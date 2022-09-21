Read full article on original website
Pickett, Byrdstown Partnership On TDEC Infrastructure Money Moving Forward
The Byrdstown Board of Aldermen in a special called meeting Tuesday accepted Pickett County’s state COVID infrastructure money for water and sewer improvements. That after the county commission approved the transfer of its $2.7 million Monday night. Mayor Sam Gibson said the next step is to submit the town’s scorecard to the state to determine which project will move forward.
Cookeville Regional Working To Maintain Operations And Employees
Cookeville Regional doing everything in its power to continue its operations and deliver the best care possible in the face of rising healthcare costs. That according to CEO Paul Korth. Korth said rising costs are affecting hospitals nationwide. “We’ll be holding on some of our capital purchases that we were...
CRMC Finance Committee Tables Software Decision For Budget Reasons
Citing concerns about the hospital’s current budget issues, the Cookeville Regional Financial Committee tabled a $300,000 expenditure Tuesday night for employee software. The software would allow department heads access to employee profiles and organizational charts. At the same time, leadership can share and request feedback, and work on individual goal management. Committee Chair Danny Rader said this is something the board should explore as a potential cost-cutting measure.
New White Co Commission Wants More Information On Landfill Resolution
White County Commissioner Derrick Hutchings said he wants more information about the county’s landfill before making a decision on accepting out-of-county trash. A resolution was considered by the full commission that would have allowed out-of-county trash Monday night. Hutchings made the motion to send the item back to the solid waste committee.
Monterey School Administrators Excited At Broadband Expansion Prospect
Putnam County’s broadband expansion plan brings a huge opportunity for Monterey students. Monterey High School Assistant Principal Ben Novak said with such a reliance on the internet, it is a necessity to make sure students have a good connection. When the pandemic first began, Novak said many students had to use hot spots and even the Monterey Public Library’s wi-fi in order to complete school work.
Cookeville Set To Submit TDEC Scorecard For Grant Applications
Applications due soon for local governments to submit for Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation American Rescue Plan funding. The state is providing funding for local governments to do needed water and sewer infrastructure upgrades, but requires a grading process to prioritize projects. Part of that process requires entities to...
Putnam Justice Center Project Impacting Parking For Local Businesses
The Putnam County Justice Center addition project causing parking issues for some neighboring business owners. Mike Reel of Olympic Investment Group co-owns Liberty Square across the street that has some 20 businesses inside. Reel said the closure of the Justice Center ‘s main parking lot has worsened a long-term parking issue.
Some TTU Students Remain In Hotels For Fall Semester
Only about half of the Tennessee Tech students that started the fall semester in hotels remain in non-traditional housing. President Phil Oldham said 130 students started in hotels, but movement on campus allowed for some to relocate. “Moving forward we do need more residence hall capacity on campus for student...
Burks Elementary Hosted District For Literacy Implementation Network Learning Walk
Literacy Implementation Network working across the state to implement a high-quality English Language Arts curriculum. Diana Wood is the Putnam Schools PreK through 4th Grade Instructional Supervisor. She said Putnam County is a mentor district for surrounding areas because it was an early adopter of this curriculum. “So the goal...
Putnam FD Contains Residential Fire On Broad Street
The Putnam County Fire Department contained a residential fire on the 2300 block of West Broad Street Thursday morning. Fire Chief Tom Brown said one room was completely gutted with the roof collapsed at several other areas on the one-story home. “A room and contents fire with one room well...
Jackson Co. Schools Wants Raise Awareness For AP Access For ALL Program
Jackson County Schools working to get more students involved in a state program that covers the costs of AP courses and testing. AP Access for ALL provides students across the state with access to 17 different virtual Advanced Placement courses, eliminating financial barriers and supporting student enrollment in AP coursework. The state program provided AP classes access to 42 schools statewide that did not have access previously.
Clouse named Cookeville’s first Chief Building Official
COOKEVILLE – Cookeville Community Development Department Director Jon Ward today announced David Clouse has been named the department’s first Chief Building Official, effective immediately. Clouse has been with the city since October 2006, beginning his career as a maintenance worker, then being promoted to a Building Inspector and...
PCSO Seeking Public Assistance On Missing Baxter Woman
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in locating a missing Baxter woman. Sheriff Eddie Farris said 46-year-old Lori Ann Hicks was reported missing by family Tuesday but was last seen in the county on September 2nd. “48 hours is a pretty good standard before we start sending...
Cookeville Community Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of Leslie Town Centre
Local residents and leaders celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Leslie Town Centre Tuesday night. The Public Building Authority is responsible for the building. Board of Directors Chair Jim Martin said 20 years ago, the Chamber Director Eldon Leslie saw a need for a public meeting place. “Eldon being Eldon...
Putnam Partners With Nonprofit To Honor Fallen Veterans This Christmas
A national nonprofit that places remembrance wreaths on veteran graves will be coming to Cookeville this holiday season. Putnam County joining forces with local veterans and businesses to bring Wreaths Across America to Cookeville on December 17th. About 500 wreaths will be placed at the Cookeville Cemetery for each known veteran.
CPD Performing Car Seat Safety Checks Saturday For National Safety Week
This is National Child Passenger Safety Week. The Cookeville Police Department will perform free child safety seat checks Saturday. Sergeant Joey Williams said the best way to decrease potential injury to your child in an auto accident is to use the correct safety seat and ensure proper installation. “When we...
Stink Bugs Looking For Warmth In Your Home
Seeing a sudden increase in stink bugs? Stink bugs are searching for a place to live this winter which means you may see more of the brown bug in your home. Putnam County Extension Agent Wayne Key said as the season transitions to fall, the insects seek places to enter your home before cold weather arrives.
Comments / 0