. The Kudzu Staffing Columbia Branch is off Hwy. 1 on Brookside Parkway. Located in The Barn at Brookside multi-tenant office, Kudzu has been serving staffing needs in the Upstate, Columbia, Charleston, Fort Mill as well as Augusta and Savannah, GA since 2006.
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single mother says she has failed her children for choosing to live at the Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia. This tenant, going under the pseudonym of Jenifer in fear of relation, says a building leak in March rendered two-thirds of her apartment unlivable. Her air conditioning stopped working within the same month.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

LR5 partners with DSS for new supper program

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District 5 is partnering with DSS (Department of Social Services) on a new supper program. The program will begin on Oct. 1 and end on June 1. Meals will be offered to students at no charge in after-school programs, Monday through Friday during that...
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

City of Columbia moving forward with plans to establish railroad quiet zones and silence train horns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For those who are tired of hearing train horns in the city of Columbia, relief is coming. This week Columbia city council approved a contract with Norfolk Southern to establish railroad quiet zones, where train horns are only used in emergency situations, at eight railroad crossings between Gadsden Street and College Street downtown.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Co. corporal suspended after altercation at courthouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County Sheriff’s Department corporal of 23 years has been suspended after an altercation at the Richland County Magistrate Court. It was discovered that at around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, deputies had an encounter with an individual, later identified as Damien Akanno, who was there for a personal court case.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Boil water advisory for parts of Lexington County, service may be interrupted

Customers with Blue Granite Water Company are under a boil water advisory directly related to repairs made to the water distribution center. Water services may be interrupted due to an emergency water repair being conducted Wednesday. The necessary repairs are currently underway and usually take one to two days to complete. Normal water quality and pressure will be restored once the repairs have been completed.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia Metro Airport breaks heat record on first day of fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Metro Airport broke a heat record Thursday. The National Weather Service Columbia said the airport reached 98 degrees. The previous record was 96 degrees. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Midlands hit by another earthquake

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There has been another reported Earthquake near the town of Elgin. According to the USGS, the earthquake was a magnitude of 1.3. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
ELGIN, SC

