Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Marijuana funding to help create youth community space in Glenwood Springs
The Glenwood Springs Community Center is seeking more marijuana tax funding to maintain the facility as a “third space” for underserved or at-risk youth. If a young person’s first place is their home and their second place is their school, the Parks and Recreation Community Center wants to become a third place for teens and preteens.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Wilderness Workshop hosts restoration event at Dinkle Lake, national park entrance free on Public Lands Day
Wilderness Workshop and Defiende Nuestra Tierra will be celebrating National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, by getting in the public earth hands on with restoration and clean-up activities at Dinkle Lake Day Use Area. But, sweat equity isn’t necessary: Entrance to national parks across the country is free...
nbc11news.com
(STATION NEWS) Upgraded over-the-air signal reaches all corners of the Grand Valley
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you are an over-the-air viewer and have been unable to receive NBC or MeTv Western Colorado, we have great news! KKCO Eleven News has upgraded our over-the-air signal, just re-scan to receive 11.11, 11.12, and 11.13 today. KKCO has always broadcast its signal from...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Military for Colby Christopher Bilson
Colby Christopher Bilson successfully completed Navy boot camp on July 15th. Colby will graduate “A” school on September 22 with the position of Quarter Master. Currently, his home port in the USA will be in Florida. Great job, we are so proud of you!!!!!. Support Local Journalism. Readers...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
City broadband aims to get Glenwood Springs fully wired
The city is planning to cover Glenwood Springs with local broadband as another utility source. Much of the fiber program has already been laid throughout Glenwood Springs with a few holes here and there for different reasons, like lacking prior place, underground conduit or apartment complexes that have developed closed contracts with private internet providers, Public Works Director Matt Langhorst told Glenwood Springs City Council on Sept. 15.
nbc11news.com
Toxic algae found in Blue Mesa Reservoir
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The National Park Service (NPS) has sampled and analyzed water in the Iola Basin of the Blue Mesa Reservoir, and has determined the presence of cyanotoxins that exceed safe exposure levels. Certain types of algae blooms can produce cyanotoxins, which can become harmful to humans...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
YouthZone column: Understanding the value of a living wage
YouthZone is a family-first nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering positive youth development for teens and their families. We have been supporting 6- to 18-year-olds in the Western Slope of Colorado for 46 years, specializing in intervention, prevention and volunteerism. Through the dedicated support of our staff, sponsors, volunteers, donors and Board Members, YouthZone helps strengthen communities from Aspen to Parachute.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs council votes to continue city manager search
City council came to a final decision this morning to continue the city manager search. “I’ll speak on behalf of the majority of council that finding that right fit and a candidate who could fill that seat is the most important thing right now,” mayor Jonathan Godes said. “We’re disappointed that we didn’t find anybody through this first round. We’re hopeful that the second round will produce somebody.”
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
As election looms, state digs into sheriff’s link to vodka company
Incumbent Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and challenger Michael Buglione have plenty of campaign talking points, whether concerning the current jailhouse’s operations and if the facility should be replaced, their approach to law enforcement and other aspects of the job. Typical sheriff’s race stuff, but only in Pitkin County...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Work on Vail Pass, Glenwood Canyon and more area road projects in CDOT update
State roads and highways on the Western Slope need a lot of work. A good bit of that work is set for Garfield and Eagle counties. Commissioners from both counties on Monday heard separate updates on that work from representatives of the Colorado Department of Transportation. The state has five transportation districts, including Region 3, which encompasses most of the Western Slope and has more than 5,000 lane-miles of state highways, with roadways running from high alpine to desert environments.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT
Should Garfield County spend tax dollars for legal guidance over Sweetwater Lake park planning?. 36% (218 votes) No, the commissioners just want to make it political. 31% (185 votes) No, let State Parks and the Forest Service figure this one out on their own. 18% (108 votes) Yes, the county...
Sheepherder found after being missing overnight in Colorado
A overdue sheepherder was found last week after spending the night lost in the Williams Fork area of Rio Blanco County, according to a news release from the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office. Before going missing, the herder and his employer were working at the sheep corrals on top of...
Colorado sheriff under investigation over support of Boebert
A sheriff is under investigation by the Colorado secretary of state’s office after being accused of violating campaign finance rules in his effort to support Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). In a letter obtained by The Hill, the Colorado secretary of state’s office confirmed that it launched its probe into...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Earwitness suspects joint in recreation path caused electric skateboard crash, death in Vail
Vail resident Adam Merriman died last Wednesday after sustaining head injuries during an electric skateboard crash Tuesday. A nearby pedestrian who heard the crash said he suspects Merriman hit a joint in the pavement between the North Recreation Path and Red Sandstone Park in Vail. An officer arriving at the...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rippy column: Wake up, wise up and vote
Midterm general-election ballots will be landing in mailboxes throughout Garfield County in the coming weeks. When that ballot arrives, my advice is to wake up, wise up and vote!. Wake up. Because, as Americans, we tend to take the right to vote for granted. It’s easy to forget that our...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Wednesday letters: Treasurer endorsement, enforce trash laws, Boebert’s lack of preparation
As we head into this election season, we know you will need to make some decisions about who gets your vote. We are endorsing Aron Diaz for Garfield County Treasurer. His knowledge and experience in local, state and federal government processes, along with his contacts on both sides of the political aisle, make him uniquely qualified to fulfill the duties of the County Treasurer’s Office.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood volleyball stands proud in tight homecoming loss to Palisade
Glenwood Springs came up a rally short in a back-and-forth, five-game dual with always-tough Palisade in 4A Western Slope League volleyball action on homecoming week Thursday night at Spencer-Chavez Gymnasium. But, it was a moral win nonetheless for the Lady Demons, who endured an emotional week following the unexpected resignation...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County sheriff investigated for campaign finance allegations in support of Lauren Boebert, Colorado SOS says
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said on Monday that its officials are investigating whether Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario broke campaign-finance laws by using his office’s public resources to support U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. In a letter obtained by The Denver Post, a legal analyst with the...
FBI working with police after a series of “swatting” incidents at Colo. schools
The Federal Bureau of Investigations said they are working with local law enforcement, including Denver police, after a series of threats were made to Colorado schools Monday.
Secretary of State investigating sheriff for allegedly promoting Boebert
The Garfield County Sheriff is facing some possible campaign violations due to issues with state campaign finance laws.The Secretary of State's Office sent a letter to Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario on Monday claiming there was sufficient evidence to show that Vallario used his office to promote Lauren Boebert in June."The Complaint alleges that since 2018 Respondents have improperly used the office, equipment, email, resources, and Facebook page of the Garfield County Sheriff's Department," the letter reads, in part. "The Complaint also alleges Respondents used those official resources to support a congressional candidate, deride the candidate's...
