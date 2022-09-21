ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Marijuana funding to help create youth community space in Glenwood Springs

The Glenwood Springs Community Center is seeking more marijuana tax funding to maintain the facility as a “third space” for underserved or at-risk youth. If a young person’s first place is their home and their second place is their school, the Parks and Recreation Community Center wants to become a third place for teens and preteens.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Wilderness Workshop hosts restoration event at Dinkle Lake, national park entrance free on Public Lands Day

Wilderness Workshop and Defiende Nuestra Tierra will be celebrating National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, by getting in the public earth hands on with restoration and clean-up activities at Dinkle Lake Day Use Area. But, sweat equity isn’t necessary: Entrance to national parks across the country is free...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Military for Colby Christopher Bilson

Military for Colby Christopher Bilson

Colby Christopher Bilson successfully completed Navy boot camp on July 15th. Colby will graduate “A” school on September 22 with the position of Quarter Master. Currently, his home port in the USA will be in Florida. Great job, we are so proud of you!!!!!. Support Local Journalism. Readers...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

City broadband aims to get Glenwood Springs fully wired

The city is planning to cover Glenwood Springs with local broadband as another utility source. Much of the fiber program has already been laid throughout Glenwood Springs with a few holes here and there for different reasons, like lacking prior place, underground conduit or apartment complexes that have developed closed contracts with private internet providers, Public Works Director Matt Langhorst told Glenwood Springs City Council on Sept. 15.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
nbc11news.com

Toxic algae found in Blue Mesa Reservoir

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The National Park Service (NPS) has sampled and analyzed water in the Iola Basin of the Blue Mesa Reservoir, and has determined the presence of cyanotoxins that exceed safe exposure levels. Certain types of algae blooms can produce cyanotoxins, which can become harmful to humans...
MESA, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

YouthZone column: Understanding the value of a living wage

YouthZone is a family-first nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering positive youth development for teens and their families. We have been supporting 6- to 18-year-olds in the Western Slope of Colorado for 46 years, specializing in intervention, prevention and volunteerism. Through the dedicated support of our staff, sponsors, volunteers, donors and Board Members, YouthZone helps strengthen communities from Aspen to Parachute.
PARACHUTE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs council votes to continue city manager search

City council came to a final decision this morning to continue the city manager search. “I’ll speak on behalf of the majority of council that finding that right fit and a candidate who could fill that seat is the most important thing right now,” mayor Jonathan Godes said. “We’re disappointed that we didn’t find anybody through this first round. We’re hopeful that the second round will produce somebody.”
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

As election looms, state digs into sheriff’s link to vodka company

Incumbent Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and challenger Michael Buglione have plenty of campaign talking points, whether concerning the current jailhouse’s operations and if the facility should be replaced, their approach to law enforcement and other aspects of the job. Typical sheriff’s race stuff, but only in Pitkin County...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Work on Vail Pass, Glenwood Canyon and more area road projects in CDOT update

State roads and highways on the Western Slope need a lot of work. A good bit of that work is set for Garfield and Eagle counties. Commissioners from both counties on Monday heard separate updates on that work from representatives of the Colorado Department of Transportation. The state has five transportation districts, including Region 3, which encompasses most of the Western Slope and has more than 5,000 lane-miles of state highways, with roadways running from high alpine to desert environments.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT

PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT

Should Garfield County spend tax dollars for legal guidance over Sweetwater Lake park planning?. 36% (218 votes) No, the commissioners just want to make it political. 31% (185 votes) No, let State Parks and the Forest Service figure this one out on their own. 18% (108 votes) Yes, the county...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Rippy column: Wake up, wise up and vote

Rippy column: Wake up, wise up and vote

Midterm general-election ballots will be landing in mailboxes throughout Garfield County in the coming weeks. When that ballot arrives, my advice is to wake up, wise up and vote!. Wake up. Because, as Americans, we tend to take the right to vote for granted. It’s easy to forget that our...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Wednesday letters: Treasurer endorsement, enforce trash laws, Boebert’s lack of preparation

As we head into this election season, we know you will need to make some decisions about who gets your vote. We are endorsing Aron Diaz for Garfield County Treasurer. His knowledge and experience in local, state and federal government processes, along with his contacts on both sides of the political aisle, make him uniquely qualified to fulfill the duties of the County Treasurer’s Office.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood volleyball stands proud in tight homecoming loss to Palisade

Glenwood Springs came up a rally short in a back-and-forth, five-game dual with always-tough Palisade in 4A Western Slope League volleyball action on homecoming week Thursday night at Spencer-Chavez Gymnasium. But, it was a moral win nonetheless for the Lady Demons, who endured an emotional week following the unexpected resignation...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Garfield County sheriff investigated for campaign finance allegations in support of Lauren Boebert, Colorado SOS says

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said on Monday that its officials are investigating whether Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario broke campaign-finance laws by using his office’s public resources to support U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. In a letter obtained by The Denver Post, a legal analyst with the...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Secretary of State investigating sheriff for allegedly promoting Boebert

The Garfield County Sheriff is facing some possible campaign violations due to issues with state campaign finance laws.The Secretary of State's Office sent a letter to Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario on Monday claiming there was sufficient evidence to show that Vallario used his office to promote Lauren Boebert in June."The Complaint alleges that since 2018 Respondents have improperly used the office, equipment, email, resources, and Facebook page of the Garfield County Sheriff's Department," the letter reads, in part. "The Complaint also alleges Respondents used those official resources to support a congressional candidate, deride the candidate's...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO

